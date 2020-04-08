DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 08, 2020

Punjab exported wheat on Asad Umar’s orders: ex-minister

Amjad MahmoodUpdated April 08, 2020

Email

Planning minister says it was a collective decision. — Reuters/File
Planning minister says it was a collective decision. — Reuters/File

LAHORE: In his first media encounter since resigning as Punjab food minister a day ago, Samiullah Chaudhry on Tuesday claimed that Asad Umar, as then federal finance minister, had asked for exporting wheat despite his opposition.

Threatening to expose the forces involved in the wheat flour report conspiracy, he said the inquiry committee never wished to summon him for investigation.

“Asad Umar as federal finance minister had chaired a high-level meeting in Islamabad early last year and asked for exporting some of the wheat stocks, 7.2 million tonnes in Punjab at that time. I opposed the move because the government would have to offer subsidy for the export [for the grain being costlier than the world prices],” Mr Chaudhry told a private TV channel.

“I said the country could not afford to give the subsidy and suggested rather selling out the same stocks in the local market [for the benefit of the local population],” he said, adding that flour mills in Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa still enjoyed subsidised wheat at the cost of Punjab kitty and he had asked the FIA DG-led inquiry committee to also include this fact in its report.

Planning minister says it was a collective decision

“Punjab is unfairly incurring the cost of the subsidy offered on the wheat supplied to Islamabad and KP mills. The beneficiaries must share the liability,” he added.

Mr Chaudhry said Punjab had procured 83 per cent of the wheat produced last year, while no other province purchased a single grain [which led to the flour crisis later in 2019].

Terming the FIA report one-sided, he cast doubts about its purpose. “It seemed the inquiry committee members were bent upon fixing responsibility, whether right or wrong, as the prime minister had given them the task to do it.”

The former minister claimed that the committee never summoned him and he joined the investigation on his own. He alleged that the committee neither properly recorded his statement nor made the letters he had written to the department concerned part of the report.

About the allegation made in the report that as a minister he had failed to introduce reforms in his department, Mr Chaudhry said he had not joined the cabinet with reforms in the food department as his agenda but would first ask the Federal Investigation Agency and Anti-Corruption Establishment authorities, who were part of the inquiry committee, how much reforms they had introduced in their own agencies.

Moreover, when the secretary of the department would be transferred four times in just one-and-a-half years, and without seeking opinion of the minister, then how reforms could be introduced, he wondered.

In his reaction to the allegation, Asad Umar, now Minister for Planning and Development, said it was not his personal but a collective decision taken on the condition that prices won’t be allowed to be increased in the local market. He said the decision was first taken by the Economic Coordination Committee and then endorsed by the federal cabinet.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Habib A. Zuberi
Apr 08, 2020 08:08am
It is pathetic, the system is so corrupt. You deceive yourself and your own people. As long as this kind of behavior persists Pakistan cannot Enjoy the reputation of an honest reliable country.Take your country's Interests above your own or even the interests of any powerful group.
Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Apr 08, 2020 08:32am
I always said IK needs to keep an eye on his team. This is just the beginning, there is a lot more to come. Don't forget Asad Umer is Zubair Umer's brother. Seems like IK is the only honest politician in the country.
Recommend 0
Javed
Apr 08, 2020 08:39am
Keep digging, there is a lot under there.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A divisive move

A divisive move

The decision to remove restrictions and reopen certain industries is not a wise one in these times.

Editorial

April 08, 2020

On the front line

IN the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, with over 4,000 confirmed cases in Pakistan, doctors and medical staff in...
April 08, 2020

Uzair Baloch reappears

AS mysteriously as he had been spirited away by the security forces in 2017 — after an equally intriguing arrest...
April 08, 2020

Stranded in UAE

WITH Covid-19 turning the global order upside down, governments worldwide have been taking unprecedented measures to...
April 07, 2020

Reopening business

IN a move that portends danger and has far-reaching consequences, the Punjab government has decided to reopen some...
April 07, 2020

PMDC conundrum

IN a peculiar move, a presidential ordinance last year dissolved the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council — and...