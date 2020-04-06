DAWN.COM

Nine killed by Indian forces in held Kashmir

AgenciesUpdated April 06, 2020

Disputed territory has been under a long-running curfew imposed to quell Kashmiris' peaceful struggle of freedom. — AFP/File
SRINAGAR: Nine Kashmiri men and three soldiers were killed in two incidents in India-held Kashmir, officials said on Sunday, as authorities enforced a lockdown to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The disputed territory had already been under a long-running curfew imposed to quell the peaceful struggle of Kashmiris as New Delhi scrapped the Himalayan valley’s semi-autonomous status on Aug 5, 2019.

Indian army spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia alleged that five armed men were killed early on Sunday morning in the northern Keran area close to the Line of Control.

The clashes also left three soldiers dead and critically injured several more, he said in a statement.

Col Kalia did not specify the number of injured, saying only that some others who were injured were undergoing treatment.

There was no independent confirmation of the incident.

The fighting came within 24 hours of another gunbattle between Kashmiris and Indian occupation forces in the southern Kulgam area that left four dead.

Col Kalia said that as troops began conducting searches, they came under heavy gunfire, leading to a clash that killed four men.

Police said that all four deceased carried arms and that they were from the local area.

Several Kashmiri organisations have been carrying out struggle since 1989 for the region’s independence or merger with Pakistan. India has accused Pakistan of arming Kashmiris, which Pakistan denies.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2020

Danish
Apr 06, 2020 08:09am
Shameless Indians !
Recommend 0
Javed
Apr 06, 2020 08:12am
Terrorism will be dealt with an iron fist.
Recommend 0
stethoscope
Apr 06, 2020 08:47am
Rest in Peace Boys. The struggle for freedom continues.
Recommend 0
Asif Ali
Apr 06, 2020 08:48am
Very soon it will end.
Recommend 0
FastrTrack
Apr 06, 2020 08:49am
Please don't send mercenaries at this time. Wait for sometime
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Apr 06, 2020 08:50am
Welcome to Afghanistan II for India .
Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
Apr 06, 2020 09:38am
Stop terrorism.
Recommend 0

