'Swab and go': Pakistan's first coronavirus drive-thru testing facility opens in Karachi

A drive-through coronavirus testing centre has been established by the Sindh government in Karachi — the first such facility reported to be set up in Pakistan.
Established in Jahangir Kothari Parade area of Clifton, the testing centre will enable suspected Covid-19 patients to get themselves tested without having to wait in long hospital queues.
The doctors, paramedical staff, and other personnel deployed at the facility have been provided with all the necessary protective equipment and gear to safeguard against the virus, a press release earlier said.
According to the Sindh government, people who visit the testing station will be registered and given a number, but for the test to be conducted, they should possess a travel history or certain symptoms of the virus.
Header image: Medical staff members take information from a resident sitting in a car for a coronavirus test at a drive-through testing facility in Karachi on April 4. — AFP
