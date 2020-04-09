Foreigners’ visas extended till 30th
ISLAMABAD: The federal government has extended visa validity of foreign nationals residing in Pakistan till the end of this month in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.
According to an announcement by the Ministry of Interior, the decision has been taken in view of the outbreak of coronavirus and as part of the government’s measures to mitigate the spread of the deadly virus through “any interaction with the public at large”.
The notification says that the government has decided to approve the validity of all types of visas issued to foreign nationals, who are currently in Pakistan.
The exemption will be applicable for all visas that have expired since March 15 and are due to expire before April 30. “All such visas shall be deemed to be valid till 30th April, 2020,” the ministry said.
The ministry has informed the Foreign Office, the Federal Investigation Agency’s Immigration Department and the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports (IMPASS) about the decision.
Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2020
