April 09, 2020

Pakistan stays away from pandemic meeting hosted by India

Baqir Sajjad SyedUpdated April 09, 2020

Islamabad urges Saarc role; India takes forward its proposal for setting up Covid-19 emergency fund.
Islamabad urges Saarc role; India takes forward its proposal for setting up Covid-19 emergency fund. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Wednesday said that Pakistan stayed away from the regional trade officials’ video conference on Covid-19 hosted by India because it had not been managed by the secretariat of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc).

“Activities such as today’s Trade Officials’ Video-Conference could only be effective if spearheaded by the Saarc Secretariat. Since the Saarc Secretariat was not part of today’s Video-Conference, Pakistan chose not to participate,” the FO said while explaining Pakistan’s absence from the conference.

Islamabad urges Saarc role

Trade officials of all Saarc countries, except Pakistan, held a video conference on Wednesday to discuss the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on intra-regional trade and effect of travel restrictions. The meeting was a follow-up to the Saarc leaders’ video conference held last month in which PM’s Special Assistant on Health Dr Zafar Mirza represented Pakistan.

Moreover, India has taken forward its proposal for setting up of Covid-19 Emergency Fund. All member countries have pledged contributions to the fund except Pakistan, which has been insisting that the Fund be placed under the control of the Saarc secretary general and modalities for its utilisation should be transparently decided.

The FO reiterated its commitment to Saarc and emphasised that the role of bloc’s Secretariat “assumes further salience in emergency situations such as the Covid-19 pandemic, and its wider social and economic fallout”.

“As in the case of other regional and international organisations, Saarc Secretariat also provides the requisite convening platform, institutional framework and support structure for essential coordination and follow-up,” FO maintained and added that the Saarc Secretariat must be enabled to play its due role in any event or activity being organised under its auspices.

Pakistan has, meanwhile, been trying to organise a video conference of the health ministers of Saarc countries on the pandemic. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has discussed the proposal for the conference with his counterparts from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Maldives and Saarc Secretary General Esala Ruwan Weerakoon. He is yet to engage India and Afghanistan on it.

India has been actively working to sideline Pakistan from Saarc since forcing postponement of the bloc’s 19th summit in 2016, which was to be held in Islamabad.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2020

