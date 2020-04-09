DAWN.COM

Foreigners’ visas extended till 30th

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated April 09, 2020

The exemption will be applicable for all visas that have expired since March 15 and are due to expire before April 30. — Dawn/File
ISLAMABAD: The federal government has extended visa validity of foreign nationals residing in Pakistan till the end of this month in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

According to an announcement by the Ministry of Interior, the deci­sion has been taken in view of the outbreak of coronavirus and as part of the government’s measures to mitigate the spread of the deadly vi­rus through “any interaction with the public at large”.

The notification says that the government has decided to ap­prove the validity of all types of visas issued to foreign nationals, who are currently in Pakistan.

The exemption will be applicable for all visas that have expired since March 15 and are due to expire before April 30. “All such visas shall be deemed to be valid till 30th April, 2020,” the ministry said.

The ministry has informed the Fore­ign Office, the Federal Inves­tigation Age­ncy’s Immigration Depart­ment and the Directorate Gen­eral of Imm­igration and Passports (IMPASS) about the decision.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2020

