PIA starts probe into pilot’s complaint of shortage of face masks, gloves

RAWALPINDI: The PIA management has launched an inquiry into a pilot’s note to the company’s safety head, explaining that the delay of PIA flight PK-782 was caused by shortage of face masks and checking of body temperature of passengers.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic across the world, the PIA has introduced Special Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for all flights, making it mandatory for all passengers to board planes wearing face masks and after screening of their body temperatures by officials.

Talking to Dawn, PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez said that the management of the airlines had launched an inquiry into the complaint of the pilot of PIA flight PK-782 that returned to Islamabad from Toronto via Istanbul on April 3.

He said that strict disciplinary and departmental action would be taken if anybody was found guilty in the inquiry. The spokesman said that all PIA flights were being disinfected properly because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In his note written to PIA’s safety head Captain Amir Aftab, the captain of PK-782 said: “The departure of the flight PK-782 was delayed by 34 minutes due to awaiting face masks for over 40 per cent of passengers as they boarded the aircraft without wearing face masks and without getting their body temperature check before boarding the plane.”

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2020