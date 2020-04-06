Chinese experts for extending lockdown by 28 days in Punjab

LAHORE: The Chinese doctors currently visiting Lahore have suggested to the Punjab government to extend the current lockdown for 28 days to save the province from Covid-19 havoc and later gradually and cautiously start lifting restrictions while taking the conditions into account.

Chinese delegation leader Dr Maming Hoi busted the myth that the coronavirus would fade away with the advent of summer, saying, “the possibility of spread of the coronavirus in hot weather cannot be ruled out and ignored”.

The delegation of Chinese doctors and a chief nurse called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Sunday. Health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid was also present besides the health departments’ secretaries.

The Chinese experts said the social distancing measures could play an important role to save people from the coronavirus. They also advised the government that it would be more appropriate that coronavirus patients should be admitted to a hospital or kept at quarantine centre instead of keeping them at home.

Bust the myth of Covid-19 death in hot weather; CM says govt to act on Chinese suggestions

The Chinese doctors said the use of plasma had proved to be beneficial in saving lives of the patients suffering from adverse conditions. They suggested that the use of three anti-viral medicines for the affected patients had proved to be curative and effective.

“At times, the coronavirus symptoms do not appear and people having better immune system and immunity recover early while coronavirus can prove to be dangerous for the elderly and for those suffering from other ailments,” a Chinese doctor said.

The Chinese experts shared their observations and experiences with the meeting in order to help the government effectively cope up with the pandemic and also check its rapid spread. They gave their assurances to extend all possible assistance to the Punjab government to prevent and eradicate the pandemic.

CM Buzdar and Health Minister Dr Rashid inquired from the Chinese doctors about various matters related to coronavirus.

Mr Buzdar said the government would act upon the suggestions and recommendations of the delegation.

The chief minister thanked the Chinese experts for giving their assurance to extend their all-out cooperation and added that China had always proved to be a highly reliable friend of Pakistan and stood by it in any difficult situation.

Mr Buzdar complimented that China by overcoming the coronavirus pandemic in a short span of time had set example for the world and added that the government would benefit from the Chinese experience for protecting the masses from the pandemic and eradicating it.

“The Chinese model is a role model and worth pursuing precedent for the whole world in order to effectively preempt and overcome this pandemic,” the CM added.

The Chinese doctors and specialists said that standard operating procedure (SOP) being adopted by the Punjab government to undertake precautionary measures and treatment facilities were effective. They said the timely steps would prove beneficial and fruitful to impede the spread of coronavirus.

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Muhammad Usman gave a briefing about the exact statistics of coronavirus patients in the province.

Meanwhile, CM Buzdar and Dr Yasmin Rashid held a one-to-one meeting and discussed the measures being adopted by the Chinese doctors and specialists in the wake of Covid-19.

Dr Rashid apprised the CM of the Chinese model for overcoming the pandemic.

Mr Buzdar directed to undertake all necessary measures to ensure successful implementation of Chinese model.

He asserted that the government would implement Chinese model for treatment of patients and make Chinese steps as a part of the Punjab government’s SOP being undertaken to control the pandemic.

delegates visit KEMU: The experts from China held a meeting with senior and leading clinicians of the province at the King Edward Medical University on Sunday.

KEMU Vice Chancellor Prof Khalid Masood Gondal welcomed the delegation at the interactive sessions.

Punjab Health Minister Prof Yasmin Rashid attended seminar as the chief guest and asked the Chinese experts to share their experiences, especially about the use of antibiotics.

The vice chancellors, principals, deans, professors, general practitioners, administrators, medical superintendents from various state run medical institutions of Punjab were present. Prominent amongst them were Prof Javed Akram, Prof Aamir Zaman Khan, Prof Zafar Chaudhry, Prof Mustafa Kamal Pasha, Prof Farid Zafar, Prof Mehmood Ayyaz and Prof Arif Tajjamal.

The Chinese experts talked about clinical features, proportion of cases with pneumonia and multi organ failure due to Covid-19 severity. They also shared the management plans for mild, moderate and severe cases. They stressed on the preventive measures at the right time, especially regarding social distancing, hand hygiene and sanitation.

In the question and answer session, the doctors asked the questions related to management of Covid-19 cases, ventilation and pneumonia management, treatment of multi organ failure, plasma therapy and other control measures for the outbreak. China delegation gave detailed answers to every question and shared their experiences and workable solutions.

Prof Saqib Saeed and Prof Khalid Masood Gondal expressed gratitude to the guests on behalf of all doctors and faculty of the KEMU.

Dr Maa from China gave his concluding remarks. (Asif Chuadhry also contributed to this report.)

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2020