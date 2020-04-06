DAWN.COM

Police baton-charge, arrest young doctors in Quetta during protest against lack of PPEs

Ghalib Nihad | Syed Ali Shah | Dawn.comUpdated April 06, 2020

Young doctors protest against the unavailability of personal protective equipment in Quetta on Monday, April 6. — DawnNewsTV
Young doctors protest against the unavailability of personal protective equipment in Quetta on Monday, April 6. — DawnNewsTV

Balochistan Police arrested over a dozen young doctors in Quetta on Monday while they were protesting against the unavailability of personal protective equipment (PPEs) in provincial hospitals as the war against Covid-19 intensifies.

Young Doctors Association (YDA) and paramedical staff began a demonstration from Civil Hospital and marched up to the chief minister's secretariat where they were met by baton-wielding policemen, who proceeded to baton-charge and arrest several doctors.

Talking to DawnNewsTV, YDA Balochistan President Yasir Achakzai confirmed that they had marched up to the CM's secretariat against a complete lack of protective gear for medical workers who were playing a key role in the country's fight against the novel coronavirus.

Achakzai said they were baton-charged by security forces, adding that "dozens" were arrested near the Red Zone. A few members of the Balochistan Assembly also reached the venue and tried to negotiate with the protesting doctors and paramedic staff.

Following the arrests, the YDA chief announced a boycott of young doctors' services from government hospitals. "We suspend all our services following the high-handedness of police," Achakzai said in an emergency press conference.

Meanwhile, Quetta Deputy Inspector General of Police Razzaq Cheema confirmed the arrests of "dozens" of doctors but denied the use of batons against them.

"Yes, police arrested dozens of protesting doctors today," Cheema said. He denied the allegations that police had assaulted the protesting doctors but added that "a scuffle broke out after the medics tried to cross barricades near the Red Zone".

However, a video – which has been independently verified – is circulating on social media, which shows the police striking the doctors with batons and forcing them inside police vans.

"The protesting doctors have been shifted to various police stations in Quetta," DIG Cheema said.

The protest in Quetta comes a day after 13 doctors tested positive for Covid-19 in the provincial capital.

In a tweet, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan announced that he met YDA doctors and assured them of his government's full cooperation in their battle against Covid-19 and in meeting their demands.

'State thuggery'

Soon after today's arrests, PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif in a tweet condemned the "torture & arrest" of doctors in Quetta, referring to police's actions as "shameful behaviour".

PPP co-chair Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also lashed out at the government for the violence against young doctors, terming the act “state thuggery”.

“Instead of providing them with the requisite protective gear, the government has sent them to jail. At a time when they are needed in hospitals, doctors have been sent to jails. What kind of justice is this?” questioned Bilawal.

He said rather than fulfilling their genuine demands, the PTI government is quashing their basic human rights.

Bilawal lamented that while doctors all around the world were being praised and supported for being on the front lines in the war against the virus, “Pakistan’s state is sending them to jails.”

Saluting the efforts of doctors in Pakistan for their services, Bilawal extended full support for Quetta’s doctors.

“The PPP is standing with you. Do not consider yourself alone,” he said in his statement.

Comments (77)

