April 08, 2020

Trump says WHO is China-centric, 'really blew it' on coronavirus; threatens to freeze US funding

ReutersApril 08, 2020

US President Donald Trump repeated the accusations against the UN health organisation at a White House news briefing later on Tuesday. — Reuters/File
US President Donald Trump sharply criticised the World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday, accusing it of being too focused on China and issuing bad advice during the new coronavirus outbreak and saying he would put a hold on US funding for the agency.

“The WHO really blew it,” Trump said in a Twitter post. “For some reason, funded largely by the United States, yet very China-centric. We will be giving that a good look."

"Fortunately I rejected their advice on keeping our borders open to China early on. Why did they give us such a faulty recommendation?”

Trump repeated the accusations against the UN health organisation at a White House news briefing later on Tuesday.

“They called it wrong. They really — they missed the call,” the president said. “And we're going to put a hold on money spent to the WHO. We're going to put a very powerful hold on it and we're going to see.”

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric rejected the criticism of the WHO, which is led by Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“For Secretary General Antonio Guterres, it is clear that WHO, under the leadership of Dr Tedros, has done tremendous work on Covid, in supporting countries with millions of pieces of equipment being shipped out, on helping countries with training, on providing global guidelines — WHO is showing the strength of the international health system,” he told reporters.

Dujarric added that the WHO had also recently done “tremendous work” in putting its staff on the frontlines to successfully fight Ebola, an infectious and often fatal disease, in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The WHO did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on Trump's remarks.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a close ally of Trump, vowed there would not be any funding for the WHO in the next Senate appropriations bill.

“I'm in charge of the appropriations subcommittee. I'm not going to support funding the WHO under its current leadership. They've been deceptive, they've been slow and they've been Chinese apologists,” Graham said in an interview with Fox News Channel.

Trump on Tuesday also accused the US Health and Human Services Department's inspector general of having produced a “fake dossier” on American hospitals suffering shortages of personal protective equipment on the frontlines of the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump did not provide any reason for questioning the report on those shortages.

On January 31, the WHO advised countries to keep borders open despite the outbreak, although it noted that countries had the right to take measures to try to protect their citizens.

That same day, Trump's administration announced restrictions on travel from China.

US conservatives have increasingly criticised the WHO during the global pandemic, saying it relied on faulty data from China about the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Last week, Republican Senator Marco Rubio called for the resignation of Tedros, saying “he allowed Beijing to use the WHO to mislead the global community".

