Today's Paper | April 08, 2020

Dollar gains 91 paisas against rupee in interbank market

Mutaher KhanApril 07, 2020

The rupee’s downward slide began nearly a month ago on March 9. — AFP/File
After witnessing a few days of relative calm, the currency market again experienced volatility with the dollar gaining 91 paisas to finally close at Rs167.9 in the interbank market on Tuesday.

This represented a 0.545 per cent increase over the greenback’s opening rate of Rs166.9.

Meanwhile, rates provided by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan showed a steeper climb as the dollar rose to Rs168.5, up from Monday’s closing of Rs167.2 — a gain of Rs1.3 overnight.

Currency dealers did not pinpoint to anything particular that prompted the movement in the exchange rate on Tuesday. “Nothing new as such happened, and it is more of a continuation of the events of the past one month or so,” former general secretary of ECAP Zafar Paracha said.

The rupee’s downward slide began nearly a month ago on March 9 — after holding steady for almost half a year — when the greenback sharply rose by Rs3.65 in the interbank. Since then, the dollar has gained 8.88pc or Rs13.7 over its March 6 rate of Rs154.2.

Much of the appreciation in the dollar is attributed to increased demand by foreigners as panic caused by the coronavirus has pushed them to seek the safety of safe-haven assets and redeem positions from others.

The past one month has seen heavy foreign selling in the equity market, along with around $2 billion of outflow from the market treasury bills — which was further hastened after the State Bank of Pakistan cut its key interest rate by a cumulative 2.25pc to 11pc over two rounds of monetary policy committee meetings.

On Monday alone (the last available data), foreigners divested $73.3 million from market treasury bills.

The increased demand for the greenback has already put pressure on the SBP’s foreign exchange reserves which have been consistently falling from the week ending on March 6 ($12.79b) to reach $11.186b as of March 27.

Overseas pakistani
Apr 07, 2020 11:17pm
Mubarak....anything else?
Recommend 0
Indian
Apr 07, 2020 11:34pm
Keep faith. Indian Rupee fell to lowest ever value against dollar last week.
Recommend 0
Sohail
Apr 07, 2020 11:36pm
It's well known and accepted in the money market that the PKR will only stabilise at 180 to the usd before June 30.so no one is surprised. Feeling is it may further slide to 200 to the usd with the economy at standstill and revenue target no where in sight. IMF too has hinted about delaying the next trench until they take stalk of the situation sometimes end April or early may. Worst can happen if infection rates surges and total lockdown becomes inevitable.
Recommend 0
Lost track
Apr 07, 2020 11:44pm
Slowly steadily marching towards 200 mark
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Apr 07, 2020 11:54pm
1 US$ = 84 Bangladesh Taka.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 08, 2020 12:04am
Amid fastly expanding and rapidly growing coronavirus pandemic, it's all about an atmosphere of speculation, fear and uncertainty rocking the panicked ForEx world.
Recommend 0

