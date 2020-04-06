DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 06, 2020

Indians respond to Modi's call, light lamps to 'challenge darkness' of corona crisis

ReutersApril 06, 2020

Staff members of a hospital carry candles and oil lamps to show solidarity with people who are affected by coronavirus and with doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers from all over the world during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of the disease, in Kolkata, India on April 5, 2020. — Reuters
People stand on their balconies and light candles and oil lamps after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to Indians to turn out their lights for nine minutes at 9pm to mark the coronavirus fight, during a lockdown to slow the spreading of coronavirus disease in Ahmedabad, India on April 5, 2020. — Reuters
Millions of Indians switched off their lights and came out onto their balconies and doorsteps with lamps, candles and flashlights on Sunday, responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to “challenge the darkness” of the coronavirus crisis.

Modi, who last month imposed a three-week-long nationwide lockdown, asked citizens to turn out their lights for nine minutes at 9pm (local time) on Sunday and to display lamps and candles in a show of solidarity.

People across the country switched off lights. Some lit firecrackers, played drums, clapped and chanted slogans against the coronavirus.

In some big cities like Mumbai and New Delhi, residents of some housing associations stood in balconies and sang patriotic songs.

India has recorded 3,577 cases of the illness, with a death toll of 83. Authorities worry that the healthcare system would be overwhelmed if the disease took deep hold in the country of more than 1.3 billion.

Many of Modi's supporters praised the “show of lights” by sharing pictures on Twitter of their neighbourhoods and saying it felt like Diwali — the annual Hindu festival of lights.

Along with pictures of residents lighting candles, however, videos also emerged of people holding torches, chanting 'Go back, go back, China virus go back". Social media users who shared the video described them as supporters of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

The prime minister's call also drew criticism from people who called for steps to help millions of daily wage earners squeezed out of a living amid the lockdown, which was imposed nationwide on March 25.

“Only a brain-dead country can celebrate with lights and firecrackers at the time of a pandemic, while millions are jobless and hungry and in real fear of death,” Twitter user Ashok Swain said.

Modi's lights-out plan put enormous pressure on officials manning power generation stations and the national grid. They scrambled to increase staffing to ensure that the sudden gyration in power demand across the country did not lead to any power surges or outages.

India's Power System Operation Corp (POSOCO), which oversees the national power grid, had ordered all senior officials to be present at generating stations, substations and load despatch centres across India between 6pm and 10pm on Sunday.

The country's electricity demand fell more than 25 per cent to 85.3 gigawatt (GW) from 117 GW within a span of four to five minutes as people switched off lights, said Power Minister R.K. Singh, adding the transition was handled smoothly by engineers.

India's power consumption has already plunged over the last 10 days, as the lockdown has forced most industries to suspend operations.