Alfa
Apr 08, 2020 10:14am
He wasn't wrong.
Recommend 0
Thomas
Apr 08, 2020 10:17am
He is a lot like Modi. Badmouths enemies he cannot beat, lies frequently and is generally clueless.
Recommend 0
Thomas
Apr 08, 2020 10:18am
When you think the whole world is at fault, YOU are at fault.
Recommend 0
Shekh Chilli
Apr 08, 2020 10:19am
If it is based on facts, every one will support Trump.
Recommend 0
Dr. Gonorrhea, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 08, 2020 10:19am
Trump is 100% right.
Recommend 0
Just like this
Apr 08, 2020 10:20am
blood brother asking for it, now..
Recommend 0
Uzair
Apr 08, 2020 10:22am
It doesn't seem China centric to me. However, it is true that the way WHO handled it was a huge blunder. Even I could see it very early on how it would go and what measures should be taken, but trusted that WHO would have experts far more knowledgeable than me. They failed us. That said, blaming WHO, and penalizing it should not be the priority right now. Instead of helping, it will only make things worse.
Recommend 0
Ash20
Apr 08, 2020 10:23am
Whatever Trump says is right or wrong, I am not going to comment but WHO has miserably failed in dealing with Coronavirus and delaying declaring pandemic until March and consistently given incorrect advice to member countries. WHO chief must resign for its failure.
Recommend 0
Humanity please
Apr 08, 2020 10:25am
For once agree with Trump. WHO should have called on nations to stall International travel to China ( esp Wuhan/Hubei) as soon as they got to know about COVID and fully knowing how easily it splreads.
Recommend 0
Facts Matter
Apr 08, 2020 10:33am
@Thomas, Are you a doubting Thomas?
Recommend 0
point of view
Apr 08, 2020 10:34am
I agree with Trump, WHO was too China centric.
Recommend 0
kp
Apr 08, 2020 10:35am
This does not spread between Human to Human, WHO endorsed this Chinese propaganda without investigation, Charter says WHO must send a team and then it has to arrive on conclusion. And because of this world was not prepared. Dissolve WHO.
Recommend 0
point of view
Apr 08, 2020 10:40am
I think, WHO was not wholly faulty but it was Chinese government who provide wrong information to WHO. Also, the DG of WHO is a Ethiopian politician who has a great toward China.
Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Apr 08, 2020 10:43am
This guy is addicted to threatening . Threatened the Iranis about nuclear program , China about trade , Saudia about weapons sales even India about hydroxychloroquinine exports.....etc....etc ... ad nauseum. Wonder how he manages to live at home!
Recommend 0
Ind
Apr 08, 2020 10:46am
@Thomas, Modi was awarded honours from uae Saudi japan south korea Russia ,etc
Recommend 0
Amir Indian
Apr 08, 2020 10:47am
@Thomas, well done US - I & I always with you.
Recommend 0
Vishesh
Apr 08, 2020 10:53am
Its Ok Mr Trump, let us move on. I am sure Modi, EU and US will come up with strategy to curtail chinese cunning policies... Let us slowly isolate china economically ...
Recommend 0
Dr. Doctor
Apr 08, 2020 11:02am
I have to agree with him. WHO took forever to label it a pandemic and always appeared held back, promoting a super power's interest and economical needs. WHO was always just short of truth all along since it appeared afraid of over-blowing the scare. Moreover, lack of insight by WHO resulted in it becoming a pandemic. WHO should've suggested a total lockdown with no inbound or outbound traffic from day 1, based on its past observations. It just kept on giving the Chinese economy a chance and that to at the expense of the entire planet's health. This was an observation and opinion in early March and I had voiced it repeatedly and stand behind it now as well. Regrettably I agree with Donald Trump.
Recommend 0
Alfa
Apr 08, 2020 11:03am
Your Foreign Office will issue a statement rejecting Trump's statement
Recommend 0
Maya
Apr 08, 2020 11:09am
Trump is right about WHO.
Recommend 0
Kris
Apr 08, 2020 11:16am
WHO had one job..and they blew it. That bureaucracy needs massive restructuring. This should never happen again. No country should be able to put their vanity above global health.
Recommend 0
No Ash
Apr 08, 2020 11:19am
Yes ! Trump will blame everyone but himself.
Recommend 0
concerned citizen
Apr 08, 2020 11:20am
@Thomas, Japan is the first country to call out WHO and even has a petition signed by millions in Change.org, to remove the Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus from his post for being China WHO centric.
Recommend 0
Azis Khan
Apr 08, 2020 11:23am
Japans PM Shinzo Abe already termed WHO as being China Specific. He encouaged all to sign the petiton in change.org for the removal of WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Trump was just voicing the same message.
Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 08, 2020 11:24am
@Alfa, 'He wasn't wrong.' He was wrong.
Recommend 0
