DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 07, 2020

Kasur man allegedly kills 6-year-old daughter over maltreatment by wife

Wasim RiazApril 07, 2020

Email

A six-year-old girl was found dead in Punjab's Kasur district on Tuesday. — File
A six-year-old girl was found dead in Punjab's Kasur district on Tuesday. — File

A minor girl was found dead in Punjab's Kasur district on Tuesday, allegedly killed by her father over maltreatment by his wife. District Police Officer (DPO) Kasur Zahid Nawaz Marwat said that the police received reports about the body of a minor girl lying in the fields in Chunian.

When police reached the spot, they were divided into several teams including those that interviewed the victim's family and neighbours, those that collected data about child abuse in the area, and a geo-fencing team, according to Marwat.

He added that the human intelligence team quickly gathered information and their data matched with the information technology (IT) record available with the police pointing to the involvement of the victim's father.

The police then arrested the six-year-old's father who confessed to the crime, Marwat said.

According to the police, the father was allegedly an addict and killed his daughter to take "revenge" from his wife for mistreating him.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
PKMB
Apr 07, 2020 10:32pm
Poor girl.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

April 07, 2020

Reopening business

IN a move that portends danger and has far-reaching consequences, the Punjab government has decided to reopen some...
April 07, 2020

PMDC conundrum

IN a peculiar move, a presidential ordinance last year dissolved the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council — and...
April 06, 2020

Ill-conceived policy

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan has announced a major list of incentives for the construction industry aimed at boosting...
April 06, 2020

Capacity payments

A MASSIVE wheel was set in motion last week when the Cabinet Committee on Energy decided to begin the process of...
April 06, 2020

Digital help

AS the Covid-19 challenge continues to test the limits of healthcare infrastructure around the world, tech giants...