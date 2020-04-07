DAWN.COM

Emergency supplies of medical equipment to fight Covid-19 being dispatched to Quetta: ISPR

Ghalib NihadUpdated April 07, 2020

Young doctors protest against the unavailability of personal protective equipment in Quetta on Monday, April 6. — DawnNewsTV/File
Emergency supplies of medical equipment, including personal protective equipment (PPEs), are being dispatched to Quetta on orders of the chief of army staff "to help medical staff fight Covid-19 effectively in Balochistan", said the army's media wing on Tuesday.

“Doctors and paramedics are the frontline soldiers in this war. Most advanced nations/govts are finding it extremely difficult to fight this pandemic," COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa was quoted as saying by Inter-services Public Relations via Twitter.

"Pakistan government is striving hard to acquire and supply the required resources. In this hour of distress, we must remain patient and steadfast,” added Bajwa.

The directive comes a day after young doctors and paramedics gathered on the premises of Civil Hospital Quetta and protested against the health authorities for not supplying safety gears and other preventive items to the doctors performing duty in hospitals.

Police said 30 doctors had been arrested for taking out a protest really in violation of Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure imposed by the Balochistan government in the provincial capital in connection with the lockdown.

According to YDA, however, more than 100 doctors and health workers were arrested.

Speaking to Dawn today, Dr Rahim, a spokesman for the YDA, said that that the arrested doctors will not leave the police stations until their demands were met and they were provided with protective gear.

According to president of YDA's Balochistan chapter Dr Yasir Achakzai, 15 doctors in the province had been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus so far but the government still had not supplied protective equipment.

"On one hand, the coronavirus is killing us and on the other, police are beating us up," Achakzai said.

A day earlier, Achakzai said they were baton-charged by security forces, adding that "dozens" were arrested near the Red Zone. Police had denied beating up the doctors.

As matters escalated, a few members of the Balochistan Assembly reached the venue and tried to negotiate with the protesting doctors and paramedic staff.

Later in the day, Chief Minister Jam Kamal Alyani said that he had met the YDA doctors and had assured them of his government's full cooperation in their battle against Covid-19 and in meeting their demands.

Protest

The young doctors and paramedics gathered on the premises of Civil Hospital Quetta and started protest against the health authorities for not supplying safety gears and other preventive items to the doctors performing duty in hospitals. They were carrying placards and banners inscribed with demands, including removal of the health secretary and special health secretary.

They chanted slogans against the provincial authorities, came out of the hospital premises and stated moving towards the Officers Club where the provincial cabinet was in meeting. Police blocked the road leading to the club.

The protesting doctors and health workers tried to break the cordon which led to a clash between them and police personnel. Some protesters were injured when police used batons against them. Police also arrested dozens of protesting doctors.

A spokesman for the Balochistan government termed the doctors’ protest unjustified and claimed that the government had provided the required safety gears to all doctors, paramedics, nurses and other health workers performing duty in quarantine centres and isolation wards. “We do not understand the protest by the doctors who were not performing duties in quarantine centres and isolation wards of Sheikh Zayed and Fatima Jinnah Chest hospitals,” Liaquat Shahwani had said.

However, he said, the government had assured the protesting doctors that they would also be provided safety gears, adding that doctors had the right to criticise the government, but should not stop performing duties. He said China was also facing shortage of safety gears, adding that the National Disaster Management Authority had supplied 50,000 N-95 masks which the health department was distributing among the doctors.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Comments (7)

Jacky
Apr 07, 2020 12:59pm
Carry on strike, now govt will hring out everything to help u which they have hid in their houses by doing corruption.
Recommend 0
Manpreet Singh
Apr 07, 2020 01:00pm
Doctors & nurses are fighting for their life, as 61 Italian doctors have lost their lives.
Recommend 0
Preetpal
Apr 07, 2020 01:01pm
The novel coronavirus has killed over 100 doctors and nurses around the world, nearly half of whom are reported to be in Italy.
Recommend 0
Taimur
Apr 07, 2020 01:02pm
This is unfair to the doctors to torture them so as to force them to work without PPE. The priority of the government should have been to provide protective gear rather than construction industry. All ministers should be forced to sit with doctors when patients visit them.
Recommend 0
Masood
Apr 07, 2020 01:11pm
YDA is an old menace which has also come up again along with corona in this country.
Recommend 0
Abdul aziz
Apr 07, 2020 01:17pm
Where is the massive amount of protective gear which was send from china? Or was it just a news spin as usual?
Recommend 0
Haramullahvista
Apr 07, 2020 01:17pm
Full sympathy to the medical professionals.
Recommend 0

