Today's Paper | April 08, 2020

Seven terror suspects killed in two operations in KP

Bureau ReportUpdated April 08, 2020

Pakistani soldiers cordon off a street leading to Christian colony following an attack by suicide bombers on the outskirts of Peshawar on September 2, 2016. Four suicide bombers who were trying to attack a Christian colony in Pakistan were killed early on September 2 during a gunfight with security forces outside the northwestern city of Peshawar, the army said. / AFP PHOTO / A MAJEED — AFP or licensors
PESHAWAR: Security forces killed seven suspected terrorists in North Waziristan and Mohmand tribal districts in two operations spread over Monday night and Tuesday.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations, security forces cordoned off North Waziristan’s Idel Khel village after being tipped off about the “presence of terrorists”. Four of the suspects were shot dead when they tried to escape the cordon.

In the other operation, security forces killed three terror suspects during a raid in Mohmand tribal district, according to ISPR.

The security forces recovered improvised explosive devices (IEDs), night vision goggles, hate material and Indian medicines from the hideout.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2020

