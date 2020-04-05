DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 05, 2020

Fear grips health workers as doctor tested positive for Covid-19 put on ventilator in Karachi

Imran AyubUpdated April 05, 2020

Email

The senior doctor is in his early 60s and battling for life on a ventilator at the Indus Hospital. — Reuters/File
The senior doctor is in his early 60s and battling for life on a ventilator at the Indus Hospital. — Reuters/File

KARACHI: Fear and anxiety gripped health workers on Saturday when a senior doctor, who was active on the front line ever since the first case of coronavirus was reported and last week tested positive for Covid-19, was put on a ventilator after his condition deteriorated.

He was a former medical officer of the Pakistan Steel Mills and was tested positive for the virus earlier this week, health officials said and added that he was respected in the medical fraternity for his growing medical practice in different private facilities of Malir.

“He has a very good practice in Gulshan-i-Hadeed where hundreds of patients visit him daily in different hospitals,” said Dr Abdul Malik of the Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (Pima). The doctor in question was also a former Sindh president of the association.

“Apart from his professional skills in health sciences, he is known as a socially active person in his district where people even from rural parts of the province came to see him. He was vigorously calling for PPE [personal protective equipment]. He tested positive because he was treating patients without PPE to honour the oath he had taken that he would not deny anyone care.”

Around a dozen members of medical fraternity have tested positive for coronavirus in Karachi in just a week

‘A wake-up call’

According to Dr Malik, the senior doctor was in his early 60s and battling for life on a ventilator at the Indus Hospital. The situation should be a wake-up call for authorities and they should speed up distribution of PPE among health professional and workers across the province, he added.

As the number of confirmed coronavirus patients continues to grow with most becoming victims of local virus transmission, the health workers have been increasingly more exposed to the threat as in just a week almost a dozen members of the medical fraternity in Karachi tested positive for the pandemic.

According to doctors, they are facing a lot of problems at work, severely affecting their mental health as well as the quality of work.

Govt urged to provide PPE

The worst-hit health facilities include government hospitals in Sukkur and Larkana, the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH), the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) and two teaching hospitals, one in Hyderabad and the other in Jamshoro, attached with the Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS).

The situation once again triggered fear among doctors, who keep on demanding immediate PPE supply.

“Not only from Karachi, we have been approached by doctors from every parts of the country who want PMA [Pakistan Medical Association] to play its role and talk to the government for PPE,” said Dr Qaiser Sajjad of the PMA. “I believe that the health workers are doing a great service but they also need protection. I appeal to both the provincial and federal governments to provide these workers PPE who are exposed to the virus due to their professional contribution.”

An official said that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had informed Prime Minister Imran Khan during a meeting he participated in via video link that the province was facing serious shortage of PPE.

Also, the testing kits provided by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority had “accuracy issues”, which was why Sindh had opted not to use them, said the official quoting CM Shah’s concerns.

Published in Dawn, April 5th, 2020

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Justice First
Apr 05, 2020 01:04pm
Corruptions by our leaders has put us in this grave situation.These are facts and we have to accept this.
Recommend 0
Haroon
Apr 05, 2020 02:42pm
It is the same all over the world regarding PPE. More than 50% of your masks were produced in china, and with dwindling supplies and increasing prices, it went beyond many governments' reach. Instead of shouting matches and criticising the govt, now is the time for local innovation and production of PPE. In a country such as pskistan, simple fabric masks, gowns and hats for medics should not be too difficult to make. People can get it made locally and give them to their local hospitals. Yes, they will not give the medics as good a protection as N95 masks, but it will be better than nothing, and they can be washed on daily basis. And once you have a viable solution in place, then do not let your local political leaders and officials to be the first in the queue to get this stuff for their families. For once in their life, Pakistanis should make a positive contribution to the society instead of just looking to the govt to feed them.
Recommend 0
Mindset
Apr 05, 2020 04:31pm
Use the looted wealth of nation to protect health care workers. Shame on Sindh Govt.
Recommend 0
WB
Apr 05, 2020 08:45pm
Sindh and federal government must provide PPE to all health workers. They should provide training to all health workers at grass root level as virus is now spreading in rural parts. We have not seen any video evidence of training and providing PPE at all level of health facilities. On other, every minister is busy in interviews and press conference.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Covid-19 &amp; other fears

Covid-19 & other fears

The govt's delay in deciding to suspend religious gatherings and Friday congregations was unnecessary.

Editorial

April 05, 2020

After the pandemic

NO country could have been entirely prepared for a once-in-a-century event such as the coronavirus pandemic....
Updated April 05, 2020

Indian MP’s poison

Members of the ruling Hindutva clique can get away with demonising Muslims and other minorities.
April 05, 2020

Cry of despair

ON Friday, a man named Faisal doused himself with petrol and self-immolated in front of the Prime Minister’s...
April 04, 2020

One million mark

MORE than a million cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported across the world, and over 55,000 deaths, a...
April 04, 2020

Drap delay

IT is distressing to learn that the country’s lead regulator for the pharmaceutical sector, the Drug Regulatory...