UIOP
Apr 09, 2020 07:25am
Always finding excuses is not going to help in long run.
Recommend 0
abdul Quadir
Apr 09, 2020 07:28am
Pakistan has CPEC for trade and China for support. Pakistan does not need SAARC.
Recommend 0
Alfa
Apr 09, 2020 07:30am
It's unfortunate for not being part of this...it's your loss anyway
Recommend 0
KhanRA
Apr 09, 2020 07:31am
Let’s be frank - this was just a PR stunt for Modi. Their media would have used this meeting to claim he’s a strong leader, when in fact all he’s done is allow his party to communalize this outbreak. Pakistan was right to deny him the chance to misportray himself to the world as a strong leader, although naturally, their media will *still* call this yet another “masterstroke.”
Recommend 0
Maz
Apr 09, 2020 07:31am
Makes sense.....By the way does what is the volume of trade Pakistan does with SaaC countries is known to all....
Recommend 0
On Track
Apr 09, 2020 07:32am
Good!
Recommend 0
Point of view
Apr 09, 2020 07:33am
Pakistan hit wicket.
Recommend 0
NSG
Apr 09, 2020 07:34am
Very nice.. No trade,no meeting. Simple!
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Apr 09, 2020 07:37am
Modi is playing “Trump” card
Recommend 0
Manu USA
Apr 09, 2020 07:38am
It's hard for Pakistan. All members attended the meeting. Not good for Pakistan to be left alone.
Recommend 0
Mahen
Apr 09, 2020 07:39am
Ego matters, are we good enough to handle the situation without external consultation?
Recommend 0
Boom
Apr 09, 2020 07:40am
Self isolation
Recommend 0
Takeitorleaveit
Apr 09, 2020 07:43am
What is achieved by staying away? Only dealienation. Petty politics in the face of serious pandemic facing the entire world.
Recommend 0
Dr. Q
Apr 09, 2020 07:45am
Pakistan is finding its own way for isolating itself from rest of the world.
Recommend 0
Venkat
Apr 09, 2020 07:46am
when both countries will behave in matured manner?
Recommend 0
Raja Parekh
Apr 09, 2020 07:48am
Another egoistic move
Recommend 0
BACON OF HOPE
Apr 09, 2020 07:50am
Rule of Imran Khan's supersized ego....(even though his capacity to do anything about anything is nil)
Recommend 0
Gaurav
Apr 09, 2020 07:52am
Who do you think was the loser here?
Recommend 0
Hwh
Apr 09, 2020 07:52am
Enjoy being separated yourself. Just remember without India you can't do anything as far as Saarc is concerned.
Recommend 0
JEM
Apr 09, 2020 07:53am
Pakistan should have attended the video When rest of the world is requesting medicine from India
Recommend 0
Muinna
Apr 09, 2020 07:54am
Good for Pakistan. No cooperation with India.
Recommend 0
Humanity prevails
Apr 09, 2020 07:54am
Open your minds at least in crisis. India is Pharma powerhouse of the world and can support you to come out of this crisis. For the sake of your own citizens, Keep your negative attitude aside and align at least till this pandemic is managed.
Recommend 0
ACEGIKtime
Apr 09, 2020 07:56am
Whose loss?
Recommend 0
Gopal Patel
Apr 09, 2020 07:56am
IK's government is fighting the pandemic or India ?
Recommend 0
NORI
Apr 09, 2020 07:58am
What a poor decision !!! If Pakistan doesn't participate, it will be at loss and it plays exactly how India wants it to. Besides, Pakistan's economy is lagging behind every other country's (except Afghanistan's), so it's presence or absence doesn't make any difference.
Recommend 0
Nadeem Sheikh
Apr 09, 2020 08:01am
@Humanity prevails , India should better save it's own people first. Millions and Millions of the world's poorest.....and without toilets!
Recommend 0
rama
Apr 09, 2020 08:04am
Good move by Pakistan , keep it up.
Recommend 0
Naeem Qureshi
Apr 09, 2020 08:05am
Another lost opportunity
Recommend 0
Sampth
Apr 09, 2020 08:06am
Politics should be out when dealing with subject such as Corona
Recommend 0
Thomas
Apr 09, 2020 08:06am
Yes India is is mischievously avoiding SAARC Sectt platform just because it wanted cheap name and authority. No point scoring allowed, Modi. Well done again, Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Thomas
Apr 09, 2020 08:09am
Same SAARC India once demeaned by not participating and boasting to be too big for it? Eat your words now.
Recommend 0
Mahmud Ali
Apr 09, 2020 08:10am
Good decision... Hope it's correct
