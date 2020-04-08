DAWN.COM

Chinese experts, hospitals’ CEOs want lockdown in Sindh further extended

Imran Ayub | Tahir SiddiquiUpdated April 08, 2020

Security officials inspect passengers and vehicles at Sohrab Goth on Tuesday as part of the government’s measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Sindh.—PPI
Security officials inspect passengers and vehicles at Sohrab Goth on Tuesday as part of the government's measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Sindh.—PPI

KARACHI: The three-week province-wide lockdown may not be eased off after April 14 as Chinese experts, owners and chief executive officers of private hospitals and leading doctors have urged the provincial government to extend the restrictions to stop the spread of coronavirus in Sindh.

The provincial government had imposed a lockdown on March 23 for two weeks and then further extended the restrictions till April 14 in line with a decision made at the national level.

The suggestion to further extend the lockdown first came from experts from China during their meeting with Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho. Then in the evening, CEOs of leading hospitals and prominent doctors met Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and expressed the fear that the coronavirus could spread if the lockdown was not extended.

‘Eight-week lockdown crucial’

Sharing their experience with regard to the coronavirus pandemic, the Chinese experts were of the view that at least an eight-week lockdown was crucial to halt the spread of Covid-19.

According to a health department statement, they while appreciating the steps taken by the provincial government said that social distancing was the key to stop the spread of the virus and the authorities should ensure the lockdown for a longer period.

Murad says he would consult cabinet, other stakeholders whether to extend lockdown beyond April 14

“For effective results, it’s crucial to extend the lockdown. In many areas of China, the lockdown continued for two months which proved fruitful,” said the Chinese experts.

“The Chinese experts reiterated their support to the Sindh government in terms of expertise, medical equipment and sharing experience in its fight against global pandemic.” said the statement.

During the meeting with private hospitals’ CEOs and doctors, the CM said he wanted their support, cooperation and guidance to fight coronavirus.

Those present in the meeting were Dr Abdul Bari of the Indus Hospital, Dr Asim Hussain of the Dr Ziauddin Hospital, Dr Syed Junaid Shah of AO Clinic, Dr Saadia Virk of South City Hospital, Dr Umer Jang of National Medical Centre, Dr Bilal Faiz of Creek General Hospital, Dr Farhan Essa Abdullah of Essa Laboratory, Dr Tahir Yousuf of Tahir Medical Centre, Sindh Healthcare Commission chairman Minhaj Qidwai, SHCC Commissioner Jawad Amin Khan, Dr Ali Imam of Imam Clinic, Ali Farhan of Darul Sehat, Dr Salman Fareedi of Liaquat National Hospital, Zerkais Ankleseria of Ankleseria Hospital, Brig Dr Waqar of Memon Medical Institute, Dr Mazhar Nizam of Patel Hospital, Commodore Kamran Khan, Dr Sadiq Ansari, Rehan Baloch and others.

They asked the CM not to ease the lockdown after April 14 as if it was withdrawn the virus would spread like a jungle fire.

They were of the view that a large population of the city comprised of slum dwellers living in small house with large families and travelling in public buses in crowds.

They said that if such kind of crowding was allowed, people would get infected in buses and on the streets and would take the virus back to their home and get their family members and localities infected.

The CM said that he would consult with his cabinet and other stakeholders on the issue.

All the CEOs and owners of the private hospitals assured the chief minister that they would provide him equipment, manpower, technical and expert support whenever the provincial government would be in need.

The CM formed a committee headed by Health Minister Dr Pechuho and comprising Dr Asim Hussain, Dr Saadia and others as members to work out a plan, requirements and arrangements to tackle the situation.

Praises doctors fighting on front lines

In a video message, the chief minister said that during the past 24 hours a doctor while helping Covid-19 patient got infected and within nine days lost his life but saved the life of various others.

He said he saluted all doctors and health workers who were fighting on the front lines against the coronavirus pandemic.

He said that 10,223 tests were conducted so far, including 634 on Tuesday. He pointed out that by Tuesday afternoon 54 new cases of coronavirus were detected raising the tally to 986.

The break-up of 986 cases is: 159 in Hyderabad, two in Jamshoro, one in Badin, 12 in Tando Mohammad Khan, one in Sujawal, one in Dadu, seven in Shaheed Benazirabad, one in Sanghar, four in Naushahro Feroze, 274 in Sukkur, two in Ghotki, 13 in Larkana, one in Jacobabad, 159 in Karachi-East, 66 in West, 110 in South, 93 in Central, 44 in Malir and 36 in district Korangi.

He said 253 coronavirus patients recovered on Monday and 16 others on Tuesday. “Thus the number of the patients recovered so far is 269 which is good news,” he said, adding that out of 269 cured patients, 183 were pilgrims.

The CM said that at present 396 patients were in home isolation and 97 were in isolation centres.

