DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 06, 2020

Breaking

Khusro Bakhtiar removed as food security minister in yet another cabinet shake-up

Sanaullah KhanUpdated April 06, 2020

Email

Khusro Bakhtiar (L), Syed Fakhar Imam (C) and Hammad Azhar have been given new positions in yet another cabinet reshuffle. —
Khusro Bakhtiar (L), Syed Fakhar Imam (C) and Hammad Azhar have been given new positions in yet another cabinet reshuffle. —

In yet another major cabinet reshuffle, the premier has replaced Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar with PTI leader Syed Fakhar Imam as Federal Minister for National Food Security.

Bakhtiar has instead been given the charge for the Ministry of Economic Affairs. Bakhtiar has replaced Hammad Azhar, who has been made the Federal Minister for Industries.

Cabinet changes:

  • Syed Fakhar Imam appointed as Federal Minister for National Food Security

  • Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar appointed as Ministry of Economic Affairs

  • Hammad Azhar appointed as Federal Minister for Industries

  • Aminul Haq appointed as Federal Minister for Telecom

  • Azam Swati appointed as Federal Minister for Narcotics Control

Industries were being overlooked by Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry & Production and Investment. However, no update has been issued on whether Dawood's role has changed after Azhar's appointment.

The Ministry for National Food Security and Research saw another change, as its secretary Hashim Popalzai was replaced with Omar Hameed.

The prime minister also accepted MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui's resignation as federal minister for information technology, which he had handed in January this year. MQM-P's Aminul Haq has been made Federal Minister for Telecom.

Azam Swati, who was previously the parliamentary affairs minister, has been made Federal Minister for Narcotics Control.

Babar Awan has been appointed as the adviser for parliamentary affairs.

The reshuffle comes two days after the Federal Investigation Agency team released reports on the sugar crisis and beneficiaries of subsidies obtained by the industry's bigwigs. The report on the sugar crisis named Bakhtiar, then the minister for national food security, as a beneficiary.

The report also named Jahangir Tareen, a PTI leader, as a beneficiary of the subsidy.

Tareen removed?

Around the same time as news of the cabinet reshuffle emerged, former Punjab government spokesperson Shahbaz Gill tweeted that Tareen has been removed as the chairperson of the task force on agriculture "in light of findings of sugar and wheat inquiry report".

Tareen tweeted soon after, saying that he was never appointed as the chairperson of the task force.

"I was never chairman of any task force. Can anyone show me a notification with me as C’man?? Pl get your facts right people," he wrote in a tweet.

Sugar and wheat crisis probe

On Saturday, two reports on the sugar and wheat crises in the country were made public, exposing ruling PTI’s bigwig Tareen, Bakhtiar, PML-Q's Monis Elahi and their relatives as being involved in the scam.

The reports were made public on the directives of the prime minister who, according to Special Assistant on Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar, had ordered stern action against those found involved in the crises “irrespective of their status and party affiliation”.

A source had told Dawn that the prime minister and members of the inquiry commission had been "threatened with dire consequences if the reports were made public". The sugar cartel had also threatened the committee that if the report was issued, the commodity would be vanished from the market.

Yesterday, terming the inquiry reports on sugar and wheat crises in the country “unprecedented”, Prime Minister Imran said he would wait for a detailed forensic report on the matter before taking action against anyone. He vowed that no powerful lobby would be able to gain undue profit and create an artificial shortage of essential items in the future.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ahmed
Apr 06, 2020 06:02pm
Khusro Bakhtiar was not dismisses
Recommend 0
Usman
Apr 06, 2020 06:05pm
That shows IK really need business .. Good to shuffle for the better cause.
Recommend 0
Rehan
Apr 06, 2020 06:07pm
so the sugar king rewarded again
Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Apr 06, 2020 06:15pm
Which ministry is doing good?
Recommend 0
Soal Search
Apr 06, 2020 06:22pm
Not sacked but replacement of job. Wow, what a statergy Mr.Selected PM.
Recommend 0
saher
Apr 06, 2020 06:22pm
What a shame!
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

April 06, 2020

Ill-conceived policy

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan has announced a major list of incentives for the construction industry aimed at boosting...
April 06, 2020

Capacity payments

A MASSIVE wheel was set in motion last week when the Cabinet Committee on Energy decided to begin the process of...
April 06, 2020

Digital help

AS the Covid-19 challenge continues to test the limits of healthcare infrastructure around the world, tech giants...
April 05, 2020

After the pandemic

NO country could have been entirely prepared for a once-in-a-century event such as the coronavirus pandemic....
Updated April 05, 2020

Indian MP’s poison

Members of the ruling Hindutva clique can get away with demonising Muslims and other minorities.
April 05, 2020

Cry of despair

ON Friday, a man named Faisal doused himself with petrol and self-immolated in front of the Prime Minister’s...