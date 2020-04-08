DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 08, 2020

China's Wuhan lockdown ends but another begins as local coronavirus cases rise

ReutersUpdated April 08, 2020

Email

Medical staff from Jilin Province (in red) hug nurses from Wuhan after working together during the coronavirus outbreak during a ceremony before leaving as Tianhe Airport is reopened in China's central Hubei province on April 8. — AFP/File
Medical staff from Jilin Province (in red) hug nurses from Wuhan after working together during the coronavirus outbreak during a ceremony before leaving as Tianhe Airport is reopened in China's central Hubei province on April 8. — AFP/File

The Chinese city where the coronavirus epidemic first broke out, Wuhan, ended a two-month lockdown on Wednesday, but a northern town started restricting the movement of its residents amid concerns of a second wave of infections in mainland China.

China sealed off Wuhan, a city of 11 million people, in late January to stop the spread of the virus.

Over 50,000 people in Wuhan caught the virus, and more than 2,500 of them died, about 80 per cent of all deaths in China, according to official figures.

Read: 'Learn from China': Wuhan residents tell the world to stay strong, stay indoors

Restrictions have eased in recent days as the capital of Hubei province saw just three new confirmed infections in the past 21 days and only two new infections in the past fortnight.

But even as people leave the city, new imported cases in the northern province of Heilongjiang surged to a daily high of 25, fuelled by a continued influx of infected travellers arriving from Russia, which shares a land border with the province.

Suifenhe City in Heilongjiang restricted the movement of its citizens on Wednesday in a similar fashion to that of Wuhan.

Residents must stay in their residential compounds and one person from a family can leave once every three days to buy necessities and must return on the same day, said state run CCTV.

In Jiaozhou City in the eastern province of Shandong the risk level had risen from low to medium, according to a post on an official website, but it gave no details why.

Leaving Wuhan

Around 55,000 people are expected to leave Wuhan by train on Wednesday. More than 10,000 travellers have left the city by plane so far as flights resume at Wuhan Tianhe airport.

Flights to Beijing and international locations have not been restored.

“I'm very happy, I'm going home today," migrant worker Liu Xiaomin told Reuters as she stood with her suitcases inside Wuhan's Hankou railway station, bound for Xiangyang city.

Wuhan residents have also been urged not to leave their neighbourhood, their city and even the province unless absolutely necessary.

People from Wuhan arriving in the Chinese capital Beijing will have to undergo two rounds of testing for the virus.

China maintains strict screening protocols, concerned about any resurgence in domestic transmissions due to virus carriers who exhibit no symptoms and infected travellers arriving from overseas.

Imported cases

Asymptomatic patients and imported infections have become China's chief concern.

Mainland China's new coronavirus cases doubled in 24 hours as the number of infected overseas travellers surged, and new asymptomatic infections more than quadrupled.

Mainland China's new coronavirus cases doubled in 24 hours as the number of infected overseas travellers surged, and new asymptomatic infections more than quadrupled.

New confirmed cases rose to 62 on Tuesday from 32 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said, the highest since March 25. New imported infections accounted for 59 of the cases.

The number of new asymptomatic cases rose to 137 from 30 a day earlier, the health authority said on Wednesday, with incoming travellers accounting for 102 of the latest batch.

Chinese authorities do not count asymptomatic cases as part of its tally of confirmed coronavirus infections until patients show symptoms such as a fever or a cough.

As of Tuesday, 1,095 asymptomatic patients were under medical observation in China, with 358 of them travellers arriving from abroad.

To stem infections from outside its borders, China has slashed the number of international flights and denied entry to virtually all foreigners.

It also started testing all international arrivals for the virus this month.

Screening of travellers arriving overland was also recently tightened.

As of Tuesday, the total number of confirmed cases in mainland China stood at 81,802, including 3,333 fatalities, the National Health Commission said.