Coronavirus
World

Ali da Malanga
Apr 06, 2020 12:50am
After thali-beating and clapping failed to eliminate COVID-19, Modi came up with a new trick to keep people busy.
Recommend 0
Yasar
Apr 06, 2020 12:52am
Bjp should stop looting nation.
Recommend 0
Zeeshan Ahmed
Apr 06, 2020 12:56am
Kashmir karma.
Recommend 0
Salaria
Apr 06, 2020 12:57am
It definately help lift the spirits
Recommend 0
Pranav Kumar
Apr 06, 2020 12:58am
Ashok should know the difference between celebration and solidarity
Recommend 0
Lubnakhan
Apr 06, 2020 01:04am
Chinese virus
Recommend 0
Asif
Apr 06, 2020 01:07am
It is clear that Modijee's call was responded with overwhelming response from majority of the people. We know that this will not kill the virus but it will definitely alliviate the mood of the nation! Jai Hind.
Recommend 0
Aravind
Apr 06, 2020 01:07am
United we stand with the great leader. Can this happen in Pakistan? Never!
Recommend 0
R. S. Menon
Apr 06, 2020 01:09am
You may find a handful of Ashok Swains amongst 130 crores, but majority of Indians adhered to Modi's suggestion. Some of my close friends in Kerala, who are staunch supporters of Communists, also lit the lamps at 9 PM. R.S. Menon, Gurgaon
Recommend 0
Kate Angel Dinara
Apr 06, 2020 01:14am
Indians believe in Modi... That's the real fact... He will surely overcome with this problem...
Recommend 0
Vijay Sankhat
Apr 06, 2020 01:15am
It's Modi's India, Jay Hind...
Recommend 0
Prithviraj
Apr 06, 2020 01:19am
Indian electronic instruments are not made in china so don't worry they didn't fail us !
Recommend 0
Idrees Raja
Apr 06, 2020 01:19am
Hope virus is controlled worldwide asap especially in countries like India where poor health system for poor people who can’t afford to lose their job or health for weeks/months
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 06, 2020 01:21am
Joke of the century.
Recommend 0
K k pandey
Apr 06, 2020 01:23am
We will come out of this darkness soon, hope and patience are the need of hour.
Recommend 0
Zak1
Apr 06, 2020 01:27am
All over India people put off lights and lit candles at Modis call, is it due to their love for him and his popularity or is it goons of BJP forcing people to do so. I am sure there was not a single light in IOK.
Recommend 0
Sairbeen plus.
Apr 06, 2020 01:33am
One after another all notorious practices just to distract attention from grave issues. The top most being Coronavirus which cannot be tackle with overpopulated nation like India, horrific dangers ahead in biggest slums of Asia in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, PM Modi can divert attention for short time, but the Indians are craziest enough beating doctors & staff working in hospitals ( Indore) the government has no mind to apply towards Kashmir ongoing lockdown, the tyranny let loose on Muslims still in continuous, the goon Kapil Mishra not yet arrested for inciting goons to kill Muslims. The BJP grossly failed in its bad manifesto the Art 370 abrogation (not applicable) the CAA in limbo, the Ramjanambhoomi construction could not yet began, due to Coronavirus, the Coronavirus is a natural calamity, and arrogant party must learn from nature’s behavior against it, merely litting candles is not suffice, BJP cannot fight nature.
Recommend 0
Arshad
Apr 06, 2020 01:33am
Does it really impact us ? Why not focus our energies to our poor and hungry ?
Recommend 0
Irfan ul Huq
Apr 06, 2020 01:43am
stupidly has no boundary
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 06, 2020 01:44am
“Only a brain-dead country can celebrate with lights and firecrackers at the time of a pandemic, while millions are jobless and hungry and in real fear of death,” Sums is up really. This is Modi science to defeat the virus? His gullible lot falls for it, like they fall for his plastic surgery and space travel science in Stone Age India!
Recommend 0
jg
Apr 06, 2020 01:45am
are they living in real world or modi just keeping them doing stupid things to keep busy. divert attention. how about selling tea in trains.....have you tried that.....modi has experience. you pick lunatics as ur leader then this is what you will do.
Recommend 0
Tariq Khan
Apr 06, 2020 01:45am
Another farce and useless gimmick. What is this going to help with. Modi is just redickuling india.
Recommend 0
Covid
Apr 06, 2020 01:46am
Great leadership from Modi. Great way to unite the country and to increase awareness among its citizens!
Recommend 0
P. Nag
Apr 06, 2020 01:46am
Indians responded to honor their PMs call. Not that everyone is Modi or BJP bhakts.
Recommend 0
Lost track
Apr 06, 2020 01:49am
Indian Lights will defeat Chinese dark virus
Recommend 0
Amit
Apr 06, 2020 01:50am
Love you Modi. East or west, India is the Best.
Recommend 0
Sam
Apr 06, 2020 01:56am
So what's the point of the lockdown if everyone went outside in a massive group?
Recommend 0
Liberal Society Of India
Apr 06, 2020 01:57am
Amazing and unbelievable !!! A country of a billion plus citizens and they obeying their leader by just a short notice is never heard in the entire history of mankind! Maybe we hate PM modi,but his voice truly heard and obeyed by Indians and India.! A true Statesman and Global Leader. Either you hate him or love him, his requests where just blindly followed by Indians shows he is able and capable leader.