Recommend 0
Gaurab
Apr 09, 2020 08:10am
@Muinna, so who will be looser.
Recommend 0
BRR
Apr 09, 2020 08:12am
India produces 70% of the world's pharma products, and quite a few chemicals. You don't want them that is okay, there are other 188 countries that want them.
Recommend 0
PT
Apr 09, 2020 08:12am
Good news for both India and Pak. Pakistan has a very clear no trade policy with India for many years now. Nothing surprising. Lines are being clearly drawn. We can co-exist as neighbours without much interaction. Best scenario.
Recommend 0
Dr. Gurpreet Singh
Apr 09, 2020 08:12am
@Muinna - India doesn’t need your cooperation. You need India’s cooperation.
Recommend 0
Vasu
Apr 09, 2020 08:14am
Next will be a video conference of health Ministers and that would also be without Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Apr 09, 2020 08:17am
Good move by Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Sri
Apr 09, 2020 08:19am
@Raja Parekh, egoistic? What do they have to give them such a big ego be?
Recommend 0
INDIAN LOVE
Apr 09, 2020 08:19am
Indian policy win to sideline Pakistan in SAARC . Though pakistan sideline itself it is huge political win for india . India can show to world that it is pakistan which always play politics on any peaceful corporation.
Recommend 0
T-man
Apr 09, 2020 08:25am
It is just a game that is being played by Modi. No need for Pakistan to play into his hand.
Recommend 0
Vishesh
Apr 09, 2020 08:25am
Good luck, Pak... Ego has ruined many till date.
Recommend 0
Azadi
Apr 09, 2020 08:26am
@Muinna, except when you land in dire need of medicines and pesticides and anything else that you need to pay more to any other country (including iron bro China).
Recommend 0
Qty
Apr 09, 2020 08:28am
@Muinna, It clearly see you are not aware of Ground situation of Coronavirus and India's experience.
Recommend 0
Only Loans
Apr 09, 2020 08:28am
Pakistan superPower no need India here
Recommend 0
Moksha
Apr 09, 2020 08:28am
India is the largest producer of Hydroxychloroquine. If this medicine is the only way, where do you intend to get medicine from? India has banned exports, to lift ban, you must have cordial relationship..Trump had gone too far to get those medicines. be smart.. be diplomatic
Recommend 0
james
Apr 09, 2020 08:29am
India need not isolate or integrate Pakistan ....in fact they didn't even care. but, your ego is supposed to be fatal for your citizens.
Recommend 0
RAJA CHILL
Apr 09, 2020 08:31am
@Muinna, live in your own dream logics, for your knowledge Pakistan in past has exempted no trade policy with India for certain items which it can't find elsewhere.
Recommend 0
Ga
Apr 09, 2020 08:31am
Modi is a charlatan and a murderer who cannot be trusted
Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Apr 09, 2020 08:32am
@Humanity prevails , - keep your third class pharma at home and just read the facts. Corona affected death rate in India is 3.0% whereas in Pakistan it is 1.46%. Who needs your pharma?
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 09, 2020 08:35am
@Gaurav, "Who do you think was the loser here?" Most definitely India who wanted to exert its influence by bypassing SAARC Seretariat. Spectacular move Pakistan, Secy Gen SAARC agreed.
Recommend 0
Truth
Apr 09, 2020 08:35am
Good job
Recommend 0
Umesh
Apr 09, 2020 08:35am
@Humanity prevails , Let them have the freedom to choose. Why are you keen to help when they don't ask you.
Recommend 0
Zak2
Apr 09, 2020 08:35am
So our FM Qureshi sahab trying to have a video conference without India. Do he really think other members will even agree. I don't think so in near future. All want medical assistant from India. Even Trump is asking read global news.
Recommend 0
Thomas
Apr 09, 2020 08:36am
And the Indians daily cries and whining start. Great beginning of the day!!
Recommend 0
Umesh
Apr 09, 2020 08:36am
@Thomas, You are free.
Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Apr 09, 2020 08:37am
These Indian commentators are so funny. If Pakistan is being isolated, what you guys are doing here at Dawn, a Pakistani newspaper? What Pakistan does is, none of your business.
Recommend 0
Umesh
Apr 09, 2020 08:39am
