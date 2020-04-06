DAWN.COM

Accused of 'piracy', US denies diverting masks bound for Germany

ReutersApril 06, 2020

A screenshot of the Facebook page of the Governing Mayor of Berlin, Germany April 4, shows the statement of the Mayor Michael Mueller on 200,000 masks bound for Germany from a 3M factory in China that were “confiscated” in Bangkok and diverted to the US. — Reuters
The United States had no knowledge of a shipment of face masks bound for Germany that officials in Berlin have accused it of diverting from an airport in Bangkok, a spokeswoman for the US embassy in Thailand said.

The comment came after Berlin Secretary of Interior Andreas Geisel said on Friday that an order of 200,000 masks bound for Germany had been “confiscated” in Bangkok and diverted to the United States, calling it an “act of modern piracy”.

“The United States Government did not take any action to divert any 3M supplies that were destined to Germany nor did we have any knowledge of such a shipment,” Jillian Bonnardeaux, the spokeswoman for the US embassy in Bangkok, told Reuters.

“We remain concerned about pervasive attempts to divide international efforts through unsourced, unattributed disinformation campaigns.”Thai authorities were not reachable on Monday as the country was observing a public holiday.

The accusation that masks were diverted came at a time when countries are scrambling to secure protective gear to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Allies of the United States from Europe to South America have complained about “Wild West” tactics they say Washington has employed to outbid or block shipments of medical supplies to original buyers.

Globally, there were more than 1.25 million cases of coronavirus and 68,400 deaths across 211 countries and territories, as of Monday morning, according to a Reuters tally.

Although Germany’s Geisel said on Friday the consignment had been “confiscated” in Bangkok, his office rowed back a day later, saying it was still trying to clarify the circumstances of how the masks, which were ordered from a German wholesaler, and not from US manufacturer 3M, had been diverted.

A spokeswoman for 3M had told Reuters the company had no evidence that its products had been seized.

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that “there has been no act of piracy”.

Joe
Apr 06, 2020 07:18pm
So China is now milking world by providing them with Corono virus kit. Great planning by spreading Corono across world first and execution by supplies of anti virus kits at rates which are changing from hour to hour.
Recommend 0
Khurram
Apr 06, 2020 07:48pm
United States turned out so petty. Proclaimed super power fighting over masks not worth a $100,000
Recommend 0
NACParis
Apr 06, 2020 07:52pm
Anything is possible from USA and in particular trump.
Recommend 0
Sairbeen plus.
Apr 06, 2020 08:25pm
@Khurram, No it’s probably not so. Every shipment Air Waybill has a condition on it, that diversion contrary to destination is prohibited. The consignment can be traced with help of airline which booked it. And please don’t jump to a conclusion due to your own lack of knowledge.
Recommend 0
snowman
Apr 06, 2020 08:27pm
It's more likely that Amazon or another big company desperate for masks outbid someone at the last minute. BTW - US govt doesn't need to seize anything in Thailand - they just have to order 3M to stop selling masks overseas .... something they already did.
Recommend 0
T-man
Apr 06, 2020 08:43pm
No wonder Modi likes Trump. He will scrue friends and enemy alike.
Recommend 0
Haqim
Apr 06, 2020 09:58pm
@Joe, Indians jealous of China
Recommend 0
Akram
Apr 06, 2020 11:03pm
30 heads of countries including USA, UK as well as SA and UAE have directly spoken to Mr. Modi asking for medicines and PPEs for treatment of this china virus pandemic. This itself speaks a lot about indias capabilities and quality reliability in this field. This news was in an international TV channel today. Why don't we too but from our neighbor when delivery would be faster, price cheaper for reliable quality products. Today the Slovak president was on TV saying the consignment bought from china is so poor that it should dumped into the sea rather than returning it as it could get reshipped elsewhere.
Recommend 0
brandy
Apr 06, 2020 11:53pm
An outrageous accusation from the Mayor of Berlin doesn't make it fact. Why would the USA go to such great lengths to obtain a measly 200,000 masks? Doesn't pass the "common sense" test. Trump has already used the Wars Power Act to restrict 3M mask sales to the USA - he's not bashful about taking measures to protect the USA and would not deny taking these masks if he was responsible.
Recommend 0
Simanjit Singh Mann
Apr 07, 2020 12:10am
@Khurram, Better not to buy any thing from virus carrying Chinese workers , who knows?
Recommend 0
Reality Bites
Apr 07, 2020 12:17am
I can believe that. If President Trump can talk about keeping Syrian oil (which is in fact a theft), piracy should right up his alley.
Recommend 0
Nazir Gilani
Apr 07, 2020 12:36am
430,000 people traveled to US from China during coronavirus outbreak. That is why they are worse off than we are.
Recommend 0