Coronavirus
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (56)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Nitin
Apr 08, 2020 10:39am
China should announce the cure, no point playing ignorant. The world knows this is a man made virus in China
Recommend 0
Alfa
Apr 08, 2020 10:52am
Chinese authorities do not count asymptomatic cases as part of its tally of confirmed coronavirus infections until patients show symptoms such as a fever or a cough --- this means they don't want to test..no test no increase in numbers
Recommend 0
zakir khan
Apr 08, 2020 11:16am
@Alfa, one in four cases are asymptomatic even including those china still got it under control.
Recommend 0
Saravjeet
Apr 08, 2020 11:21am
China has become threat to civilized world.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 08, 2020 11:23am
@Alfa, India has one of the world's lowest testing rates for coronavirus.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 08, 2020 11:25am
@Saravjeet, RSS zealots' civility is synonymous with hate and jealousy!
Recommend 0
Simanjit Singh Mann
Apr 08, 2020 11:27am
The Chinese hid this pandemic from the world for 2 months . Its the instructions of WHO that if some new virus is found then the country is obliged to inform WHO with in 24 hours .The whole world is suffering due to eating habits of the Chinese .
Recommend 0
Voice OF Reason
Apr 08, 2020 11:37am
@Alfa, test every person ? 1.4 billion people ?
Recommend 0
Voice OF Reason
Apr 08, 2020 11:38am
@bhaRAT©, expect exploding numbers in India.
Recommend 0
Dinesh Agarwal
Apr 08, 2020 11:53am
Good
Recommend 0
Dinesh Agarwal
Apr 08, 2020 11:53am
Good and Bad
Recommend 0
Hussain Moosvie
Apr 08, 2020 11:54am
Congratulations friends, request to avoid vermins in the future, please...
Recommend 0
Minoti
Apr 08, 2020 12:17pm
WHO stands accused of putting lives at risk by parroting China's lies and failing to expose it's cover-ups.
Recommend 0
Vivek S
Apr 08, 2020 12:18pm
Evidence of the outbreak was destroyed, and facts were denied; a national epidemic became a global pandemic with no end in sight, and people the world over have little faith in their governments.
Recommend 0
Nikhil
Apr 08, 2020 12:18pm
@bhaRAT©, How do you know, as you live in Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Arnab
Apr 08, 2020 12:20pm
What the Chinese Government and the communist party there have done is close to unpardonable.
Recommend 0
IndranilM
Apr 08, 2020 12:20pm
China knew it was deadly and horribly infectious, but still white washed that lie.
Recommend 0
Sachin verma
Apr 08, 2020 12:27pm
@bhaRAT©, are you Chinese ??
Recommend 0
Srini
Apr 08, 2020 12:32pm
Most of the Made in China items are of second or third grade, but this virus is original and first grade.
Recommend 0
Simba
Apr 08, 2020 12:35pm
@bhaRAT©, mind your own business mate.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 08, 2020 12:37pm
@Nikhil, Abundantly clear from their obsession here!
Recommend 0
Harish
Apr 08, 2020 12:39pm
Chinese should not go unpunished...even a kid will tell you this was bio war
Recommend 0
Harish
Apr 08, 2020 12:43pm
Logic does not support that the country where the infection began has very low fatality and other nations are suffering heavily. So it is either they did not disclose the infection or it was intentional. In both cases they should be punished severely. If the Chinese feel they can silence the world with their money power they are wrong as they will reap what they have sown.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 08, 2020 12:51pm
@Simba, "mind your own business mate" Really? Are we the ones flocking around on Indian news sites 24/7?
Recommend 0
A shah
Apr 08, 2020 12:51pm
Never trust Chinese
Recommend 0
Natarajan
Apr 08, 2020 12:57pm
@bhaRAT©, testing has to be done for those with symptoms and not blindly. Ignorance.
Recommend 0
Adeel
Apr 08, 2020 01:05pm
@Nitin, the world knows it was America who planted this as Chinese Ambassador revealed that their soldiers bring that virus with them.
Recommend 0
Adeel
Apr 08, 2020 01:06pm
@Saravjeet, Indian RSS , BJP is the biggest threat to humanity should be declare terrorist.
Recommend 0
Adeel
Apr 08, 2020 01:07pm
@Simanjit Singh Mann, soon your Cow muttar and COw dung affects will come forward .
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 08, 2020 01:10pm
@Simba, "mind your own business mate." Look who is glued to other country's news? Do what you preach!
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Apr 08, 2020 01:12pm
@Saravjeet, but India is a much bigger threat that has locked down over 8 million Kashmiris of the IHK in their houses without even start of the virus and still doing so.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 08, 2020 01:13pm
