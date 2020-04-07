DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 07, 2020

FO rejects 'mischievous' Indian media reports linking Pakistan to Afghanistan temple attack

Naveed SiddiquiApril 07, 2020

Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan
Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan

Pakistan on Tuesday rejected reports circulating in the Indian media that linked Pakistan's security agencies to an attack on a gurdwara in Afghanistan last month.

At least 25 people were killed in the attack on a Sikh temple in Afghanistan’s capital on March 25 where worshippers were offering morning prayers. The attack had been claimed by the militant Islamic State (IS) group.

According to a report by Indian publication India Today, Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security (NDS) on Saturday arrested Abdullah Orakzai alias Aslam Farooqi, the mastermind behind the attack, who they claimed had ties to Pakistan's premier intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The India Today report also added that Orakzai alias Farooqi enjoyed "close relations" to the Haqqani network and the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Responding to these allegations, the Foreign Office in a statement said it rejected the "officially-inspired reports" and termed the move "mischievous and condemnable".

Terming these news reports part of a "well known smear campaign against Pakistan", the FO spokeswoman said these were "patently designed to malign Pakistan".

"Seeking to implicate Pakistan in this terrorist attack is part of the desperate attempts India is making to divert attention from its own unacceptable actions and state-terrorism in India-occupied Jammu & Kashmir."

The FO said Pakistan remained "confident that such Indian ploys will not succeed in misleading the world community".

Truth
Apr 07, 2020 04:49pm
The only job of Pak's fo is to reject everything.
Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Apr 07, 2020 04:51pm
By constantly issuing such statements, you are giving it enough attention. Why don't you wait till Afghan govt to come up with forensic report and issue your approval or rejection?
Recommend 0
Merge of Equals
Apr 07, 2020 04:56pm
Certain Indian MPs have nothing better to do, I guess the successful kartapur corridor is still bothering them.
Recommend 0
Logicalhuman
Apr 07, 2020 04:57pm
Afghanistan and US forces have captured the perpetrators. The truth will soon be out.
Recommend 0
kp
Apr 07, 2020 05:00pm
Its not Indian media, they are quoting Afghan sources and details.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 07, 2020 05:06pm
Another sad day for us, another rejection from us!
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 07, 2020 05:07pm
India's Disinformation Network doing what it always does!
Recommend 0
Amay
Apr 07, 2020 05:09pm
@Merge of Equals , You should have said as successful as CPEC.
Recommend 0
Kya_Corona
Apr 07, 2020 05:10pm
You did your mischief. If someone points it out they are mischievous. Being a economic powerhouse far more important than a proxies powerhouse. Progress will happen when proxies are stopped.
Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Apr 07, 2020 05:31pm
This is very typical of the Hindustani media, who is under the thumb of BJP, to come up with movie-style stories as part of the script that it follows. If the Pakistani FO does not comment then the Hindustanis start making noises that since Pakistan is not denying the allegations, the allegations must be true. If the Pakistani FO makes a statement then the same people argue that why the FO has to comment on everything.
Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Apr 07, 2020 05:32pm
Where there is a smoke there is a fire.
Recommend 0
NMS
Apr 07, 2020 05:32pm
Afgan govt gets more aid (from India and USA) when they name Pakistan and they don't have to prevent or investigate attack either. Easy fix and gain profit too. Well done.
Recommend 0
TBH
Apr 07, 2020 05:35pm
India is keeping Pakistan busy.
Recommend 0
Ds Kobe
Apr 07, 2020 05:36pm
Please wait we will respond in kind.
Recommend 0
TBH
Apr 07, 2020 05:36pm
@Fastrack , anyway India has made Pakistan busy with FATF. The next once in 4 months trial is in Jun
Recommend 0
TBH
Apr 07, 2020 05:36pm
@bhaRAT©, Yes to keep Pakistan busy
Recommend 0
Alok Sharma
Apr 07, 2020 05:37pm
I am from India, and I have not seen any media blaming Pakistan for the attack in Afganistan. Really.
Recommend 0

