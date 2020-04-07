DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 07, 2020

WhatsApp limits message forwarding to slow spread of coronavirus misinformation

ReutersApril 07, 2020

The WhatsApp messaging application is seen on a phone screen August 3, 2017. — Reuters/File
The WhatsApp messaging application is seen on a phone screen August 3, 2017. — Reuters/File

Facebook Inc's WhatsApp tightened message forwarding limits on Tuesday, restricting users to sharing forwarded content one chat at a time after a jump in messages touting bogus medical advice since the start of the coronavirus crisis.

The pandemic, which has killed more than 70,000 people worldwide, has been accompanied by what the World Health Organisation (WHO) has called an “infodemic” of misinformation, prompting governments and other authorities to urge social media companies to do more to combat the problem.

WhatsApp, which has more than 2 billion users worldwide, said in a blog post it made the change after observing a “significant increase” in the number of forwards since the start of the coronavirus crisis.

“We believe it's important to slow the spread of these messages down to keep WhatsApp a place for personal conversation,” the statement said.

A WhatsApp spokesman said the new limit was in place indefinitely.

The service has been imposing gradual curbs on message forwarding since 2018, after viral rumours on its platform triggered a wave of mass beatings and deaths in India.

Since last year, users have been able to forward a message to only five individuals or groups at once, down from an earlier limit of 20. The app also labelled any messages that had been forwarded more than five times.

Facebook and Twitter have responded to the deluge of inaccurate medical information posted in recent months by barring users from posting misleading information about the coronavirus, including denials of expert guidance and encouragement of fake treatments.

But direct content moderation is not possible on WhatsApp, where chats are protected by end-to-end encryption blocking even the app itself from viewing content shared by users.

That allows groups of hundreds of people to exchange texts, photos and videos, with no way to monitor the messages' origin or full reach.

WhatsApp said in its blog post that the previous limits set on forwards led to a 25 per cent decrease in such messages.

The app also encourages people to flag suspicious content to fact checking organisations and has enabled the WHO and national health authorities to share reliable information about the new coronavirus on the service using automated accounts.

Coronavirus
World

meqbal
Apr 07, 2020 06:18pm
Very good job it's will help to save time
Recommend 0
Chris Dann
Apr 07, 2020 06:18pm
Appreciable.
Recommend 0
Dr.Grouf
Apr 07, 2020 06:25pm
What is bogus is this "pandemic" that the big corporations are pushing to cause death and destruction through collateral damage among people. According to Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg who has studied yearly flu and coronavirus data, 15% of flu cases every year are accompanied by coronaviruses. Covid-19 has affected only 0.1-0.2% of flu cases. The hype when it is 150 times less than normal, yearly ranges of corona infection is unjustified, it indicates ulterior motive.
Recommend 0
Dr.Grouf
Apr 07, 2020 06:31pm
These big, do called free speech platforms, run by mega corporations are all about censorship and controlling information. Twitter shadow censored alternative voiced by blocking tweets without informing users to control alternate thought and critical reasoning about this pandemic. They want to tell people how to think and what to believe in
Recommend 0