He said that 18 people lost their lives while fighting the coronavirus. “On Monday, Dr Abdul Qadir Soomro died,” he said, adding that the doctor was infected on March 28 when he was helping coronavirus suspected and confirmed patients and he was admitted to a hospital on March 31 and on April 6 he lost his life.

He expressed his deep sorrow and grief over his sad demise and offered condolence with his family members, colleagues, doctors’ community and said his sacrifice had saved the lives of a large number of patients.

Mr Shah said that the doctors were fighting on the front line against Covid-19, therefore, their services and the services of paramedical staff were commendable.

The video showed the chief minister saluting the doctors and health workers.

Talking about the government strategy, the CM said that locating, identifying and controlling the source of transmission was necessary for preventing the outbreak.

He said that the response of the government was very prompt adding that the provincial government had established 12 isolation centres throughout the province with a capacity of 170 beds.

He said that the district Rapid Response Committees had already been established and testing services were also developed at different hospitals.

The chief minister once again urged the people to observe isolation by staying at home; even at home people have to maintain social distancing from children and elderly people particularly from those who were asthmatics and cardiac patients.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2020

Comments (21)

Joe
Apr 08, 2020 09:46am
Here is an Extract of Indian news "We don’t want to be bracketed with China when the world is facing the pandemic. We have commitments and responsibility to countries like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and all those who are dependent on Indian drugs,” said a senior government official and Government of India has cleared supply of crucial drugs to these neighbouring countries." That is friend in need.
Mian
Apr 08, 2020 10:00am
Chinese never speak truth.
Bipin
Apr 08, 2020 10:10am
Lockdown is the preferred option if Pakistan can survive financial implications and continue supply line without much inconvenience to common people. Chinese are in businesses not always well-wishers.
jaredlee007
Apr 08, 2020 10:19am
This PPP govt. will not do ANYTHING, except for looting money and putting on a show to gain publicity. Impose emergency and let army handle EVERYTHING. Punish ALL corrupt individuals ruthlessly. Only then 'naya Pakistan' will emerge.
T.M.Reddy
Apr 08, 2020 10:19am
@Fastrack. Well said, totally agree!
Shekh Chilli
Apr 08, 2020 10:21am
Here everything is Chinese including advice cum orders.
Faketrack
Apr 08, 2020 10:29am
IK has ruled out any possibility of lockdown earlier but after china has suggested to extend it,its just time to see the classical U-turn by IK.
Fastrack
Apr 08, 2020 10:30am
Chinese expert? Sindh now under China?
T. M. Reddy
Apr 08, 2020 10:36am
@T.M.Reddy, Nice try. He is not there, Mr bhakt!
Indian
Apr 08, 2020 10:37am
@T.M.Reddy, Look at you. Why do you have to embarrass us Indians everyday?
Umera Mumtaz Ahmed
Apr 08, 2020 11:13am
Why are we Pakistanis taking orders from China now? Have we lost our sovereignty as well as our minds? Can't we think on our own?
fareed
Apr 08, 2020 11:14am
Sindh government should also make its own judgement based further cases vs economy. Also the question is how tight check and control is on the provencial borders.
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 08, 2020 11:32am
Chinese experts are 100 percent right.
thinking
Apr 08, 2020 11:51am
@Faketrack, Its is chinese dcotors who advice on lock down, not even chinese govermnet. So we can see IK doing a u-turn and on whose recommendation. IK sure knows to who all he will keep bending
sidhu
Apr 08, 2020 12:21pm
what about Pakistani experts?? what they suggest?? does their opnion matter or note??
Erum Aziz
Apr 08, 2020 01:20pm
Lock-down for another 2 months is necessary. Rest is your choice.
Chris Dann
Apr 08, 2020 02:23pm
@jaredlee007, I am afraid too.
Chris Dann
Apr 08, 2020 02:26pm
@Umera Mumtaz Ahmed , an advice from any well wisher expert should always be welcomed.
Chris Dann
Apr 08, 2020 02:26pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, agreed.
Syed A. Mateen
Apr 08, 2020 02:59pm
CM Sindh and PPP are in a fixed position as official locked down has entered 17th day. Poor who are mostly daily wagers and middle class who are mostly monthly salaries takers from private employers have become sandwich between coronavirus and the lock down imposed in Sindh province. Due to extended lock down, poor and middle class people who are in majority in the province as well as in entire country have no other option either to defy the lock down and go out of their residences to find some work to meet their end needs, or die due to hunger as Sindh govt. failed to meet the challenges faced by starving people. The ration distributed by well to do people and the NGO's is not reaching each and every person who is been locked down thus creating many difficulties for the people. Hundreds of workers have been laid down by garments factories owners increasing the rate of unemployment and one can foresee as what is lying ahead in case if the lock down is further extend by Sindh govt.
LAHORI KID
Apr 08, 2020 04:33pm
Chinese experts should first initiate lockdown(Again) in Wuhan first, then apply their expertise in Pakistan