Recommend 0
Ik
Apr 06, 2020 01:57am
After gow mutar now this. Give me a break.
Recommend 0
Saira Khan
Apr 06, 2020 02:05am
They will follow him to their end
Recommend 0
Rahul Tripathi
Apr 06, 2020 02:09am
Proud of be an indian
Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 06, 2020 02:18am
Corona virus is not ' dark' but a virus that gets into the body and attacks the respiratory system. Prevention, gloves, masks, washing hands. Light lamps out of boredom.
Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 06, 2020 02:19am
95% the Indians can't afford lamps.
Recommend 0
DLSastry
Apr 06, 2020 02:25am
When every thing is gloomy, there must be a ray of hope.
Recommend 0
Gaurav kumar
Apr 06, 2020 02:29am
Power of engineers.
Recommend 0
Gaurav kumar
Apr 06, 2020 02:29am
India is the land of engineers .
Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Apr 06, 2020 02:29am
Modi does the talking, people do the walking. A great leader and motivator.
Recommend 0
Only
Apr 06, 2020 02:31am
This 9 candles lightening will benefit entire humanity, not just India.
Recommend 0
Shehbaz
Apr 06, 2020 02:40am
Indians are encouraging their doctors.
Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Apr 06, 2020 02:42am
This is beautiful love from Pakistan. No love to RSS Hindutava extremists.
Recommend 0
Vish
Apr 06, 2020 02:49am
He is the real leader, people 1.3 Billion follows his orders....
Recommend 0
Udgir
Apr 06, 2020 03:04am
Fight coronavirus, we are all in together!
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 06, 2020 03:06am
"Only a brain-dead country can celebrate with lights and firecrackers at the time of a pandemic, while millions are jobless and hungry and in real fear of death,” Sums it all up. Yet Modi is more than brain dead. He is heartless as well.
Recommend 0
MG
Apr 06, 2020 03:07am
Nice coverage Dawn thanks. This gesture is to show solidarity with people who are afraid of the virus and the soldiers like doctors, police, public servants who are fighting this pandemic....
Recommend 0
Ambani
Apr 06, 2020 03:08am
Good selection of Tweets.
Recommend 0
Thomas
Apr 06, 2020 03:13am
Most dangerous show-man India has seen in a thousand years.
Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Apr 06, 2020 03:43am
This is how a leader uplift the spirit of the country.
Recommend 0
Singhisking
Apr 06, 2020 03:46am
Hope these brainless people will succeed in next year man mission to space.
Recommend 0
Siddhartha-Kolkata
Apr 06, 2020 03:57am
I am not sure how this will stop viral infections in the country.
Recommend 0
Amin S Arab
Apr 06, 2020 04:01am
modi has a cult following
Recommend 0
Ga
Apr 06, 2020 04:05am
Modi and his shenanigans.
Recommend 0
Surendra Roy
Apr 06, 2020 04:10am
Yes . It was a great event of Sunday in india.
Recommend 0
Narendra Modi
Apr 06, 2020 04:12am
Get used to the power of modi.
Recommend 0
Mai Aurangabadi
Apr 06, 2020 04:18am
Modi is great
Recommend 0
Jp
Apr 06, 2020 04:34am
Best way to support PM Modi's call. It was show of support. Brilliant idea by PM.
Recommend 0
Marti
Apr 06, 2020 04:49am
India listen to Modi. 98% participated. Unity in fighting.
Recommend 0
Boom
Apr 06, 2020 04:52am
Modi has a huge follow up in India. Huge
Recommend 0
Kris
Apr 06, 2020 04:57am
It is not the celebration, No, mr. ashok, it is the expression of solidarity. We are all together in this, you are excluded of course!
Recommend 0
Rajput
Apr 06, 2020 05:01am
One word - Beautiful!
Recommend 0
Kaly
Apr 06, 2020 05:03am
Very good leader he is..
Recommend 0
faisal
Apr 06, 2020 05:06am
Please try to come up with Medicine make mask teach people how to be safe offer food to those are dying because of hunger .You know this is not Diwali time.
Recommend 0
A Khan
Apr 06, 2020 05:11am
An excellent gimmick...I mean gesture by PM Modi. I'm sure this gave lots of hope to the poor, destitute and starving masses of India.
Recommend 0
Amer
Apr 06, 2020 05:22am
The virus is really scared now ! Quick light a candle.
Recommend 0
Dave
Apr 06, 2020 05:23am
Well done India.
Recommend 0
Baazigar
Apr 06, 2020 05:27am
Don't see negative in everything, you will loose hope to live. Positive energy is the need of the hour.
Recommend 0
Wasim
Apr 06, 2020 05:37am
Scaring Corona with darkness??? Modi is taking "incredible India" to new heights.
Recommend 0
Syed Abdul Majid
Apr 06, 2020 05:39am
He is trying to divert the issues like poverty, jobs, health facilities etc . and telling people that if you burn candles then all darkness has gone. so sad
Recommend 0
Amin
Apr 06, 2020 05:40am
I am sure now the Coronavirus will be afraid of india and will runaway!!!!! Please do something which halts the spread rather than doing this.
Recommend 0
BK
Apr 06, 2020 05:40am
Unlike other countries, most citizens have faith in Modi and respond to his call. And this includes all Indians, irrespective their caste, creed, state or religion.
Recommend 0
true
Apr 06, 2020 05:41am
billion people, not million
Recommend 0
Udai Singh Bhati
Apr 06, 2020 05:41am
We believe in our leadership.
Recommend 0
Malaria
Apr 06, 2020 05:50am
