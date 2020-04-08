DAWN.COM

Tableeghi Jamaat in hot water in Pakistan too for Covid-19 spread

Asif ChaudhryUpdated April 08, 2020

Special Branch says 70,000 had gathered in Raiwind; Jamaat gave the number as 250,000. — AFP/File
LAHORE: After taking the heat in Malaysia and India for accelerating the spread of the coronavirus, the Tableeghi Jamaat is in the limelight in Pakistan also for organising its annual mass assembly at Raiwind Markaz in March despite strong opposition by the Punjab government.

According to a report by the Punjab Special Branch, approximately 70,000 to 80,000 members of the Jamaat had attended the religious congregation at the Raiwind Markaz on March 10.

However, Jamaat’s management, at that time, had claimed that the number of the participants was more than 250,000.

Of them, 3,000 had arrived from 40 countries, including the US, England and the Philippines, and were unable to return to their home countries since Pakistan had halted all international flights when Covid-19 pandemic situation worsened. They are among those local members of the community who are currently quarantined at the Raiwind Markaz where many preachers have tested positive for the virus.

The City Raiwind, which houses a population of 200,000, has been locked completely down after hundreds of the members of the Tableeghi Jamaat tested positive for the Covid-19.

Saddar Division SP (Operations) Syed Ghazanfar says that in early March, following the instructions by the Punjab government, the Lahore police had made efforts to convince the management of the Jamaat to postpone their religious event in the wake of the outbreak of the virus in China.

In early March, the virus was wreaking havoc in many countries of the world while it had started spreading in Pakistan too.

“Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Zulfiqar Hameed held meetings with the top admin officials of the Jamaat to engage them when reports emerged that thousands of its members are attending annual event,” says Mr Ghazanfar.

As they ignored the instructions and started assembling there, the Lahore Division commissioner and the DIG Operations visited the congregation site and held another round of dialogues with the management.

SP Ghazanfar, who was also a part of the meetings, says that at that time the reports surfaced about the participation of over 70,000 members, including 3,000 foreigners of the community at the Raiwind Markaz.

“We kept the top management of the Tableeghi Jamaat engaged and finally they cut the six-day event short to three days.”

He claims that a majority of them returned to their destinations across the country on March 13 but around 5,000, including 3,000, foreigners are still there in Markaz which was later declared a quarantine centre when confirmed cases of the virus started appearing in a large number.

Meanwhile, the health authorities in Punjab have also declared that the coronavirus cases are rising in Punjab because of ‘carelessness’ of the Tableeghi Jamaat members who keep on meeting the pubic as a part of their preaching after their return to the areas they belonged to.

Talking to Dawn, a senior health official says the health authorities have repeatedly requested the Tableeghi Jamaat management to curb its activities and cooperate with them to stop the spread of the virus in Punjab.

About 10,263, who had attended the Tableeghi Jamaat event in March, have been quarantined in all 36 districts of Punjab.

The authorities are still searching for thousands of other participants who have returned to their homes, declaring them a big potential source of spread of the virus if not traced and quarantined timely.

According to the official figures, out of the 10,263 members of the Tableeghi Jamaat, 539 have tested positive for the virus so far. Of them, the highest number of cases (404) is reported from Raiwind Markaz, followed by 31 in Hafizabad.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2020

Comments (52)