@Venkat, India did propose cooperation between SAARC countries, Pakistan used the platform to raise the Kashmir issue. India has acted with maturity.
Recommend 0
Hwh
Apr 09, 2020 08:39am
@Muinna, are you cooperating with India! Please don't. But hope Pakistan will cooperate with her own people.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Apr 09, 2020 08:39am
Pakistan will not get any money from SAARC Coronavirus fund.
Recommend 0
JackJones
Apr 09, 2020 08:40am
It is very unfortunate and sad that even at these difficult times countries cannot get along. While I don't the importance of Saarc's role I am speechless that when humanity is dying they cannot get along.
Recommend 0
Neutral
Apr 09, 2020 08:42am
Some people just never learn!!!!
Recommend 0
Mahira
Apr 09, 2020 08:43am
@Muinna, “Good for Pakistan, no co-operation with India”. Talk some sense, India has reserved covid medicines trade for Saarc nations before other countriee, if we mess trade with India, we mess with medicine import for covid-19, ultimate loss for us.
Recommend 0
Kumar parvesh
Apr 09, 2020 08:45am
Thanks. Actually india dont want your contributions or participation but india cannot say openly this matter. It is against of the policy.
Recommend 0
mkb
Apr 09, 2020 08:45am
@Dr. Q, Very right.
Recommend 0
Kumar parvesh
Apr 09, 2020 08:46am
@BACON OF HOPE, he is acting as a world cup hero.
Recommend 0
WTI
Apr 09, 2020 08:46am
@abdul Quadir, how to compare CPEC with SAARC.
Recommend 0
Ravi Choudhary
Apr 09, 2020 08:48am
Imran Khan's ego is bigger than welfare of his own people
Recommend 0
WTI
Apr 09, 2020 08:49am
I don't know why Pakistan still purchasing rabies vaccine from India not from China.
Recommend 0
digital
Apr 09, 2020 08:49am
@Venkat, Why both?
Recommend 0
Mirro
Apr 09, 2020 08:49am
That's what Modi wanted .Finally he put his word in IK mouth..
Recommend 0
Nomad
Apr 09, 2020 08:49am
OK. No Problem
Recommend 0
Haseeb
Apr 09, 2020 08:50am
@abdul Quadir, despite great OPEC and china trades , pakistan is asking for loans daily .. learn to live in reality not in fools paradise
Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Apr 09, 2020 08:51am
@Dr. Gurpreet Singh, - since when Pakistan needed Indian cooperation? Share any facts (if you have any?). Or it must be 12’O clock when you wrote the comment.
Recommend 0
Mango man
Apr 09, 2020 08:54am
Qureshi invites all SAARC countries except india and Afghanistan for a video conference on trade. Any luck? No. India organizes 2 in the meantime where all except Pak join, despite being invited, in one of which they raise $18.5 million with India contributing $10 million of it. Pak indulges in semantics without any physical or monetary contribution, making diversionary demands. No one responds. So who is the loser?!!
Recommend 0
Ramsay
Apr 09, 2020 08:54am
@NSG, Agreed, but then why being selective? Ban all pharma and medical products too. Why can't you get them from your iron brother?
Recommend 0
sumit
Apr 09, 2020 08:55am
Thanks
Recommend 0
Vijay Patel
Apr 09, 2020 08:57am
Not surprising. Bury your head in sand. Not sure what are they trying to prove.
Recommend 0
Ordinary
Apr 09, 2020 09:01am
If it benefits Pakistan then nothing wrong.
Recommend 0
PopatThePedo
Apr 09, 2020 09:02am
Who cares?
Recommend 0
Justice
Apr 09, 2020 09:02am
What is stopping Qureshi to host SAARC health minister's meet anyway? He has been saying this for weeks now and Covid situation needs urgent actions to be effective.
Recommend 0
Gopal
Apr 09, 2020 09:04am
Looks like somebody is upset!
Recommend 0
Sharana
Apr 09, 2020 09:06am
@Thomas, does it matter,
Recommend 0
Baba ladla
Apr 09, 2020 09:09am
Ego is writing checks your economy can't cash!
Recommend 0
Rangaraaghavachari
Apr 09, 2020 09:10am
@Ibrahim S, Modiji has multiple cards all original ! IK always plays the China card and you will see the outcome shortly !
Recommend 0
Rangaraaghavachari
Apr 09, 2020 09:10am
@Ibrahim S, Modiji has multiple cards all original ! IK always plays the China card and you will see the outcome shortly !
Recommend 0
Rangaraaghavachari
Apr 09, 2020 09:11am
@Mahen, Good for nothing ?
Recommend 0
Siddappa
Apr 09, 2020 09:12am
