Nausheen Amjad replaces Shabbar Zaidi as FBR chairperson

Sanaullah KhanUpdated April 06, 2020

FBR chairman Shabbar Zaidi. — DawnNewsTV/File
FBR chairman Shabbar Zaidi. — DawnNewsTV/File

Shabbar Zaidi has been removed as the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman with immediate effect, and Nausheen Javaid Amjad has been appointed the new chairperson, it emerged on Monday.

Amjad is a BS-22 officer of Inland Revenue Service presently posted as Member (Administration).

The federal cabinet approved the summary for the new FBR chairperson through circulation.

According to the notification by the Establishment Division dated April 3, the selection committee "unanimously recommended" that Amjad be appointed as the new chairperson, adding that Zaidi had been appointed as the chairperson for a period of two years on an honorary basis.

A copy of the notification issued by the Establishment Division.
A copy of the notification issued by the Establishment Division.

Amjad had taken over as acting chairperson of the FBR in January after Zaidi had gone on indefinite leave citing health reasons.

When contacted over the phone, Zaidi had told Dawn that he was in Karachi. “I am on leave and under medical treatment,” he had said.

Sources in the FBR had told Dawn that before going on leave, Zaidi had met Adviser to the Prime Minister on Revenue Dr Hafeez Shaikh and senior officials of the finance division and had informed them that he was taking leave for an indefinite period.

AHMED 40
Apr 06, 2020 03:08pm
Another drama appointment by PTI ends and now Shabbar can advise his clients on new ways of paying less taxes and make more advisory money... what a shame and sham this rudderless govt is
Ahmad
Apr 06, 2020 03:21pm
Easy come, easy go
Usman
Apr 06, 2020 03:28pm
Change you may, the Whole of Pakistan...but no good will happen unless the 'Only One to be Changed' is finally changed...
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 06, 2020 03:39pm
Too little, too late. He should have been fired long time ago.
ALI
Apr 06, 2020 03:43pm
Mafia not allowing tabdili
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Apr 06, 2020 03:51pm
What did he accomplished in his year or so appointment, probably nothing? Let's hope the new FBR chairperson will be more proactive and will perform his duty diligently with more tangible results!
Ahmad
Apr 06, 2020 03:52pm
Alarming that FBR chairman ran off from his job.
Khalid Saeed
Apr 06, 2020 04:02pm
The Mafia Has Won Again
Novoice
Apr 06, 2020 04:07pm
Is there any professional that can work with PTI more than a few months? Only lotas and old rejects seem to hang around. Anyone with good intention is quickly disillusioned once they see real behind the scenes.
Chris Dann
Apr 06, 2020 04:09pm
Zaidi did nothing. Good ridden.
A
Apr 06, 2020 04:11pm
Yeah, please go and teach how to evade taxes which you are good at.
M. Saeed
Apr 06, 2020 04:16pm
This is a clear failure of the Special Assistant to the PM on Finance.
NACParis
Apr 06, 2020 04:18pm
Good decision. How could he have performed aggressively being a Director of KMPG affiliated office in Pakistan. Without doubting his honesty, the position required some hard decisions which could have or have effected the company's clientele.
Dr. Siddiqui
Apr 06, 2020 04:20pm
You need to remove most of your ministers. They are completely useless for public.
Haroon
Apr 06, 2020 04:24pm
Where is the man said Tomato is Rupee 17 KG? You need to relive him immediately.
Afzal
Apr 06, 2020 04:28pm
Not worth doing an impossible task when the government itself can't take decisions and goes around in circle. Better step aside gracefully.
SayNoToPlastics
Apr 06, 2020 04:45pm
The FBR needed a change. Instead of successfully neting big tax evaders they are wasting their resources in getting senior citizens to file reurns unnecessarily just to claim some success in increasing the number of filers.
Vishesh
Apr 06, 2020 04:48pm
is this another case of corruption?
Javed
Apr 06, 2020 05:01pm
By the time IK is done, he will have gone through the whole bureaucracy.
Fastrack
Apr 06, 2020 05:18pm
Another sad day. IK ruining the country
Mustafa
Apr 06, 2020 06:02pm
Asda Umar shabbir Zaidi all professional cannot work in this swamp
Right
Apr 06, 2020 06:04pm
Zaidi tried to improve the revenue structure, caught big thieves who were importing valuable items under the names of stones. Tried to document and tax every businessman in Pakistan, tried to improve the revenue collection to at least 7 trillion rupees without which this country can't survive in near future. But final nail in the coffin was trying to tax the corruption full property market by making DC rates increase. This made the wrath of powerful real estate developers of Pakistan and he was forced to leave. PM Imran can't stand on his decisions it seems.
saeeds
Apr 06, 2020 06:04pm
@Khalid Saeed, Who is mafia , can you name some and give to PTI
Love Your Country
Apr 06, 2020 06:48pm
Did he not have a boss to ask for leave, just by himself went on indefinite leave?
Khalid Saeed
Apr 06, 2020 06:55pm
@saeeds, For Starters The Corrupt Bureaucracy of FBR
Syed
Apr 06, 2020 08:08pm
Incompetent govt still shuffling cabinet after 2 years.
