DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 08, 2020

FATF grants unexpected relief to Pakistan amid pandemic

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated April 08, 2020

Email

Five-month grace period given to submit report on 13 benchmarks for foolproof arrangements against terror financing. — AFP/File
Five-month grace period given to submit report on 13 benchmarks for foolproof arrangements against terror financing. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday rece­ived an unexpected relief when it was given a five-month grace period by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to submit its performance report on 13 outstanding benchmarks for foolproof arrangements against money laundering and terror financing.

“We have just received an intimation from FATF through the State Bank of Pakistan that our review scheduled for June 21-26 in Beijing has been postponed,” a senior government official told Dawn. The country’s performance would now be reviewed in October.

He said Pakistan was earlier required to submit a performance report by April 20. “We will now send our report to FATF in August that would be reviewed in October,” the official said, adding the postponement was apparently caused by uncertainties over the coronavirus pandemic but the health crisis had provided Pakistan with additional time to remove deficiencies.

In February, the Paris-based global watchdog against financial crimes gave Pakistan a four-month grace period to complete its 27-point action plan against money laundering and terror financing committed when it noted that Pakistan had delivered on 14 points and missed 13 other targets.

Officials said that Pakistan had put in place a broad-based strategy for taking necessary actions to complete outstanding commitments with the FATF in February and was actively making progress.

The FATF announced on Feb 21 that all deadlines given to Pakistan to complete the 27-point action plan had expired and only 14 items had largely been completed, leaving 13 unaccomplished targets.

It had strongly urged Pakistan to swiftly complete its full action plan by June 2020 or else it would be moved to the list of monitored jurisdiction, commonly known as the watchdog’s blacklist.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2020

