Largest supermoon of 2020 rises on a world battling Covid-19

The largest, brightest supermoon of 2020 rose in the night sky on Tuesday over hushed cities, stilled factories and countries in lockdown due to the novel coronavirus that has killed tens of thousands worldwide.
If the moon is within 10 per cent of its closest distance to the earth at the moment of full moon, it is considered to be a supermoon, according the Royal Observatory in Greenwich, London.
April's full moon was the closest supermoon of 2020, and is also known as the "pink moon" after the flowers that start to appear in the fields this month in some places.
Header image: The full moon is seen in the sky over Bangkok on April 7. — AFP