Both countries need to behave maturely in such humanitarian crisis. Pakistan should forget Indian administered Kashmir and India should forget the Pakistan administered Kashmir, accept LOC as international border and move on. The money both countries spending on defence is only helping western countries and China. Both the countries can start a war against poverty by using the same money and move towards prosperity
Recommend 0
Rangaraaghavachari
Apr 09, 2020 09:12am
@Mahen, Good for nothing ?
Recommend 0
Point of view
Apr 09, 2020 09:13am
@Fastrack, the SAARC Secretariat has no power. The power is with participating countries.
Recommend 0
Imran Jhan
Apr 09, 2020 09:16am
Quereshi, I thought you had support of SAARC for the health ministers conference? India didn't allow that to happen?! You should have called the Indian foreign minister.
Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Apr 09, 2020 09:18am
Pakistan has some preconditions like; freebies, funding and debt relief, first needs some clarity on this.
Recommend 0
Natarajan
Apr 09, 2020 09:20am
Why SAARC. Pakistan should get medical and financial help from China.
Recommend 0
MG
Apr 09, 2020 09:20am
Dirty politics during pandemic....
Recommend 0
Tom
Apr 09, 2020 09:22am
@On Track, how
Recommend 0
Dr. Siddiqui
Apr 09, 2020 09:26am
Sadly, no hope for money coming from SAARC countries as long India is the boss.
Recommend 0
Javed
Apr 09, 2020 09:28am
No brainer.
Recommend 0
Murali
Apr 09, 2020 09:31am
@Dr Ahmad - Melbourne , when a newspaper goes online(e-paper), it does not belong to any country.
Recommend 0
Common Sense
Apr 09, 2020 09:32am
Even during these trying times of shared human disaster, can't nations keep petty egoistic politics aside and work together. By not cooperating or working together, nobody is going to gain anything but there will definitely be loss of human life and economic hardships to the poor.
Recommend 0
Mahen
Apr 09, 2020 09:32am
@Dr Ahmad - Melbourne , are those number published authentic?
Recommend 0
Dr. Gurpreet Singh
Apr 09, 2020 09:32am
India has 70% of SAARC countries’ population and 85% of its GDP. SAARC can’t exist without India but it certainly can without Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Anand Yesu
Apr 09, 2020 09:36am
@Dr Ahmad - Melbourne , Will wait for U-turn on your understanding.
Recommend 0
Sachin verma
Apr 09, 2020 09:38am
A country can't progress with such emotions . Pakistan must put aside their ego in this global crisis.
Recommend 0
Nand
Apr 09, 2020 09:39am
@abdul Quadir, How is your game changer coming along?
Recommend 0
Qureshi
Apr 09, 2020 09:42am
We cannot accept the fudal role of India in the region which try to turns everything for it's own favor and not ready for dialogue on disputed issues like Kashmir. Keep remember Kashmir is a disputed issue and will be resolved according to the will of it's people.
Recommend 0
vik
Apr 09, 2020 09:43am
@abdul Quadir, CpEc is almost 7 years old. CPEC is complete for Chinese use. don't dream to much.
Recommend 0
SHAILENDRA H R R
Apr 09, 2020 09:44am
Stay home Stay safe
Recommend 0
Georgie
Apr 09, 2020 09:48am
Pakistan should have attended this meet. Among all SAARC countries, this is the country that currently needs the most help. Due to no lockdown and big congregations like mass namaz prayers, I really believe Pakistan is in the community spread stage at this point. Cases are apparently not being officially reported.
Recommend 0
Saumya
Apr 09, 2020 09:50am
@Dr Ahmad - Melbourne , hiding data is not a good thing. Ask your govt. to disclose actual data
Recommend 0
BRR
Apr 09, 2020 09:52am
@Dr Ahmad - Melbourne , Just search through DAWN for Indian medicines sent to pakistan which were very vital - just a few months ago. I hope you know how to search Dawn website.
Recommend 0
Khajur
Apr 09, 2020 09:55am
@abdul Quadir, very well. Keep dreaming.
Recommend 0
ON .
Apr 09, 2020 09:56am
What will Pakistan gain out of this decision?
Recommend 0
Vivek Raj
Apr 09, 2020 10:01am
