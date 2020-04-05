DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 05, 2020

Sindh reports another polio case, taking year’s tally to 13

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated April 05, 2020

Email

According to an official of the National Institute of Health, the latest case was detected in Union Council Kareem Baksh, Tehsil Thull in District Jacobabad. — AP/File
According to an official of the National Institute of Health, the latest case was detected in Union Council Kareem Baksh, Tehsil Thull in District Jacobabad. — AP/File

ISLAMABAD: One more polio case was reported from Sindh on Saturday, taking this year’s tally for the province to 13 and that of the country to 37.

According to an official of the National Institute of Health (NIH), the latest case was detected in Union Council Kareem Baksh, Tehsil Thull in District Jacobabad.

“The infected child is a 36-month-old-male and is the son of a labourer,” added the NIH official.

The provincial data for the child-crippling disease for the current year so far shows 18 cases from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 13 from Sindh, five from Balochistan and one from Punjab.

Last year, 146 cases were recorded, a sharp increase from only 12 poliovirus victims in 2018.

Polio is a highly infectious disease caused by the poliovirus mainly affecting children under the age of five. It invades the nervous system and can cause paralysis or even death.

While there is no cure for polio, vaccination is the most effective way to protect children from the virus. Each time a child under the age of five is vaccinated, their protection against the virus is increased.

Repeated immunisations have protected millions of children from polio, allowing almost all countries in the world to become polio-free.

However, Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only two countries in the world where the poliovirus continues to remain in circulation.

Lately, polio outbreaks have been reported in six other Asian countries which include China, Burma, Indonesia, Malaysia, Papua New Guinea, and the Philippines.

Published in Dawn, April 5th, 2020

Polio Virus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Covid-19 &amp; other fears

Covid-19 & other fears

The govt's delay in deciding to suspend religious gatherings and Friday congregations was unnecessary.

Editorial

April 05, 2020

After the pandemic

NO country could have been entirely prepared for a once-in-a-century event such as the coronavirus pandemic....
April 05, 2020

Indian MP’s poison

IN the India of today, members of the ruling Hindutva clique can get away with demonising Muslims and other...
April 05, 2020

Cry of despair

ON Friday, a man named Faisal doused himself with petrol and self-immolated in front of the Prime Minister’s...
April 04, 2020

One million mark

MORE than a million cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported across the world, and over 55,000 deaths, a...
April 04, 2020

Drap delay

IT is distressing to learn that the country’s lead regulator for the pharmaceutical sector, the Drug Regulatory...