Largest supermoon of 2020 rises on a world battling Covid-19

The largest, brightest supermoon of 2020 rose in the night sky on Tuesday over hushed cities, stilled factories and countries in lockdown due to the novel coronavirus that has killed tens of thousands worldwide.

If the moon is within 10 per cent of its closest distance to the earth at the moment of full moon, it is considered to be a supermoon, according the Royal Observatory in Greenwich, London.

April's full moon was the closest supermoon of 2020, and is also known as the "pink moon" after the flowers that start to appear in the fields this month in some places.

This picture taken early on April 8 shows the closest supermoon to the Earth, also known as a pink moon, behind the cross of Ivan the Great Cathedral inside the Kremlin in downtown Moscow. — AFP

The Angel Moroni statue is shown atop the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as the super pink moon rises. — AP

The pink supermoon, the biggest full moon of 2020, is seen behind Palace of Culture and Science, in Warsaw on April 7. — Reuters

The pink supermoon rises over the Shard skyscraper in London on April 7. — Reuters

The pink supermoon rises over the city of Venice on April 7. — Reuters

A picture taken on April 7 shows the closest supermoon to the earth, also known as pink moon, behind the top of a Stalin-era skyscraper seen in downtown Moscow. — AFP

The full moon is seen next to a mural depicting Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan in India. — AFP

A woman photographs the Pink Supermoon over mountain Smetov, Bosnia. — Reuters.

Header image: The full moon is seen in the sky over Bangkok on April 7. — AFP