Largest supermoon of 2020 rises on a world battling Covid-19

Phenomenon known as "pink moon" after the flowers that start to appear in some places during this time of the year.
ReutersPublished Apr 08, 2020 12:08pm

The largest, brightest supermoon of 2020 rose in the night sky on Tuesday over hushed cities, stilled factories and countries in lockdown due to the novel coronavirus that has killed tens of thousands worldwide.

If the moon is within 10 per cent of its closest distance to the earth at the moment of full moon, it is considered to be a supermoon, according the Royal Observatory in Greenwich, London.

April's full moon was the closest supermoon of 2020, and is also known as the "pink moon" after the flowers that start to appear in the fields this month in some places.

This picture taken early on April 8 shows the closest supermoon to the Earth, also known as a pink moon, behind the cross of Ivan the Great Cathedral inside the Kremlin in downtown Moscow. — AFP

The Angel Moroni statue is shown atop the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as the super pink moon rises. — AP

The pink supermoon, the biggest full moon of 2020, is seen behind Palace of Culture and Science, in Warsaw on April 7. — Reuters

The pink supermoon rises over the Shard skyscraper in London on April 7. — Reuters

The pink supermoon rises over the city of Venice on April 7. — Reuters

A picture taken on April 7 shows the closest supermoon to the earth, also known as pink moon, behind the top of a Stalin-era skyscraper seen in downtown Moscow. — AFP

The full moon is seen next to a mural depicting Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan in India. — AFP

A woman photographs the Pink Supermoon over mountain Smetov, Bosnia. — Reuters.

Header image: The full moon is seen in the sky over Bangkok on April 7. — AFP

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 08, 2020 12:23pm
Hopefully, this first "pink moon" of 2020 will be a good omen to the start of the end of the coronavirus pandemic.
Junaid
Apr 08, 2020 12:36pm
a natural scenery
Syed A. Mateen
Apr 08, 2020 01:06pm
Astrologers are more concerned about movement of the starts and the moon to update their information to give future guidelines to their customers, but it really makes no difference on the ordinary people facing the deadly disease of coronavirus globally. Every thing looks good and bright when common people can enjoy their lives, but right now the issue for the people is how to maintain social distancing in order to avoid to get infected from coronavirus to save their lives. No movement of moon whether it comes closer to the earth or go far from the earth has any meaning for common man when he is locked down at his home for an indefinite period which in bureaucracy is called as ‘till further orders’. Health people are in a very bad mood as they do not have any thing to do at home and even can’t bare to listen to the same old repeated news. Had there been no news that would have been considered as good news but how can it be good news when coronavirus is globally spreading every day.
Sameer
Apr 08, 2020 01:20pm
Hopefully, this first "pink moon" of 2020 will bring peace in Kashmir.
Parvez
Apr 08, 2020 01:26pm
In Karachi it was same old same old .... big silver disk.
Khayyam James Hussain
Apr 08, 2020 01:52pm
Breathtakingly Beautiful.