Bala
Apr 06, 2020 05:30pm
Show is something.... reality is something....
Recommend 0
Lachman
Apr 06, 2020 05:35pm
The show begins.
Recommend 0
AHMED 40
Apr 06, 2020 05:36pm
Shameful government in centre and province
Recommend 0
thinking
Apr 06, 2020 05:41pm
Probably Balochistan gets whatever is left over after all provinces have consumed.
Recommend 0
Dr. Usman
Apr 06, 2020 05:43pm
Shameful
Recommend 0
sumit
Apr 06, 2020 05:58pm
Condition of medical professional are not much different across the border
Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Apr 06, 2020 06:08pm
Provide them PPE or people will suffer more.
Recommend 0
Kf khan
Apr 06, 2020 06:09pm
Very incompetent people are dealing coronavirus crisis. Really sad.
Recommend 0
Asif A. Shah
Apr 06, 2020 06:25pm
Doctors are the front line workers against the coronavirus pandemic. They deserve to have personal protective equipment for their safety.
Recommend 0
Danish
Apr 06, 2020 06:31pm
Nothing special from Police this is routine procedure to control crowd in Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Sane Voice
Apr 06, 2020 06:33pm
Young doctors (youth) should have faith while treating patients
Recommend 0
Vishal Choudhary
Apr 06, 2020 06:36pm
Beat doctors when they need much is a new form of cruality
Recommend 0
Atul Chaudhary
Apr 06, 2020 06:42pm
At this critical hour, the doctor's should be felicitated for their work all over and the policeman should be arrested for mishandling them. Shame on policeman for beating the doctor's.
Recommend 0
True Indian
Apr 06, 2020 06:42pm
Sending doctors and nurses to fight corona without PPE is like sending soldiers to fight a war without weapons.
Recommend 0
Cyco
Apr 06, 2020 06:42pm
Then who are treating the covidien patients.
Recommend 0
Solomon The King
Apr 06, 2020 06:43pm
firs salutes, then kicks and batons: this how police celebrate our heroes, some people just cant change
Recommend 0
Suv
Apr 06, 2020 06:44pm
@sumit , when did you last saw police lathi charge doctors , " across the border" ..
Recommend 0
Suv
Apr 06, 2020 06:45pm
This is not an isolated event by the way , it is a political issue !!
Recommend 0
Shahzad Akbar Shaikh
Apr 06, 2020 07:02pm
Only mullahs are allowed to protest without police action.
Recommend 0
Justice First
Apr 06, 2020 07:02pm
Please take back all subsidiaries , loan amount written off,interest waived and grants allowed to influentials and buy medical supplies for Corona virus.
Recommend 0
Laughing Neighbors
Apr 06, 2020 07:06pm
@Desi dimag, why?
Recommend 0
Ankur
Apr 06, 2020 07:12pm
@Sumit- where did you find doctors being baton charged in India? Also there is no shortage of PPE's in India as against some vested propaganda being run currently.
Recommend 0
Joe
Apr 06, 2020 07:14pm
Do you send a soldier to fight a war without providing him weapons? Wake up
Recommend 0
Kr
Apr 06, 2020 07:17pm
@Laughing Neighbors , think why docs shud be safe. If they r infected all patients who are not having corona will also get infection and nobody will be left to look after patients. Medical personnel must be protected as they will protect common man now not guns of soilders
Recommend 0
Lahori kid
Apr 06, 2020 07:18pm
@Laughing Neighbors , You mean how? Learn to ask the right question, and let me answer it for you. If the medical staff isn't protected with proper PPE, the staff could possibly infect the people coming in to be checked or treated, hope that helps with your question, bless your heart
Recommend 0
Ahmad
Apr 06, 2020 07:30pm
Action just complicated the issue rather than solving it.
Recommend 0
Gulzaib Tareen
Apr 06, 2020 07:38pm
It is Really shameful that an incompetent Gov't is going against Health Workers, In the time world saluting heroes for the fight against Corona.
Recommend 0
Ahmad ali Naqvi
Apr 06, 2020 07:39pm
Police shown real face, really harsh action against Drs who are working COVID19, DSP and SP who ordered lathi charge need to suspend from the duty.
Recommend 0
Jo
Apr 06, 2020 07:40pm
Utter disbelief The police should be supporting not battering protesters
Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Apr 06, 2020 07:42pm
Accept the reality and start working on the containment of the COVID-19.
Recommend 0