KAMAL NAYAN
Apr 08, 2020 10:51am
I just don't know what to say or what TJ achieve doing this in these times from India to Pakistan they are active as super spreader
Recommend 0
Jai Moolchandani
Apr 08, 2020 10:54am
Why Centre is unable to take the sudden action ? This shows the unfillable gap of Govt.
Recommend 0
Jai Moolchandani
Apr 08, 2020 10:55am
Imediate Actions are required Mr Imran.
Recommend 0
vilas
Apr 08, 2020 11:05am
I don't know what type of community is this
Recommend 0
Chaman
Apr 08, 2020 11:13am
@Jai Moolchandani, let Fastrack and Imran worry that.
Recommend 0
Maya
Apr 08, 2020 11:18am
Track down fast, otherwise country have to pay heavy penalty.
Recommend 0
kp
Apr 08, 2020 11:29am
If Modi government was not able to take a firm stand and they gathered in thousands in Capital region. How can you even think IK will be able to take any action.
Recommend 0
Taimoorahmad
Apr 08, 2020 11:44am
Its unjust to put blame on one community for the virus spread,what about the Europe,US and Iran. Are they blamed specific communities for virus spread in their countories,absolutely not.so plz stop targeting tableeghi Jamaat for that when we all know who spread the virus in Pakistan in the first case...
Recommend 0
Tariq
Apr 08, 2020 11:49am
I think at the time Governments of all the countries had little clue about the reality of spreading virus. Had they been fully aware non of these kind of gathering can be possible. So i think why countries are suffering today is due to lack of per-empt initiative they needed to take was ignored.
Recommend 0
Indian
Apr 08, 2020 11:59am
65% of Indias new cases are related to Tablighi Jamaat .they are spreading it in pakistan as well
Recommend 0
Ayub
Apr 08, 2020 12:11pm
@Jai Moolchandani Did SC take the suo motto action, when the people were gathering at the Raiwind Markaz for their annual religious event in the wake of the outbreak of the virus in China?
Recommend 0
Waleed Umer
Apr 08, 2020 12:27pm
During those days the ground reality was that PSL matches were going on with crowd present in stadiums. for e.g. LQ vs KK match was held on 12 march with crowd 2 days earlier aurat march was held (8 march) Did the article mention that? absolutely not. PS: I am not supporting the congregation but one should get facts right.
Recommend 0
AZulfi
Apr 08, 2020 12:51pm
TJ rightly being blamed by everyone They did not act responsibly and are partly behind the spread of the virus in Pakistan, India and Malaysia Religion should not be used as an excuse in such matters. TJ should have followed the advice of medical experts Also Government should have been more proactive here
Recommend 0
jehengir khan
Apr 08, 2020 01:10pm
Act fast before the damage is beyond control......PM IK: are you listening? Good luck in dealing with them.....
Recommend 0
Justice
Apr 08, 2020 01:33pm
Trouble makers wherever they go...
Recommend 0
Ijaz
Apr 08, 2020 01:41pm
It's not dialogue that is required with these people but firm government and executive action
Recommend 0
Munna
Apr 08, 2020 01:51pm
@Tariq, WHO has failed in warning the world Chief should resign
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 08, 2020 02:06pm
Even without Covid-19, they remain in hot waters.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Apr 08, 2020 02:16pm
If 539 have tested positive for the virus so far, it is already a big catastrophe. Government must take very urgent and thorough control measures to stop further spread of the virus all across the country.
Recommend 0
Truth
Apr 08, 2020 02:44pm
then how come the total national count is low. Something amiss??
Recommend 0
KT
Apr 08, 2020 03:14pm
IK should give new order for unofficial meetings of more than 10 people to suspend officer in-charge of police of that area for three to fifteen days depending on number of people attending meetings. The payment of the suspension period will be deducted to relief fund and tax waiver will be given at end of financial year to suspended police officer.
Recommend 0
Irtaza M. Awan
Apr 08, 2020 03:16pm
My personal experience with the Tablighis (which thankfully is very less) they come across as very stubborn, completely ignorant about anyone who does not share their beliefs and really living in a World where they think their feet are above the ground. its this stubbornness that has made the perfect spreader of virus.
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Apr 08, 2020 03:38pm
Lets recognize CM Punjab with The highest award of the country for his great accomplishment by granting them mass gatherings in Raiwind. Don’t tell us that we didn’t warn you against your decision then.
Recommend 0
Asif Ali
Apr 08, 2020 04:01pm
What are these people spreading Viruses or religious preachings? better to leave people alone.
Recommend 0
Ahmed
Apr 08, 2020 04:29pm
See what kind of havoc religious bigotism can create.
Recommend 0
Pa kimakichoo
Apr 08, 2020 04:33pm
Why, in the picture shown above, all of the persons keeping their back up and head down? Is this some sort of ritual?
Recommend 0
Dejavu
Apr 08, 2020 04:34pm
The first Covid-19 case was reported in Pakistan on 26th Feb. Governement had enough time till 10th March(Actual date of congregation) to convence TJ organisers to not hold this event.The authorities could have sensitise TJ members about potential repurcussions in aftermath of this event. Moreover, about a million of people had gathered who shortened thier congregation due to heavy rain not for any other reason.
Recommend 0
FAZ
Apr 08, 2020 04:39pm
@Waleed Umer, Its a general behaviour amongst all public of sub continent to ignore laws. A nation that proudly boasts in drawing rooms how they broke traffic law, how they bribed for anything, how they forced someone to give them a favour.. They are all same TJ or no TJ.
Recommend 0
Haroon
Apr 08, 2020 04:40pm
@Jai Moolchandani, The damage has already been done
