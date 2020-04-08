DAWN.COM

Gulf states urged to unblock internet calls in response to pandemic

AFP April 08, 2020

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the UAE and Oman have relaxed restrictions on some calling apps but on a temporary basis.
In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the UAE and Oman have relaxed restrictions on some calling apps but on a temporary basis. — File photo by Shameen Khan Brohi

Human rights groups urged three Gulf Arab states on Wednesday to lift bans on free internet calls to help their large migrant workforces stay in touch during the coronavirus pandemic.

Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates have long blocked many voice and video calling apps on the grounds of protecting the commercial interests of state-owned telecoms.

“This has caused serious problems for the people living in those countries, especially the majority of migrant workers and foreign national residents who need to connect and communicate with their families and communities overseas,” the rights groups said.

A majority of the estimated 17 million people living in the three Gulf states are expatriates, most of them low paid workers from Asia.

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the UAE and Oman have relaxed restrictions on some calling apps but on a temporary basis.

They have unblocked apps that allow for distance learning such as Microsoft Teams, Skype for Business, Google Hangouts, and Zoom. Microsoft Teams and Zoom are also available in Qatar.

State owned telecom firms in the UAE have also introduced a new app, UAE Voice, that allows for free video and audio calls.

But popular apps such as WhatsApp, Skype and FaceTime remain blocked despite persistent calls for a change of policy to face the pandemic, Human Rights Watch and 28 other civil society groups said in a joint statement.

“Denying the Gulf population access to these platforms puts people at serious risk, as this cuts them off from their communities abroad and the resources they need in times of such crisis,” they said.

Despite its ambition to become a major technological power, the UAE has harsh cybercrime laws and maintains what civil society groups call a high level of online restrictions and surveillance.

In December, the New York Times accused the UAE intelligence services of using popular new app ToTok to spy on users.

COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 08, 2020 01:07pm
Unbiased, neutral, independent and third-party historical data of the last quarter of a century prove that commercial and financial interests of the state owned telecoms take precedence in G.C.C. countries over the universal human rights especially the ones pertaining to freedom of press, free speech, freedom of communication and expression.
Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Apr 08, 2020 01:36pm
There was no security threats before, neither there is any security threat now to Gulf Countries if they open up internet calls for the expatriates so that people living on that side of the world should get in touch with their relatives around the globe. Had there been any security threats for the developed nations they would have never allowed point to point internet calls. If we take a look on the other side of the story people living in Pakistan would like to make international calls to Gulf States but these are one of the most expensive calls as PTA charge a very high rate to the callers whether they make calls through land line numbers or through cell phones. While world is facing threats of coronavirus and to get in touch with family members it has become a must for expatriates to know the welfare of their family members frequently in a week Gulf States rather than considering commercial aspects should first consider the human aspects and unblock the internet calls forthwith.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 08, 2020 01:53pm
Its worse in Kashmir!
Recommend 0