Let the Light shine and remove the Darkness for the sake of humanity.
Recommend 0
Dev Anand
Apr 06, 2020 05:53am
We are United at this time of crisis.
Recommend 0
Enlightened One
Apr 06, 2020 05:54am
These are motivational measures to inspire the citizens to comply with the confinement directives. The people of India recognize that this is an event that no one could have anticipated, and while the implementation of such confinement measures were less than perfect, they did reflect noble intent on the part of the government. Some might see this just as a gimmick, but it is much more than that. This is to give hope to people and to make them realize that they are not alone in this predicament, and that everyone is working hard towards overcoming this predicament.
Recommend 0
R Hastir
Apr 06, 2020 05:56am
No match to MODI.
Recommend 0
Sindhu
Apr 06, 2020 06:04am
Charismatic Leadership United india in one word light the lamp.
Recommend 0
Nikhil
Apr 06, 2020 06:09am
A ray of hope in the darkness and to unite all of us
Recommend 0
ajay
Apr 06, 2020 06:18am
Not millions ....billions
Recommend 0
Sachin Tandon
Apr 06, 2020 06:18am
Indian have full faith in Modi, that this man will take our ship to safe place and will not let it sink into high tides of Corona.
Recommend 0
Shobhit
Apr 06, 2020 06:19am
This is the power Of Narendra Modiji.It shows how much we love Modiji. Haters gonna hate but we'll vote for Modi ji forever
Recommend 0
Proud Indian
Apr 06, 2020 06:19am
Modi is bringing unity among Indians .response to his calls are marvelous.
Recommend 0
Av id Reader
Apr 06, 2020 06:23am
If some good work is going on, some people are always cribbing. In a Democracy, in a situation like this, where people are confined to their houses and stray news floating around could demoralize the nation. In such a situation a small gesture is enough to keep up the spirit of the nation. Jai hind.
Recommend 0
Sanjeev Kelkar
Apr 06, 2020 06:34am
Modi is great
Recommend 0
Mian
Apr 06, 2020 06:37am
When leader advice, citizens follow.
Recommend 0
ON .
Apr 06, 2020 06:48am
A show of popularity, a thumping endorsement for government efforts. This will shut up noncoperative opposition and enable government to take much needed harsher actions.
Recommend 0
Ajay
Apr 06, 2020 06:48am
Thanks to Modiji for uniting each indian in fight against corona.
Recommend 0
Syed Abdul Majid
Apr 06, 2020 06:50am
Only a brain-dead country can celebrate with lights and firecrackers at the time of a pandemic, while millions are jobless and hungry and in real fear of death! #India #IndiaVsCorona
Recommend 0
PSingh
Apr 06, 2020 06:53am
They are just jobless.But still alive. Job will be available when India open's up.
Recommend 0
Laughing Neighbors
Apr 06, 2020 06:54am
Great job India. One step toward nation-building and developing as one.
Recommend 0
Patel D
Apr 06, 2020 06:56am
Under nose of Mamta Benerjee , how hospital employees could dare to follow Modi's directive in Kolkota?
Recommend 0
Nishant
Apr 06, 2020 06:57am
This excercise was not celebration. It was just to show that in this tough situation every INDIAN is United and responding to government efforts for fight against COVID19
Recommend 0
Jai Moolchandani
Apr 06, 2020 06:59am
If to think in deep of the situation this was a kind of support to daily wagers because they sold candles and lamps to people and also some earned some good bucks ....
Recommend 0
DLSastry
Apr 06, 2020 07:03am
Modi is not doing enough
Recommend 0
Sristys
Apr 06, 2020 07:05am
Now a days Indian media rarely puts news about Pakistan. But..
Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Apr 06, 2020 07:09am
It was a superstitious idea of Narendra Modi.By doing this did it save people from the deadly coronavirus?
Recommend 0
Sonny Jose
Apr 06, 2020 07:13am
That's Modi
Recommend 0
Hari
Apr 06, 2020 07:14am
The event just to show unity in India to fight.
Recommend 0
Milan
Apr 06, 2020 07:20am
Nero fiddled when Rome burned
Recommend 0
Abhishek
Apr 06, 2020 07:21am
@Sairbeen plus., Take a deep breath...!
Recommend 0
On the border
Apr 06, 2020 07:25am
Dynamic leader...Keeping moral of citizens high is such situation.
Recommend 0
Singhisking
Apr 06, 2020 07:26am
Hope masses following Imran as well.
Recommend 0
SKG
Apr 06, 2020 07:27am
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, As usual It is joke for you. Wake up man.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 06, 2020 07:55am
Very creative way to unite the country of 1.3B people, hats off to you, Modiji!
Recommend 0
Patriot
Apr 06, 2020 08:50am
What's the point? How does lighting a candle or beating of pots and pans help? Surprising to see millions do it and waste their time.
Recommend 0
Chicha
Apr 06, 2020 08:51am
We all knows corona will not end with clapping and diya! But it unites people and give hope to fight against pandemic! We beat thali, not doctors! We lit up diya, not trains!!!
Recommend 0
Champ D'Costa
Apr 06, 2020 08:51am
I saw lighting, Even in Bur Dubai
Recommend 0
VIPAN KUMAR
Apr 06, 2020 08:53am
Indian neighbours should learn from it that how to love your leaders.
Recommend 0
Surya
Apr 06, 2020 08:57am
@Asif, right bro
Recommend 0

