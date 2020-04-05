DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 05, 2020

'Will wait for detailed forensic reports before taking action': PM Imran on sugar, wheat price hikes

Dawn.comApril 05, 2020

This file photo shows Prime Minister Imran Khan with PTI's bigwig Jahangir Tareen.
This file photo shows Prime Minister Imran Khan with PTI's bigwig Jahangir Tareen.

Referencing recent reports by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) regarding the sugar and wheat crises in the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said that he was waiting for the detailed forensic report — which will come out on April 25 — before taking action.

"After these reports come out, no powerful lobby will be able to profiteer at the expense of our public," he said via a tweet.

On Saturday, two reports on the recent sugar and wheat crises in the country were made public, exposing ruling PTI's bigwig Jahangir Tareen and allied parties’ leaders Federal Minister for Food Security Khusro Bakhtiar, Monis Elahi of PML-Q and their relatives as being involved in the scam.

The reports were made public on the directives of the premier who, according to Special Assistant on Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar, had ordered stern action against those found involved in the crises "irrespective of their status and party affiliation".

A source told Dawn that the prime minister and members of the inquiry commission had been 'threatened with dire consequences if the reports were made public’.

Taking to Twitter today, the prime minister said that he had finally fulfilled the promise made to the people.

"As promised, preliminary reports into [the] sudden price hikes of sugar and wheat have been released without alteration/tampering. This is unprecedented in Pakistan's history," he said.

He added that previous political leaderships lacked the courage to release such information due to their "vested interests and compromises".

Read: PML-N, PPP doubt PM will take ‘friends’ to task

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif called for an inquiry into the findings of the reports.

In a statement, the PML-N president stated that he had returned to Pakistan with the objective of helping the country fight the coronavirus outbreak, keeping aside politics and personal interests.

"[But] the reports provide incriminating evidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

"Let's wait and see what kind of punishment Imran, who is the chairman of the Economic Coordination Committee, decides for himself and Buzdar," he said.

Incriminating reports

The report on sugar had revealed that two main groups had obtained the maximum benefit during the crisis; one of the groups JWD belonging to Tareen, which has six sugar mills, obtained 12.28 per cent of the total export subsidy amounting to Rs3.058 billion during 2015-18. Makhdoom Syed Ahmed Mehmood is a partner in this group.

The report had revealed that in the past few years the production of sugar was historically more than the local requirement, therefore it was imperative to probe and include this aspect related to export of sugar including any subsidy given, its impact on local sugar prices and eventually major beneficiaries of such export subsidies, if any.

According to the document, the production of sugar in 2016-17 and 2017-18 was more than the estimated domestic consumption, hence it was exported. The estimated domestic consumption of Pakistan is around 5.2 million metric tonnes (mmt) per year. In 2016-17, Pakistan had a record 7.08mmt production of sugar while the production in 2017-18 was 6.63mmt.

The other group, identified as RYK group, has four sugar mills owned by Makhdoom Umar Shehryar [a relative of Khusro Bakhtiar], Chaudhry Munir of the opposition PML-N and Monis Elahi of PML-Q, which is part of the ruling coalition. Among them, they availed of a total of 15.83pc export subsidy, amounting to Rs3.944bn during 2015-18.

The report had said that during 2018-19, Tareen’s companies exported 17.24pc of the total production of sugar and availed of 22.71pc of total export subsidy, amounting to Rs561million while companies in the RYK group obtained the export subsidy of Rs452m last year.

The inquiry committee had found that the export of sugar was not justified as sugarcane production was expected to be low in harvesting season 2018-19 and with the export of sugar in Jan 2019, the prices of sugar sharply increased.

It had said the exporters gained benefit in two ways — first they were able to gain subsidy and second they made profit from increasing sugar prices in the local market [the price increased from Rs55 per kg in December 2018 to Rs71.44 in June 2019, although the GST increase was implemented from July 2019].

It had said that no government, except Punjab’s, provided the subsidy and financial layout of subsidy was Rs3bn.

