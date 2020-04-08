Cat owners experiencing Covid-19 symptoms should keep pets indoors, suggests veterinary body

British Veterinary Association (BVA) on Wednesday advised cat owners, who are experiencing Covid-19 symptoms and are thus self-isolating, to consider keeping their pets indoors to prevent the spread of the infection among other animals.

The BVA has clarified, however, that their advice is not for all cat owners but only for those who either have symptoms of Covid-19 and are self-isolating. The body also added that it understood that some cats were unable to stay indoors due to "stress-related medical reasons".

The association also urged pet owners to maintain good hand hygiene to avoid infecting their pets, pointing out that evidence thus far suggests that only humans can transmit the novel coronavirus to animals and not the other way around.

“It is very important that people don’t panic about their pets. There is no evidence that animals can pass the disease to humans," BVA President Daniella Dos Santos was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the association.

Even if pets don't get infected by their owners who tested positive, the animals may "act as fomites, as the virus could be on their fur in the same way it is on other surfaces, such as tables and doorknobs", Santos said.

Dr Angel Almendros from City University in Hong Kong told BBC News that "there isn't a single case of a pet dog or cat infecting a human with Covid-19".

But tests conducted by Chinese scientists suggest that infected cats may pass on the infection to other cats.

"Treat pets like other people in your household. So if you're feeling sick, it's better not to interact with them," Dr Almendros said.

Earlier on Sunday, a tiger at the Bronx Zoo had tested positive for the new coronavirus, in what is believed to be the first known infection in an animal in the United States or a tiger anywhere.

"There doesn't appear to be, at this time, any evidence that suggests that the animals can spread the virus to people or that they can be a source of the infection in the United States,” Dr Jane Rooney, a veterinarian and a US Department of Agriculture (USDA) official, had said in an interview.

In February, a 17-year-old dog had tested positive for Covid-19 in Hong Kong.