@A shah, You trolls should introspect on that first!
Recommend 0
Voice OF Reason
Apr 08, 2020 01:22pm
@Nitin, whose “world”?
Recommend 0
Vivek Sharma
Apr 08, 2020 01:26pm
China has cheated the word and now enjoying, we will never forgive them
Recommend 0
Neutral Indian
Apr 08, 2020 01:28pm
@bhaRAT©, Calling out China’s omissions is not jealousy. The Chinese committed a big mistake hiding the seriousness of COViD-19 for two months and allowing people to fly out
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 08, 2020 01:29pm
To every rise, there is a fall and for every pandemic, there is a halt.
Recommend 0
Sachin verma
Apr 08, 2020 01:29pm
@bhaRAT©, please provide us source of your information. Sometimes I wonder how can someone be so sure without proper knowledge??
Recommend 0
AAA
Apr 08, 2020 01:39pm
@Nitin, nope, man cannot make virus, if it can we may also have supermen flying around us, so nope yet again.
Recommend 0
Shekh Chilli
Apr 08, 2020 01:50pm
Instant Karma
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 08, 2020 02:06pm
@Sachin verma, Just Google those keywords and find out, dear. It's not so difficult!
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 08, 2020 02:12pm
@Neutral Indian, "Calling out China’s omissions is not jealousy." Do you really think they are just saying like you suggest that and there is no hate? In India some self-isolating families have been turned into zoo animals and being stigmatised just as they did to health workers! Hate politics has taken hold in India.
Recommend 0
Saad
Apr 08, 2020 02:13pm
So many triggered endean bhakts in the comments section, China defeated the virus get over it
Recommend 0
Sachin verma
Apr 08, 2020 02:23pm
@bhaRAT©, brothers just google doesn't mean credible source. You need sources with proper research and references.
Recommend 0
Hu Zhi Yuan Dr.
Apr 08, 2020 02:26pm
@Vivek Sharma, who is this “we” and does it “matter”? It doesn’t !
Recommend 0
Sairbeen plus.
Apr 08, 2020 02:57pm
Gone are the days of hugging and gatherings. The effects of deadly menace virus will remain for long times not only in China, but all countries where population is dense, and continuous cares has to be implied. New small cities be preferred instead of inflating existing cities population. The Coronavirus taught a new approach in City planning, and social distances. And ofcourse China must revisit its eating menu, the wild animals be spared, and proper hygiene be followed in eating meat. Better be a vegetarian and keep viruses away.
Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
Apr 08, 2020 03:00pm
Except Pakistan no country in the world is ready to hear china's words. And the reason why Pakistan supports China is only for money
Recommend 0
Tara
Apr 08, 2020 04:28pm
China must be given voting rights in Pakistan also.
Recommend 0
Dejavu
Apr 08, 2020 04:57pm
China should also help the world in curing this deadly virus.
Recommend 0
Hu Zhi Yuan Dr.
Apr 08, 2020 05:03pm
@Tara, Chindia , the new country name ?
Recommend 0
Click
Apr 08, 2020 05:47pm
Once its over, China and allies should be ready for repercussions.
Recommend 0
Saeed
Apr 08, 2020 06:04pm
@Nitin, no it’s not otherwise prove it
Recommend 0
Saeed
Apr 08, 2020 06:07pm
@Simanjit Singh Mann, this remark is so wrong. Read enough news from different sources all over the world first then you won’t crack this nonsense again
Recommend 0
A shah
Apr 08, 2020 06:23pm
China is finished. No country will want to touch its products
Recommend 0
A shah
Apr 08, 2020 06:23pm
All manufacturing is moving to india as this is the new superpower
Recommend 0
Hu Zhi Yuan Dr.
Apr 08, 2020 06:28pm
@Tara, why China is permanently on the nerves of our Hindustani friends ?
Recommend 0
simba
Apr 08, 2020 08:07pm
@Fastrack, yes there are tons of your ones flocking there if you don't know
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A divisive move

A divisive move

The decision to remove restrictions and reopen certain industries is not a wise one in these times.

Editorial

April 08, 2020

On the front line

IN the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, with over 4,000 confirmed cases in Pakistan, doctors and medical staff in...
Updated April 08, 2020

Uzair Baloch reappears

As mysteriously as he had been spirited away by the security forces in 2017.
April 08, 2020

Stranded in UAE

WITH Covid-19 turning the global order upside down, governments worldwide have been taking unprecedented measures to...
April 07, 2020

Reopening business

IN a move that portends danger and has far-reaching consequences, the Punjab government has decided to reopen some...
April 07, 2020

PMDC conundrum

IN a peculiar move, a presidential ordinance last year dissolved the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council — and...