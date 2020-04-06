DAWN.COM

British PM Johnson in hospital with persistent coronavirus symptoms

Reuters | AFPUpdated April 06, 2020

Boris Johnson, who had been isolating in Downing Street after testing positive last month, was taken to hospital on Sunday night because he still had a high temperature and his doctors felt he needed additional tests. — AFP/File
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was still in hospital on Monday suffering persistent coronavirus symptoms 10 days after testing positive for the virus, though Downing Street said he remained in charge of the government.

“The prime minister is still at hospital,” a British government source said. “He spent the night in hospital.”

Johnson, who had been isolating in Downing Street after testing positive last month, was taken to hospital on Sunday night because he still had a high temperature and his doctors felt he needed additional tests.

“On the advice of his doctor, the prime minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests,” his Downing Street office said in a statement on Sunday.

“This is a precautionary step, as the prime minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus,” the statement added.

Johnson, 55, on March 27 became the first leader of a major power to announce that he had tested positive. He went into isolation at an apartment in Downing Street and said on Friday he was staying there as he still had a high temperature.

Downing Street underscored that this was not an emergency admission and that Johnson remained in charge of the government.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will chair the government's emergency Covid-19 meeting on Monday, a source said.

'We'll meet again'

The Downing Street announcement came as the 93-year-old queen offered a message of hope to everyone affected by the global pandemic, which has seen more than 1.2 million cases and more than 68,000 deaths.

Britain currently has 47,806 confirmed hospital cases and 4,934 deaths. The monarch's eldest son, heir to the throne Prince Charles, has tested positive after displaying mild symptoms.

In only her fourth address at a time of crisis in her 68-year reign, the queen said the outbreak could be defeated by a collective effort in a “common endeavour”.

“We will succeed — and that success will belong to every one of us,” she said in a speech recorded at Windsor Castle, west of London, where she moved as a precaution on March 19.

Thanking healthcare staff and key workers, and praising the community response to the outbreak, the queen said people in Britain and around the world could feel proud.

“Together we are tackling this disease, and I want to reassure you that if we remain united and resolute, then we will overcome it,” she added.

She drew on her experience of World War II, when she and her sister princess Margaret were evacuated to Windsor as London was bombed, drawing parallels with people forced apart by the virus.

In particular, she referenced British wartime singer Vera Lynn, whose song 'We'll Meet Again' became an anthem for service personnel fighting abroad, far from their loved ones.

“We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: We will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again.”

Comments (9)

Syed A. Mateen
Apr 06, 2020 11:05am
Coronavirus does not spare any one in the world whether he is a head of the state or an ordinary person. This is why social distancing, putting up masks and cleaning hands with soap for at least 20 seconds and use of sanitisers have been made mandatory by World Health Organisation.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Apr 06, 2020 11:28am
BJ, Have a speedy recovery !
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Apr 06, 2020 11:35am
Get well soon, PM Boris Johnson! Undoubtedly, COVOD-19 virus is infectious and to avoid spreading, we should take all precautionary measures issued by WHO and other renowned medical institutions - washing hands thoroughly, keeping indoor and avoid meeting people. Be vigilant, be strong and save LIVES!
Recommend 0
Rameay
Apr 06, 2020 11:38am
It is high time that we start caring about humanity and making available resources to the poor countries to counter such pandemics.
Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Apr 06, 2020 11:56am
Get well soon many prayers from the white and green Pakistan.
Recommend 0
thinking
Apr 06, 2020 01:14pm
If something uneventful happens to Mr.Johnson, your iron brother will be in deep trouble
Recommend 0
Reader
Apr 06, 2020 02:15pm
One reason why this virus has been given so much attention is that although, in countries like ours where hundreds if not thousands suffer because of water borne deceases every year and not much attention or very little done about it, as only the unfortunate poor, the down trodden, are made to suffer, this virus strikes, rich or poor irrespective, hence because it strikes those who are powerful, rich, well known, there is a sense of urgency, what urgency have we shown as a nation to provide simple drinking water to millions of people, to prevent sickness and ultimately losing their lives. Thousands of innocent lives have been lost, every year because we cannot provide for safe clean drinking water.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 06, 2020 03:28pm
A grave situation for the land and people of United Kingdom.
Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 06, 2020 10:46pm
Get well soon, Sir. Good wishes and prayers for you.
Recommend 0