TRUE LIES
Apr 08, 2020 11:26am
President Trump is 200% correct.
Recommend 0
Venkat
Apr 08, 2020 11:26am
Yes.. trump is right
Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 08, 2020 11:27am
Shows Trumps own poor leadership, so he starts to blame, China, WHO and soon it will be Iran as well. Yet he has sent his navy to invade venezuvela and threatens Iran, to divert attention.
Recommend 0
Saravjeet
Apr 08, 2020 11:27am
He is very straightforward. That is the reason some won't like him at all.
Recommend 0
Joe
Apr 08, 2020 11:31am
Though i don't often agree with Trump, any sane mind would agree Trump is right this time. WHO was responsible not just for one or two but multiple faulty advice. Dr Tedros must accept his mistake, history will hold him responsible for this catastrophic, the least he can do is resign taking the moral responsibility of this fiasco. WHO must understand the severity of the ongoing crisis caused by their faulty advice, and as suggested by US should introspect, and under-go a leadership change.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 08, 2020 11:33am
Money can't buy everything.
Recommend 0
Jai Moolchandani
Apr 08, 2020 11:36am
"On January 31, the WHO advised countries to keep borders open despite the outbreak, although it noted that countries had the right to take measures to try to protect their citizens." Though it was in each country's hand to take the right measures , than What is fault in WHO?
Recommend 0
Jai Moolchandani
Apr 08, 2020 11:39am
@Maya, Right because of being good fund provider ?
Recommend 0
Mark Raffalo
Apr 08, 2020 11:42am
@Thomas, Hatred on PM Modi is very strong...
Recommend 0
Srini
Apr 08, 2020 11:45am
@Thomas, Thomas is clueless.
Recommend 0
Soal Search
Apr 08, 2020 11:50am
China, do remember this quote: "Karma Catches You Back". China in future will suffer a lot for it's sin and it's blunders of Corona.
Recommend 0
Kashmiri
Apr 08, 2020 11:53am
@Thomas, but WHO is not whole world anymore, its leader is China puppet
Recommend 0
Nand
Apr 08, 2020 11:56am
@Zak, Ask the families of the 58 who have died because of this virus.
Recommend 0
Victor King
Apr 08, 2020 11:57am
Trump is 100% right. WHO declares COVID a global pandemic on March 11. By then China had close to 80793 cases and 3169 deaths. Since the declaration, China has announced only 1000 more cases and 130 deaths while the rest of the world saw cases moving from 40,000 to 14 lakhs and deaths from 1500 to 79000. The link between WHO and China should be probed and the officials should be prosecuted.
Recommend 0
thinking
Apr 08, 2020 11:59am
For some reason, funded largely by the United States, yet very China-centric. Some organisations are like that. Even BCCI gets money from few countries, but provides alms to others
Recommend 0
Rony
Apr 08, 2020 12:09pm
Trump is right here. WHO is primarily funded by America. But China appears to have bribed few head honcho, and quite certainly the WHO chief Tedros Adhanom, who is backed by Democrat leaders for diversity box-ticking. Democrats want to undermine current US Government by creating chaos and shift the public opinion towards Left.
Recommend 0
Ayyubi
Apr 08, 2020 12:10pm
Let us stop stop this bully .
Recommend 0
shashi
Apr 08, 2020 12:12pm
@Thomas, How Trump is wrong ?..Who should be held accountable for corona Virus- China /WHO?
Recommend 0
Raju Meharchandani
Apr 08, 2020 12:14pm
@Thomas, Where comes Modi in between.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 08, 2020 12:21pm
There is no one to blame for the chinese virus than China itself
Recommend 0
Mihir Lahiri
Apr 08, 2020 12:24pm
WHO director Tedros, who had prevented the WHO from declaring a public health emergency just days earlier, offered no rebuke.
Recommend 0
Manish
Apr 08, 2020 12:24pm
I may not agree on China centric, But WHO failed
Recommend 0
Voice OF Reason
Apr 08, 2020 12:42pm
There is no such thing as darkness; only a failure to see.
Recommend 0
INDEPENDENT
Apr 08, 2020 12:45pm
Not only WHO, but Trump himself, health authorities and health minister and congressmen are all equally responsible for the spread of pandemic.They should have taken immediate action by ordering lock down in early February or latest by mid February. Public should have been ordered to wear masks and keep social distancing. But nothing was done. At that time Trump was not convinced and did not take notice on influx of the people at beaches and wandering in mega cities like NY. WHO alone cannot be blamed. I believe Trump knows that his rosy pictures have been tumbled and now he wants to save money to save the ailing economy. bit by bit but this will not help as trillions more are needed by the end of 2020. I wonder how many giants will survive by then. Why nobody is talking about vaccine?
Recommend 0
gupta
Apr 08, 2020 12:48pm
@Victor King, i agree
Recommend 0
Faisal
Apr 08, 2020 12:53pm
