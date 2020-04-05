PML-N, PPP doubt PM will take ‘friends’ to task

ISLAMABAD: The country’s two main opposition parties — Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) — on Saturday doubted that Prime Minister Imran Khan would take action against his “cronies” who had been found involved in the recent wheat and sugar crises in the country as per the reports of the Federal Investigation Agency.

PML-N information secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb in a statement said Imran Khan and his “wingmen” stole the nation’s wheat and sugar while he was busy in blaming others for wheat and sugar crises.

Ms Aurangzeb said Imran Khan, Jahangir Tareen and Khusro Bakhtiar had been revealed as the “true culprits and profiteers” of this crisis they created to make money.

Meanwhile, PPP information secretary Dr Nafisa Shah in a statement said the people who created sugar crisis in the country and minted money exposed as the “financial facilitators” of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Will he act against his deputy in Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI)? she asked. Dr Shah alleged that Imran Khan’s cronies had been caught stealing red handed “so will he cut their hands as per the principle of Madina State?”

