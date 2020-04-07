Kasur man allegedly kills 6-year-old daughter over maltreatment by wife

A minor girl was found dead in Punjab's Kasur district on Tuesday, allegedly killed by her father over maltreatment by his wife. District Police Officer (DPO) Kasur Zahid Nawaz Marwat said that the police received reports about the body of a minor girl lying in the fields in Chunian.

When police reached the spot, they were divided into several teams including those that interviewed the victim's family and neighbours, those that collected data about child abuse in the area, and a geo-fencing team, according to Marwat.

He added that the human intelligence team quickly gathered information and their data matched with the information technology (IT) record available with the police pointing to the involvement of the victim's father.

The police then arrested the six-year-old's father who confessed to the crime, Marwat said.

According to the police, the father was allegedly an addict and killed his daughter to take "revenge" from his wife for mistreating him.