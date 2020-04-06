DAWN.COM

Thousands of Pakistanis in UAE seek to return home amid coronavirus outbreak

April 06, 2020

More than a million Pakistanis live and work in the UAE, according to Pakistani diplomats. — AFP/File
More than 20,000 Pakistani workers stuck in the United Arab Emirates are seeking to return home, as the Gulf Arab state tightens restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The UAE, which has reported 1,799 coronavirus cases and 10 deaths, has gradually increased curbs, including imposing a nationwide curfew, suspending passenger flights and putting Dubai in a lockdown.

A densely populated Dubai neighbourhood where many South Asian blue-collar workers live has been sealed off since March 31, and there has been door-to-door coronavirus testing in some parts of the emirate.

Over 20,000 Pakistanis had registered since April 3 with the consulate to go home, a consulate spokesman told Reuters on Monday.

Those who had registered included some whose visas had expired, who had lost their jobs or stopped being paid by their employer as well as those who entered the country on visitor visas, he said.

More than a million Pakistanis live and work in the UAE, according to Pakistani diplomats.

Pakistani authorities were in talks with their UAE counterparts to try to arrange flights so that the nationals could return home, the spokesman said.

Government media offices for the UAE and Dubai did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment.

The UAE suspended all passenger flights last month, though this week airlines Emirates and Etihad said they were resuming some outbound-only services to limited destinations for those wishing to leave the UAE. Neither airline has announced flights to Pakistan.

Hundreds of Pakistanis gathered outside the consulate on Sunday, despite the emirate-wide lockdown, demanding to be sent home, Dubai's Gulf News newspaper reported on Monday.

