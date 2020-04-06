Nausheen Amjad replaces Shabbar Zaidi as FBR chairperson

Shabbar Zaidi has been removed as the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman with immediate effect, and Nausheen Javaid Amjad has been appointed the new chairperson, it emerged on Monday.

Amjad is a BS-22 officer of Inland Revenue Service presently posted as Member (Administration).

The federal cabinet approved the summary for the new FBR chairperson through circulation.

According to the notification by the Establishment Division dated April 3, the selection committee "unanimously recommended" that Amjad be appointed as the new chairperson, adding that Zaidi had been appointed as the chairperson for a period of two years on an honorary basis.

A copy of the notification issued by the Establishment Division.

Amjad had taken over as acting chairperson of the FBR in January after Zaidi had gone on indefinite leave citing health reasons.

When contacted over the phone, Zaidi had told Dawn that he was in Karachi. “I am on leave and under medical treatment,” he had said.

Sources in the FBR had told Dawn that before going on leave, Zaidi had met Adviser to the Prime Minister on Revenue Dr Hafeez Shaikh and senior officials of the finance division and had informed them that he was taking leave for an indefinite period.