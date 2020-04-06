DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 06, 2020

UAE sends another batch of virus medical aid

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated April 06, 2020

11 tones of medical supplies and preventive aid received. — AFP/File
11 tones of medical supplies and preventive aid received. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: Another batch of medical aid by the United Arab Emirates government to help Pakistan curb the transmission of Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, arrived at the Islamabad International Airport on Sunday, according to a press release.

The second batch of medical aid containing 11 tonnes of medical supplies and preventive aid was sent by the UAE leadership in their quest to provide support and assistance to the people of Pakistan, which has been an established approach of UAE’s foreign policy since the era of Late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and continued and developed in the era of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE president, stated the press release issued by the UAE embassy in Islamabad.

The core of bilateral relations is “human” which is considered essential in the humanitarian policies of the emirates, it stated further.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2020

Coronavirus
Comments (4)

Logicalhuman
Apr 06, 2020 09:40am
Pakistan is fortunate to have such friends who give money, medicine & jobs.
Recommend 0
MA
Apr 06, 2020 09:56am
Thank you UAE
Recommend 0
Indian thinker
Apr 06, 2020 10:09am
Good to see UAE helping after vilifying it so much.
Recommend 0
rising star
Apr 06, 2020 10:55am
What is the catch?
Recommend 0