PakistanZindabad
Apr 06, 2020 07:44pm
They have legit demand, they have to protect themselves and their families. What will you do if they get this virus
Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Apr 06, 2020 07:53pm
@sumit , Muslims mob is attacking Doctors in India not police, as if you don't know ?
Recommend 0
ABBAs kd
Apr 06, 2020 07:57pm
When would our corrupt politicians learn to behave like a normal human being, at least during these difficult times, we all can act a little responsibly. Why does the doctors need to go out on the streets to acquire PPEs ? Why Chief Minister or the Police has to act like dictators & prison guards ?
Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Apr 06, 2020 08:02pm
Very unfortunate...
Recommend 0
Andherr Nagri
Apr 06, 2020 08:03pm
Disgusting behaviour from the Police, who are using violence against Medics who are putting their lives at risk for helping the citizens, all the Medics want is adequate protection, even as the world is trying to control this pandemic the Police can only resort to violence. Shame on the Government who are unable to deal with this out of control Police!!
Recommend 0
ExMohajirInUK
Apr 06, 2020 08:19pm
Hope these Doctors don't refuse attending these Police and Politicians who are responsible for this sad state of affairs.
Recommend 0
Mohan
Apr 06, 2020 08:27pm
In Pakistan it is the wrong people who get beaten up by the police.
Recommend 0
pro pakistani
Apr 06, 2020 08:29pm
Send police into a mob without sheild and helmet, then ask them to do their job
Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Apr 06, 2020 08:33pm
On March 27, 2020 the whole nation saluted including the police and paid tributes to the doctors and paramedic staff and called them as Heros as doctors and paramedic staff became the front line soldiers in saving the lives of coronavires patients in all the four corners of the country Just after 9 days the same police baton charged the doctors in Quetta as doctors were demanding that till now they have not been provided personal protective equipment (PPE) by the concerned authorities, despite the fact that many medical fraternity have been tested positive for corinavirus and around one dozen just in a week in Karachi Those who were termed as Heros were brutally and severely beaten by the police and doctors were taken in to police custody which went viral on TV. People of Pakistan want to know as why PPE's were not provided to doctors and paramedic staff when their lives are in extreme danger as today one doctor has already expired in Karachi after treating coronavirus patients.
Recommend 0
Citizen Khan
Apr 06, 2020 08:36pm
Good job
Recommend 0
T-man
Apr 06, 2020 08:37pm
Imran Khan promised police reforms. What happened? Our police still has the mentality inherited from British to use force every time someone protests. No wonder we don't like or trust our police force.
Recommend 0
Rehan
Apr 06, 2020 08:39pm
This is sad. At this time, every health workers is an angel. Hopefully this would be sorted out soon
Recommend 0
ACEGIKtime
Apr 06, 2020 09:03pm
Don’t complain if docs refuse to treat police.
Recommend 0
Baazigar
Apr 06, 2020 09:06pm
Where is all the PPEs vanishing ?
Recommend 0
Asif Ali
Apr 06, 2020 09:09pm
@sumit , Comment with some proof!
Recommend 0
Faisal
Apr 06, 2020 09:10pm
Who allowed this protest to happen in the first place? Why didn't administration talked to the doctors beforehand?
Recommend 0
Asif Ali
Apr 06, 2020 09:14pm
@Ahmad ali Naqvi, Generally police only obey orders from above.
Recommend 0
VeryFastTrack
Apr 06, 2020 09:19pm
@sumit , I disagree.. Although ppe are still not provided everywhere, but if one covid poative os found than all the treating staff are put under quarantine and treated. This is possible because India has a large base of doctors.
Recommend 0
St. Mercury
Apr 06, 2020 09:23pm
That is a total disgrace. Who ever ordered the police to beat up the doctors should be prosecuted.
Recommend 0
Tamilselvan
Apr 06, 2020 09:23pm
@Shahzad Akbar Shaikh, . So true brother .
Recommend 0
MM
Apr 06, 2020 09:37pm
Pakistan can thank it's iron brother and all weather friend for spreading the virus.
Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Apr 06, 2020 09:38pm