The consulate spokesman disputed the figure and said police had dispersed the group as they were in breach of the lockdown.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 06, 2020 05:50pm
Welcome back. East or West, home is the best.
Recommend 0
John
Apr 06, 2020 05:55pm
Sorry for those abandoned
Recommend 0
Khalid
Apr 06, 2020 06:14pm
Such a pathetic from UAE. They have so much money but they are not going to take care & handle & pay poor workers from Pakistani, India, Bangladesh in such difficult time, these workers help them to gain all the glory they have now.
Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Apr 06, 2020 06:22pm
Countries must build their economy, shouldn't depend on loan, aid and remittance.
Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 06, 2020 06:25pm
We will look after our own. Others will leave they're people behind.
Recommend 0
Gen Pasha ret.
Apr 06, 2020 06:25pm
Where is imran khans minister for overseas Pakistanis ? - probably to busy doing another billion rupee defamation case
Recommend 0
Orakzai
Apr 06, 2020 06:34pm
Not good news for the poor families of Pakistanies.
Recommend 0
Bipul
Apr 06, 2020 06:42pm
Pressure never builds on Pakistan to bring back its citizens. Pressure always builds on other nations to take their Pakistani origin citizens back from Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Haroon
Apr 06, 2020 06:51pm
Never take this risk. Situation is bad.
Recommend 0
Rahul Maurya
Apr 06, 2020 06:55pm
@Khalid, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh need to be self sufficient so they can lead a happy life in their country. Each country has very limited resource so it is understood that belongs to the their citizens first
Recommend 0
Ejaz
Apr 06, 2020 06:57pm
Stay there. You will be better off.
Recommend 0
Asma Marzook
Apr 06, 2020 06:59pm
Disaster in Middle East is about to happen...
Recommend 0
Iqbal hussain PHD
Apr 06, 2020 07:01pm
@Khalid, why waste there money on south asians who keep fighting in name of religion
Recommend 0
Logicalhuman
Apr 06, 2020 07:15pm
Pakistan is safer than UAE, Iran or Saudi Arabia at this time. All Pakistanis should look to return for safety!
Recommend 0
tarik
Apr 06, 2020 07:16pm
No No at this time. Please stay there it will be safe there.
Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Apr 06, 2020 07:21pm
No problem.Everything is waiting for them,jobs,houses,CPEC,hospitals just return to your motherland Pakistan.
Recommend 0
TBH
Apr 06, 2020 07:23pm
Stay indoors. Stay safe
Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Apr 06, 2020 07:27pm
Massive unemployment is going to takes place in very near future from all Arab countries. Subsequently, foreign exchange is going to fall down in all those countries when labour force is going to return back home in their respective countries. Due to slow down in economic activities many people working in foreign countries will suffer due to coronavirus pandemic.
Recommend 0
janan
Apr 06, 2020 07:28pm
UAE government should take care of the people who lost the job . They should feed them, pay their rents etc until the the lockdown is over.
Recommend 0
nazir
Apr 06, 2020 07:29pm
Do not let these people back. They are better off there. UAE will step up to save the shaikhs. If they come back they will just spread the virus in Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Kamran
Apr 06, 2020 07:50pm
@Ejaz, With oil prices all time Low Don’t give them false hopes Arab nations have to first take care of their own citizens not foreign workers
Recommend 0
Soal Search
Apr 06, 2020 07:56pm
20K Pakistanis lost their jobs? So....Selected PM awaiting to beg infront of IMF, ADB, usa, ....very soon.
Recommend 0
MKA
Apr 06, 2020 08:06pm
Expats's anguish in a foreign country is natural. Govt should take care of their food and shelter.
Recommend 0
abdul Quadir
Apr 06, 2020 08:09pm
Prime minister Imran Khan should travel the world over seeking donations to fight Coronavirus pandemic. Time is ticking very fast and Virus is spreading amongst Pak- pure Muslims of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Wacko
Apr 06, 2020 08:24pm
@Khalid, they will prefer to take care of their own citizens first
Recommend 0
well wisher
Apr 06, 2020 08:31pm
UAE and PK officials must work together to bring these 20k Pakistanis home. They have served UAE over the years and still do. Please help them unite with their families. That is Islamic.
Recommend 0
Dia
Apr 06, 2020 08:33pm
@Zak, reality has hit you for once but you don't even realize what you blabber as usual.
Recommend 0
Citizen Khan
Apr 06, 2020 08:35pm
All fired from their jobs due to oil price fall
Recommend 0
Ganesh
Apr 06, 2020 08:37pm
This is a disaster waiting to happen. Oil revenues are way down. Arabs are not going to pay their imported laborers. They are stuck, can't get out, no money and live in dense areas.
Recommend 0
Vinod Kumar
Apr 06, 2020 08:50pm
Where is Ulema now ?
Recommend 0
VeryFastTrack
Apr 06, 2020 09:21pm
India received 10 lakh people from middle East during 17-22 March. Can Pakistan do the same.
Recommend 0
VeryFastTrack
Apr 06, 2020 09:22pm
@Khalid, Indians have returned. More than 10 lakh from middle East in 5 days (17-22 March)
Recommend 0
Pushpendra S Matharu
Apr 06, 2020 09:29pm
I doubt you will provided any support from Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Chris Dann
Apr 06, 2020 09:40pm
@Khalid, they are not civilized countries.
Recommend 0
Rajveer
Apr 06, 2020 09:45pm
@Zak, Wuhan ring a bell?
Recommend 0
A shah
Apr 06, 2020 09:46pm
I’m sure Imran Khan will send PIA planes to rescue it’s citizens. Modi is a great leader and brought back all the Indians who needed help
Recommend 0
Nateshan K
Apr 06, 2020 09:49pm
My friend in UAE called me day before yesterday and he was literally crying saying Death has reached at the doorstep. Today no one is picking up the phone.
Recommend 0
Asif Ali
Apr 06, 2020 09:52pm
Come back to Pak, pure land of Muslims.
Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Apr 06, 2020 10:00pm
Living in UAE is expensive. Jobless Pakistani should be immediately brought to Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Masood
Apr 06, 2020 10:15pm
@Bipul, "Back to Pakistan". Watch what you are writing and wasting the space. Did you ever pass your high school?
Recommend 0
Markhor
Apr 06, 2020 10:16pm
200 Pakistanis are stranded in Indonesia too. They should be brought back asap too! They werent employees or permanent residents there like in UAE but just tourists or business visitors. Govt of Pakistan should bring them back asap!
Recommend 0
Aravind
Apr 06, 2020 10:55pm
IK is not Modi to get back stranded citizens. IK will think about loss of remittance even now.
Recommend 0
Mango man
Apr 07, 2020 12:03am
@Kamran, true that
Recommend 0
Chirag
Apr 07, 2020 12:39am
Government loves overseas remittances only but not own citizens.
Recommend 0
Syed Ahmed
Apr 07, 2020 01:05am
@John, is was there choice for work abroad
Recommend 0
Yash
Apr 07, 2020 04:14am
Why does Pakistan bring these poor fellows back home?
Recommend 0
Naeem
Apr 07, 2020 07:07am
@Ejaz, Easir said then done? Who will feed them? They have beenlaid off, no job, no money , no place to stay!!! Poor advise from you unless you are willing to pay them to eat!!!
Recommend 0
iqbal
Apr 07, 2020 08:10am
I know many poor people work in UAE as they do not have much choice at this time, but one day UAE will pay extra to have people work there. UAE are the worst people in the World, in my experience, as they think they are better than rest.
Recommend 0
G
Apr 07, 2020 08:11am
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, when are you returning to Pakistan? Why are British Pakistani not wanting to stay back longer?
Recommend 0