So you are boycotting just because it was hosted by India. Okay no problem at all. Now there are 2 important centers situated in Pakistan which related to Energy and Human Resource development. To face this type of situation, I trust and believe that Human Resource and Energy could have played proactive role. Which was not at all. We are in a situation of Disaster level in which India is having the center and it is playing the role. Not able to understand what is all this drama to put your citizens in harms way.
Recommend 0
Sindhu
Apr 09, 2020 10:05am
@Dr Ahmad - Melbourne , If India produces substandard pharma then how come USA beg,threaten the same medicine.In normal conditions thousands of patients throng to Indian embassy for medical visas. Its is just your ego making 200 m population at risk.If Pak doesnot participate who cares,make fence yourself and stay inside.
Recommend 0
thinking
Apr 09, 2020 10:14am
Probably quereshi didnt get an update on using saarc covid fund, so he and his team skipped it
Recommend 0
Dipak
Apr 09, 2020 10:20am
Difference between elected Nd selected pm.no maturity.
Recommend 0
Pkashm
Apr 09, 2020 10:20am
Who is to loose from this decision?
Recommend 0
Valiya
Apr 09, 2020 10:25am
@JEM, pakistan also getting medicines from india
Recommend 0
SJ
Apr 09, 2020 10:39am
The obsessed Endians are here again
Recommend 0
Ravin
Apr 09, 2020 10:42am
I feel sorry for Pak citizens.
Recommend 0
Krishna Rao
Apr 09, 2020 11:28am
@NSG, why import medicines from india ?
Recommend 0
Chris Dann
Apr 09, 2020 11:34am
Technically Pakistan has a right stance.
Recommend 0
Chris Dann
Apr 09, 2020 11:35am
@abdul Quadir, jealous?
Recommend 0
Chris Dann
Apr 09, 2020 11:36am
@Alfa, we know what we decided. None of your business.
Recommend 0
Chris Dann
Apr 09, 2020 11:36am
@KhanRA, indeed.
Recommend 0
Chris Dann
Apr 09, 2020 11:37am
@Manu USA, you are not our judge to comment on our decisions.
Recommend 0
Chris Dann
Apr 09, 2020 11:37am
@Takeitorleaveit, not your problem.
Recommend 0
Ijaz
Apr 09, 2020 11:38am
India should have requested for the meet. We are not like nepal or srilanka
Recommend 0
Chris Dann
Apr 09, 2020 11:41am
@Naeem Qureshi , for what?.
Recommend 0
Dinomite
Apr 09, 2020 11:41am
Pakistan should have attended vCon but kept video off As a protest.
Recommend 0
Saravjeet
Apr 09, 2020 11:43am
Anyway this meeting is for serious nations.
Recommend 0
Chris Dann
Apr 09, 2020 11:50am
@Georgie, we do NOT need help from India,full stop.
Recommend 0
Sandeep
Apr 09, 2020 11:50am
Only topic to talk about is Kashmir
Recommend 0
Chris Dann
Apr 09, 2020 11:51am
@Sindhu, USA did not beg. USA will pay.
Recommend 0
Manu
Apr 09, 2020 11:55am
Very sad. Pakistan is isolating itself. It appears that there are very few days left for Imran Khan government in Pakistan. Countdown is begun for PTI.
Recommend 0
DEV
Apr 09, 2020 11:59am
Another opportunity lost by Pak, really feel pity on their egoistic move.
Recommend 0
Grv
Apr 09, 2020 12:04pm
Either Pakistan choose To participate or Not to participate. "It's win win situation for India". Isn't it?
Recommend 0
shashi
Apr 09, 2020 12:15pm
If you need hydroxychloroquine, then you need India..
Recommend 0
Sri Lanka
Apr 09, 2020 12:25pm
@Ijaz, Your country situation is worst than nepal ane sri Lanka.
Recommend 0
Tara
Apr 09, 2020 12:53pm
Ego is not need of the hour.
Recommend 0
A shah
Apr 09, 2020 12:55pm
India and every other country are putting in money to help the worst effected. This is why Modi and india are true global powers
Recommend 0
Jjacky
Apr 09, 2020 12:57pm
@Chris Dann, but usa still begged.
Recommend 0
Jai Moolchandani
Apr 09, 2020 01:01pm
Should I tell something Real ? Missing you Boss ...!
Recommend 0
SevenRiver
Apr 09, 2020 01:24pm
IK said : If India step by one, we will step by two. Then what happen now ??
Recommend 0
DAN
Apr 09, 2020 01:27pm
I guess this is the real meaning real " self Isolation".
Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 09, 2020 01:34pm
SAARC without China is a dead duck. First Saarc should discuss IOK illegal occupation by India.
Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 09, 2020 01:36pm
Where ever India is, that group will fail.
Recommend 0
Raju
Apr 09, 2020 01:44pm
@Mango man, !India is the looser here.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 09, 2020 01:55pm
Great, wonderful, sensible, correct and penetrating decision.
Recommend 0