What a country where non professional are wearing PPE and medical professionals were baton charged if they ask for the same, and when the nation needs them direly. Shameful act, we are not learning anything from the world
Recommend 0
Sualeh
Apr 06, 2020 09:49pm
Shame on Imran Khan, his handlers and his cronies, police thugs. Salute to the doctors, the real heros and messiahs.
Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Apr 06, 2020 10:02pm
Shameful act. That shows our rulers and police is iltrained.
Recommend 0
ABCD
Apr 06, 2020 10:09pm
@Laughing Neighbors , because doctors will die before the patients.
Recommend 0
Logical
Apr 06, 2020 10:16pm
@Ankur, There is indeed shortage of PPE in imdia and medical staff have held protests. But they were NOT attacked by the police. They were heard and their protest was shown by TV channels. But then India is a democracy so civilized behaviour is expected.
Recommend 0
Pratik
Apr 06, 2020 10:26pm
@Bala, Both are same
Recommend 0
Haroon
Apr 06, 2020 10:27pm
Looking at the video, I don't think the young doctors know the meaning of the words "social distancing". With China providing more than 50% of the world PPE, there are severe shortages in every corner of the world. In Spain, doctors are having to make do with bin liners as aprons. In UK, I have seen medical staff buying stuff on eBay and improvising it. Mefics everywhere are complaining, yet putting their lives at risk trying to save their patients. Only in Pakistan, the young doctors find time enough to actually gather for a demonstration, where every rule of social distancing is broken. These kids are not saviours of humanity but killers of it.
Recommend 0
aslam
Apr 06, 2020 10:41pm
@sumit , It si totaly different.I am a doctor
Recommend 0
Mark
Apr 06, 2020 10:49pm
This is Naya Pakistan! Here the life savers are beaten up by the incompetents!
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 06, 2020 10:51pm
Why can't they understand that a peaceful protest is the pearl of true and pure democracy?
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Apr 06, 2020 11:06pm
Would beating healthcare force help the situation .
Recommend 0
Roger
Apr 06, 2020 11:25pm
Doctors are committed to taking care of patients, not protesting at this crucial time.send them to jail, call in our elite army doctors to take over, law and order must be maintained always.
Recommend 0
Roger
Apr 06, 2020 11:27pm
@Dr Vikas Jamwal , I agree with you.
Recommend 0
A. ALI
Apr 06, 2020 11:43pm
Dont misconstrue the incident. Doctors violated curfew... Shahbaz as usual making mockery of himself by calling the arrest a shameful act. He should standby the govt if the has any human sense left in his corrupt thinking.
Recommend 0
A. ALI
Apr 06, 2020 11:43pm
@Kf khan, ... then you join the doctors to make it compatible.
Recommend 0
Wacko
Apr 06, 2020 11:48pm
So that's how you treat people who are trying to save the population Well done .
Recommend 0
Nazir Gilani
Apr 06, 2020 11:49pm
Hard to blame anyone.
Recommend 0
Lahori Kid
Apr 07, 2020 12:07am
@Shahzad Akbar Shaikh, And its a damn shame too. Mullah's can hold the government hostage, and the medical people cannot protest to demand supplies?
Recommend 0
super observer
Apr 07, 2020 12:34am
thank you china for putting us in this trouble
Recommend 0
Arif Godil
Apr 07, 2020 12:54am
CM should apologize. Please inform the doctors and public when the PPE will be provided. The federal government should also take notice.
Recommend 0
aditya
Apr 07, 2020 03:16am
the lawyers in pakistan can take care of them..they ll take care of the patients too...permanently.
Recommend 0
Imran Jhan
Apr 07, 2020 04:36am
What happened to iron brothers supplies? Drama across the border has just begun. Atleast don't hide the numbers infected
Recommend 0
Ratan bhai
Apr 07, 2020 06:41am
Police Beat up doctors, not acceptable by any standard
Recommend 0
Ratan bhai
Apr 07, 2020 06:42am
@thinking, time to become independent country
Recommend 0
Ratan bhai
Apr 07, 2020 06:44am
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, totally agree bro
Recommend 0
Veda
Apr 07, 2020 06:48am
@sumit , you got your answer brother, just scroll down.
Recommend 0