According to the report, Omni Group, which owned eight sugar mills, had obtained export subsidy of Rs901m during the last four years. Omni Group, is also facing a money laundering case along with PPP leaders Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

Comments (24)

M. Emad
Apr 05, 2020 12:57pm
Pakistan exported Sugar, Wheat few months ago.
Fastrack
Apr 05, 2020 01:05pm
Initiating inquiry. Making it public. Ready to take action against life long friends. Unimaginable in PPP PMLN eras. People's respect for Imran greatly increases with this bold step.
Naser
Apr 05, 2020 01:06pm
He is acting innocent and backside he is looting the country
psnehi
Apr 05, 2020 01:07pm
Hope he is not overdosing during these critical times...
Mahmood
Apr 05, 2020 01:09pm
You need a ''forensic report'' to find out where there is a shortage of Wheat, Sugar or other basic commodities?? Wouldn't a simple investigation or logic work in this instance - especially during the Pandemic when most people are buying in bulk during lockdowns and quarentines?? Or the suppliers simply holding the supply chain to creat artificial shortage to raise the prices and take advantage of the poor public. It is called ''Price gouging'''to exploit the situation to your advantage by forcing people to pay much more than they normally do, since they will pay any price in a crises to protect themselves and their families. Shameful tacitcs nevertheless,
Aryan
Apr 05, 2020 01:10pm
Keep waiting till it hits the roof. Poor & common people have to suffer in crisis.
Asim
Apr 05, 2020 01:13pm
No insaaf aur ehtisab in PTI govt except political victomization.
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 05, 2020 01:13pm
Let there be light at the end of the long and dark tunnel.
Khurram
Apr 05, 2020 01:14pm
Now the real examination of IK GOVT.
Jjacky
Apr 05, 2020 01:16pm
Forensic report
Mahmood
Apr 05, 2020 01:17pm
@Naser, Spoken like a die-hard PML-N supporter, who cannot loot the country any more!?
Mansur Ul Haque
Apr 05, 2020 01:17pm
We are waiting for forensic report. First time an investigation report is published. Criminal elements are United in their cause. Will the government be able to initiate criminal proceeding against them? I also apprehend caous will be created in the country and third force may not try to get benifit from this.
Shahzad
Apr 05, 2020 01:19pm
Good step. April 25 and we need to see heads rolling and a complete ban on exports and withdrawal of export subsidies.
Justice
Apr 05, 2020 01:21pm
It is all interesting to watch during Covid-19. Keep going.
Justice
Apr 05, 2020 01:24pm
@Fastrack, Trying very hard to give positive spin?
syed arif hussain zahidi
Apr 05, 2020 01:26pm
@Fastrack, a man is known by the company he keeps ... the blame has been put on the Government of PTI as well.
Mazhar.A.Khan
Apr 05, 2020 01:26pm
Totally agree with the PM. This kind of enquiry & submitting the results to public is unprecedented. Appreciating your sincerity. We need such leaders.
Mateen
Apr 05, 2020 01:28pm
He will again monitor the situation and say the government is closely monitoring the situation. They are good at monitoring.
Laila
Apr 05, 2020 01:29pm
This is what happens when corruption colours you and overtakes you.
k k tiwari
Apr 05, 2020 01:30pm
3 weeks sufficient to loot public , then report may be positive so no need
parveez shafi
Apr 05, 2020 01:30pm
Time to act, the PM has to show there are no friends in politics. He may lose support in his government, but then he must be ready to pay the price. Easier said then to go ahead and take action. He may even lose his government. No easy way out.
Asma
Apr 05, 2020 01:35pm
Criminal enterprise !
Bilal Rana
Apr 05, 2020 01:38pm
Cat is out of the bag. So much for tabdeeli and no corruption. Let's see what does the chief executive do about this.
Babar-I-Azam
Apr 05, 2020 01:42pm
@psnehi, - well if this is work you of being high, then wonder what NS and Zardari we’re taking when looting the country...?!