Coronavirus
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (47)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
ASH TIWARI
Apr 08, 2020 08:03am
Everything is not bad due to Corona!!
Recommend 0
San
Apr 08, 2020 08:04am
So that means, Pakistan is under grey list till October.
Recommend 0
GK
Apr 08, 2020 08:06am
All the efforts by Imran Khan paid off. Another great achievement.
Recommend 0
Logicalhuman
Apr 08, 2020 08:13am
Pakistan should try its best to control money flows. This news means that Pakistan will remain in the grey lait for 5 more months. That is not very helpful for the soft image that Pakistan wants to project in the world.
Recommend 0
Sindhu
Apr 08, 2020 08:17am
Crona has given extension is a sigh of relief Still Knife is over the head let us hope Pak will fulfill the remaining points and fall in line like any other country.
Recommend 0
T. M. Reddy
Apr 08, 2020 08:17am
This is painful. Indians must not have any false hopes from FATF now anyway.
Recommend 0
ajay
Apr 08, 2020 08:17am
Corona is not only killing it saves too
Recommend 0
Ga
Apr 08, 2020 08:17am
Pakistan will wiggle out of this. It always has from tougher situations. Then it will pay India back in kind over Kashmir blockade and CAA bill.
Recommend 0
Indian
Apr 08, 2020 08:19am
We are one of a kind neighbors. Every news that makes Pakistanis happy, makes us unhappy. Starting from 1947 right uphill today. Just don't know why.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 08, 2020 08:21am
Everyday is sadder for our hateful neighbors who have nothing good to find in their own country till Modi rules them.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 08, 2020 08:22am
Splendid. Imagine five more months of living on thorns. Such has Pakistan obsession turned Indians into.
Recommend 0
MBS
Apr 08, 2020 08:25am
That means Pakistan can’t be blacked till October
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 08, 2020 08:26am
While 99.9% Pakistanis don't care about FATF, 99.9% Indians keep burning their blood at Pakistan just because Modi turned them into useless hatred. Get well soon trolling bhakts.
Recommend 0
Wes
Apr 08, 2020 08:26am
@GK, what relief? What achievement ? All international organizations are giving these kind of relieves these days due to covid-19.
Recommend 0
Justice
Apr 08, 2020 08:30am
I ask myself why are 1 billion of us always obsessed with Pakistan?
Recommend 0
Faisal R
Apr 08, 2020 08:33am
That adds 4 months to original deadline but its not too far. Its time Pakistan should get rid of all problematic groups including politicians who launder money using flexible money transfer policies.
Recommend 0
G.man
Apr 08, 2020 08:34am
Some news of 'Relief' ...
Recommend 0
Nasir
Apr 08, 2020 08:36am
@Justice, because they ruled on India for thousand years
Recommend 0
Taftan
Apr 08, 2020 08:47am
Congratulations thank IK
Recommend 0
Dipak
Apr 08, 2020 08:48am
@Fastrack, just take action on Uno ban .no such problem .
Recommend 0
Umesh
Apr 08, 2020 08:50am
@Justice, Where is the obsession? 99% of Indian newspapers don't carry any news on Pakistan. Most Indians don't know the capital of Pakistan. Only a few of us are here to keep the record straight.
Recommend 0
NORI
Apr 08, 2020 08:55am
IK asked for debt relief, but got FATF relief...
Recommend 0
NORI
Apr 08, 2020 08:58am
What's the use ? Can IK government pull it off in 5 months what couldn't be done in 2+ years !!! Doubt it.
Recommend 0
A. ALI
Apr 08, 2020 09:13am
China ... temporarily, dint took Kashmir issue in last meeting, and in bargain got this 5 months extension for Pak. As india and China are exchanging medicine and other supplies in wake of corona. Well done China.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 08, 2020 09:23am
Knife is hanging for four more month.
Recommend 0
Truthseeker
Apr 08, 2020 09:24am
Not bad. First some indication of loan reschedule and then this. Corona has been good for us.
Recommend 0
Khalid
Apr 08, 2020 09:25am
@Taftan, shamefully we have to continue being in the grey list for a longer time. Nothing to be happy about. Instead it is failure if our government not being able to follow the guidelines even after so may extensions.
Recommend 0
Ladakh
Apr 08, 2020 09:26am
@Fastrack, Why? Indians know that world is putting pressure on you to take necessary action, and one day Pakistan will do the same to come out from this mess. We will be happy till that time, even after your exit day from greylist. Because every countries will make sure that you have taken proper action.
Recommend 0
thinking
Apr 08, 2020 09:32am
If this is true, These guys are lucky, two years due to Chinas intervention and now another extension. But do the educated and overseas pakistanis dont feel the pinch that they belong to a gray listed country
Recommend 0
Khubaib
Apr 08, 2020 09:40am
Relief in duration review should not make Govt and institution to in place actions required by FATF. Because post corona situation around the globe would be different. Sadly, we are ill equipped to deal current situation what to talk about post corona effects.
Recommend 0
Rational
Apr 08, 2020 09:52am
@Fastrack, And look at you!!
Recommend 0
TruthMatters
Apr 08, 2020 09:54am
Nothing of significance ever happens in India that all Indians are glued to this website? Must be the sheer ‘nothingness’ of Modi and the hate-filled obsession of his goons and trolls.
Recommend 0
Sam
Apr 08, 2020 09:55am
It is still shameful to be on this list at all.
Recommend 0
Vivek
Apr 08, 2020 09:59am
@Ga, Will wait to see
Recommend 0
slowtrack
Apr 08, 2020 10:00am
@Fastrack, Really ??
Recommend 0
Ash20
Apr 08, 2020 10:05am
@Nasir, - just read about your ancestors.
Recommend 0
Raj
Apr 08, 2020 10:23am
Expected decision by FATF. This is the time to focus first on Coronavirus and this virus has done somthing good for Pakistan through FATF.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 08, 2020 10:28am
@Umesh, "Most Indians don't know the capital of Pakistan." Every bhakt like yourself is PhD in Pakistan obsession. Capital? You know Kartarpur, FATA, Baluchistan and more in every minute details. Sick haters.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 08, 2020 10:39am
@San, And yet many trolls keep predicting 'blacklist'. Modi efforts keep backfiring!
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 08, 2020 10:47am
@Khalid, "Nothing to be happy about." Yes, you trolls from across the border are really unhappy now that Modi efforts keep backfiring!
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 08, 2020 10:53am
@Fastrack, Befitting responses to sulking trolls. Good one.
Recommend 0
Ali imran
Apr 08, 2020 10:54am
please check
Recommend 0
SATT
Apr 08, 2020 10:56am
Last relief from FATF.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 08, 2020 10:59am
@Fastrack, "Every bhakt like yourself is PhD in Pakistan obsession." Perfect. Never a truer word said.
Recommend 0
rising star
Apr 08, 2020 11:18am
Media has not mentioned that IMF will not be giving the loan that was supposed to be release this month.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 08, 2020 11:20am
@SATT, Pak obsessed trolls suffering due to their bad karma!
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 08, 2020 12:12pm
Amid rapidly expanding and evergrowing coronavirus pandemic, FATF and it's operations have to take a back seat and might become dormant in the near future.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A divisive move

A divisive move

The decision to remove restrictions and reopen certain industries is not a wise one in these times.

Editorial

April 08, 2020

On the front line

IN the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, with over 4,000 confirmed cases in Pakistan, doctors and medical staff in...
Updated April 08, 2020

Uzair Baloch reappears

As mysteriously as he had been spirited away by the security forces in 2017.
April 08, 2020

Stranded in UAE

WITH Covid-19 turning the global order upside down, governments worldwide have been taking unprecedented measures to...
April 07, 2020

Reopening business

IN a move that portends danger and has far-reaching consequences, the Punjab government has decided to reopen some...
April 07, 2020

PMDC conundrum

IN a peculiar move, a presidential ordinance last year dissolved the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council — and...