Trump says : Who is WHO to say this to me? The director of WHO is really quick in changing the epicentres!
Recommend 0
haris
Apr 08, 2020 01:11pm
@Shekh Chilli, Trump and facts are distinct apart. Which World you're living?
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 08, 2020 01:18pm
@Mark Raffalo, "Hatred on PM Modi is very strong" Modi past of his hand in Gujarat massacre and Kashmir barbarism is the reason.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 08, 2020 01:22pm
@TRUE LIES, "President Trump is 200% correct" Even 100% would have meant 'completely correct'. You disappoint as far as India's maths credentials are concerned.
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Apr 08, 2020 01:23pm
Yes, blame W.H.O and hide your own mishaps and ineffective actions to control the COVID-19 spread in the US! This is a typical Trump's bullying tactics to divert attention! (Note: I regularly advocate my impartial views against injustice, inequality, oppression and nepotism without supporting any of the political parties. My family, country and people's well-being are far more important to me than anything else - be aware of fake ID's!).
Recommend 0
kamran
Apr 08, 2020 01:27pm
This is another proof of US administration as king another World organization to dance within the circle. And this is the discriminatory attitude why America is facing the worst of Corona. Better shape up before it gets worst.
Recommend 0
Hu Zhi Yuan Dr.
Apr 08, 2020 01:34pm
@Jai Moolchandani, Ninety-nine percent of the failures come from people who have the habit of making excuses.
Recommend 0
Suleman
Apr 08, 2020 01:35pm
He is right about it. WHO was delusional and got convinced by the fabricated facts which China showed. In fact, China influences WHO to a great extent.
Recommend 0
Prad
Apr 08, 2020 01:37pm
@Fastrack, You are waking up slowly but too late.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Apr 08, 2020 01:43pm
Only Trump centric advice is good advice for him. Everything else is hoax.
Recommend 0
AAA
Apr 08, 2020 01:50pm
its time to close these party clubs known as WHO and UN, as its just leaching USA taxpayers money, UN does nothing in improvement of world peace and now WHO incompetence is at front of us.
Recommend 0
K Srinivas Rao
Apr 08, 2020 01:52pm
Just stop all the funding. Let them shift base to Wuhan.
Recommend 0
Jp
Apr 08, 2020 01:52pm
Trump is right on WHO. Countries were looking for advice and WHO mislead, resulted in so people died. Stronger action needed.
Recommend 0
NACParis
Apr 08, 2020 02:01pm
Trump is a businessman and a greater manipulator of facts. He is trying to hide behind his own shortfalls by blaming WHO
Recommend 0
ON .
Apr 08, 2020 02:09pm
@Thomas, he is right this time
Recommend 0
Sairbeen plus.
Apr 08, 2020 03:02pm
President Trump is right. China should have not hide the virus like political happenings. Autocracy in political events is an internal matter, but hiding a deadly virus, later misinforming WHO is yet another blunder.
Recommend 0
Faizullah
Apr 08, 2020 03:08pm
At this critical hour of our history,when the world has been struck badky by the COVID 19 there is little room for controversies among nations and leaders of the world .Let's all bury the hatchet albeit fir a short while to work together to save the humanity from the scourge that is impending and threatening every individual and nation .Rift will cause havoc checking oir efforts to wirk for the betterment of humanity at large .
Recommend 0
Akram
Apr 08, 2020 03:21pm
@Kris, even if Dr Tedros believed the Chinese and followed their dictats, he should have known that the Chinese government was not giving the continuous health data to WHO, which is mandatory under 6 specific agreements. China knowingly and willfully violated these rules thinking it could hoodwink the world with their economic prowess. It backfired. Now Dr. Tedros should take moral responsibility and resign. His continuation will only harm WHO.
Recommend 0
Reader
Apr 08, 2020 03:25pm
There is someone out there to call a spade a spade.
Recommend 0
Reader
Apr 08, 2020 03:27pm
What exactly is America's contribution?, what exactly is China's contribution?
Recommend 0
Akram
Apr 08, 2020 03:30pm
@Suleman, and our great wise leaders in Pakistan continued to quote WHO for their decisions, keeping flights operations to andvfrom China and allowing chinese workers to re enter Pakistan after their spring vacation. Who knows how many are infected and still spreading infection in our country. Our government cannot be expected to give anysuch information.
Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Apr 08, 2020 08:11pm
Trump is so right.
Recommend 0
Saeed
Apr 08, 2020 08:12pm
Believe it or not, if it did not happen in China first, if it were not by China govt’s prompt and strict measures, much more people would have died, it would spread wider and faster to the world.
Recommend 0

