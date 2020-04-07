DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 07, 2020

30m approach Ehsaas programme for financial help

Bakhtawar MianUpdated April 07, 2020

Email

People from all over the country sent requests through SMS on 8171 — a number to register for special financial aid. — PM's Instagram/File
People from all over the country sent requests through SMS on 8171 — a number to register for special financial aid. — PM's Instagram/File

ISLAMABAD: The government has received more than 30 million requests for financial assistance under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme announced for people rendered jobless by the lockdown imposed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

People from all over the country sent their requests through SMS on 8171 introduced by the government for this special financial aid.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar in a tweet on Monday said that as many as 30.45 million text messages had been received for inclusion in the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme. Other poor coronavirus pandemic affected people who want to join the programme should send their identity card number through the given SMS, the tweet said.

The government will provide an amount of Rs12,000 to the deserving poor applicants.

Speaking at a news conference on Sunday, the special assistant said that the payment process under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme will start from April 8.

She said existing Kafalat beneficiaries, who are getting regular cash transfer of Rs2,000 per month, would be given additional Rs1,000 and hence, they would get a tranche of Rs12,000 covering four months.

The deserving families would get this cash assistance after biometric verification through over 18,065 sale points or retail shops of Habib Bank Limited (HBL) and Bank Al-Falah throughout the country.

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2020

Coronavirus
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Justice
Apr 07, 2020 08:38am
THE BEST government welfare program the world every had..
Recommend 0
Javed
Apr 07, 2020 08:51am
When PTI govt. is finally gone, books will be written to chronicle its failings.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 07, 2020 09:22am
@Justice, I disagree, this is a sad day, corruption in PTI is exposed
Recommend 0
Justice
Apr 07, 2020 09:33am
@Fastrack , "THE BEST government welfare program the world every had.." - that is sarcasm..
Recommend 0
True Story
Apr 07, 2020 09:39am
@Fastrack , Finally the truth has dawned upon you
Recommend 0
MC Khan
Apr 07, 2020 09:50am
The Day start with a fake promise, that can't be fulfilled.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 07, 2020 10:03am
There is a reason these Indians rush here, express their unhappiness, which they now top the world in. Love you Imran Khan for exposing their ugliness.
Recommend 0
Indian
Apr 07, 2020 10:04am
Look at Imran Khan. And look at the piece if work we Indians got. Extremely distressing.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

April 07, 2020

Wheat and sugar investigations

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan is to be commended for keeping his word and releasing the findings of two investigations...
April 07, 2020

Reopening business

IN a move that portends danger and has far-reaching consequences, the Punjab government has decided to reopen some...
April 07, 2020

PMDC conundrum

IN a peculiar move, a presidential ordinance last year dissolved the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council — and...
April 06, 2020

Ill-conceived policy

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan has announced a major list of incentives for the construction industry aimed at boosting...
April 06, 2020

Capacity payments

A MASSIVE wheel was set in motion last week when the Cabinet Committee on Energy decided to begin the process of...
April 06, 2020

Digital help

AS the Covid-19 challenge continues to test the limits of healthcare infrastructure around the world, tech giants...