Recommend 0
Li-N-Ja
Apr 08, 2020 04:47pm
I don't blame TJ completely for this for their Pakistan event. I can only TJ should have taken this stand globally to cancel their event for this year or could have arranged around September. When our PM himself was not confident and clear whether to ban congregation and enforce lockdown how can TJ take a stand?
Recommend 0
Shekhar
Apr 08, 2020 04:51pm
@Truth, it is naive to think the current count as low, you should rather see the rate of count increase from few 100's to 4K in short time. All countries reaching higher counts have similar growth pattern.
Recommend 0
Ali
Apr 08, 2020 05:02pm
FIR against TJ management so that next time they atleast use their brain
Recommend 0
Irfan
Apr 08, 2020 05:14pm
Damage is already done , it's time to take measure to stop the further spread .
Recommend 0
Erum Aziz
Apr 08, 2020 05:22pm
1. Corona virus was not stable in Pakistan till march 15th. 2. Pakistan was focusing China and Iran only regarding corona. 3. Things changes after 15th of March when zahireens starting coming from Iran to Pakistan and returned their home without registering themselves. 4. Punjab Govt. asked TJ head members and they shortened the event to 3 days. The questions is: 1. How it spread in Pakistan? 2. Why Baluchistan govt. didn't take serious steps? Just lame excuses, nothing else...
Recommend 0
IndiBoss
Apr 08, 2020 05:42pm
@Taimoorahmad, Imagine your neighbor is burning his house. You plan to save your house before it is too late. Suddenly some guys come and pour kerosene all over your house. Would you still count them as innocent?
Recommend 0
WB
Apr 08, 2020 05:44pm
The first case in Pakistan reported on Feb 26 in Karachi and around 20 cases reported by March 10. Still, the government could not stop the organizers to hold the event. It seems both government and TJ both failed in taking responsibility to stop the spread of the virus.
Recommend 0
Gen Pasha ret.
Apr 08, 2020 05:53pm
The government and officials that were complacent to stop them also are to blame !
Recommend 0
super observer
Apr 08, 2020 05:56pm
@Irtaza M. Awan, it will also kill many of them and make them unpopular over the world . if they cannot save themselves how will they save others
Recommend 0
HK
Apr 08, 2020 06:13pm
So TJ held congregation despite opposition of Punjab Govt. Where was the Govt rit. Dont blame TJ only but the lack of will power on govt part.
Recommend 0
Aamir
Apr 08, 2020 06:17pm
These people have been the bane of Pakistan's existence for quite a while.
Recommend 0
Asad
Apr 08, 2020 06:21pm
Can you please stop the blame game? All the tablighi elders have cooperated completely with the respective governments. Govt never announced lockdown back then and cricket matches in Lahore in city center were being held as well. In fact the message was not properly delivered until the gathering started, and it was abruptly ended on 12th (not 13th), after one and a half day, when authorities proactively got serious and met the Tablighi elders to end the gathering else they were going to be blamed. Why suddenly blame shifts to the tablighis when to their credit tablighis cooperated completely, and announced that people return to their homes.
Recommend 0
Asad
Apr 08, 2020 06:23pm
Should we also start blaming a particular sect for bringing this vieus through taftan now? Let's be responsible and not shift blames from government to different communities
Recommend 0
ha
Apr 08, 2020 06:33pm
If they don't listen, let them be and don't treat them either. seal the place. Why to put our fragile health care system in stress because of these people. I hope they spread to the maximum members including their leader so that they learn the lesson for life!
Recommend 0
Prapur
Apr 08, 2020 07:38pm
Both countries are paying heavy price now. Some are still opposing to quarantine or cooperate with medical staffs as well as securities.
Recommend 0
Brian
Apr 08, 2020 07:49pm
This virus do not discriminate between national, religious, ethnic and any other man made boundaries we have to be careful!
Recommend 0
Raj
Apr 08, 2020 07:49pm
@Taimoorahmad, - Blame is for holding such a large congregation during Corona virus times. This is what people are telling. So, please understand the point and dont defend the culprits blindly. It is not about organising the congregation adn no issues for anyone. It is the timing of such congregation which mattered. Durign this trying times, there cannot be any big congregation and i wonder why the administration with all their might could not stop. People like you will never understand.
Recommend 0
Concern
Apr 08, 2020 08:33pm
Nonsense these are same authorities who are absolutely incompetent and corrupt ... this is nothing but bull... authorities needed soft target to hide their incompetency and they got it in blaming victims ... old story how loser authority works.
Recommend 0
Concern
Apr 08, 2020 08:36pm
I thought journalism meant balanced reporting where you try to present both sides... this whose level of gutter journalism..... hired hand and nonsense journalism
Recommend 0
Abdul Wahid
Apr 08, 2020 09:07pm
well in those days pakistan was also having PSL Matches...and gov itself was reluctant....
Recommend 0
Khalid Pervez
Apr 08, 2020 09:17pm
TJ for the sake of all Pakistanis should stop all gatherings immediately. The spread is not as severe as it is much of Europe, and I don't think our economy can handle a rapid increase in infections and deaths. It is all of our duty to take care and heed the govt advice ..
Recommend 0
Faisal R
Apr 08, 2020 10:25pm
so Govt is helpless. they can disagree but its not a decision rather an opinion and Tablighees can do whatever they want.
Recommend 0
mirza
Apr 08, 2020 10:27pm
For a long time , I have been wondering as to what do these guys achieve by these Ijtamat every year. It seems like a big picnic. at best
Recommend 0

