DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 04, 2020

OIC body condemns India's 'draconian' domicile law in occupied Kashmir

Dawn.comApril 04, 2020

Email

In this file photo, security personnel stand guard at a roadblock in India- occupied Kashmir. — AFP
In this file photo, security personnel stand guard at a roadblock in India- occupied Kashmir. — AFP

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) human rights body on Saturday condemned the Indian government's new domicile law — Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Order, 2020 — calling it "illegal" and a "violation" of international laws.

The Indian government recently announced a new domicile law, under which an Indian citizen, who has lived in occupied Jammu and Kashmir for 15 years, can call the territory their place of domicile.

Through a gazette notification issued by the Indian government on Wednesday, a domiciled person has been defined as one who has resided for a period of 15 years in the occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir or has studied for a period of seven years and appeared in class 10 or 12 examinations in an educational institution located there.

The Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of the OIC in a tweet said that it condemns the promulgation of the new law which attempts to "alter the demographic and geographic" status of India-occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Calling it a violation of international laws and United Nations Security Council and OIC resolutions on the issue, the international organisation asked India to repeal "draconian laws" and stop its human rights abuses in the region.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had also strongly condemned the new law, calling it a "violation of all international laws and treaties".

Saying the timing of the move was "particularly reprehensible", Khan said the action sought to exploit the international focus on the Covid-19 pandemic to further the Bharatiya Janata Party's "Hindutva" agenda.

Read: Pakistan strongly condemns Indian govt's attempt to 'illegally' alter IOK demography

Last month, Pakistan had called on India to lift the communication blockade imposed in occupied Kashmir and ensure supplies of essential commodities in the valley to contain the spread of Covid-19 and mitigate the suffering of Kashmiris.

The Indian government had on August 5, 2019 repealed Article 370 of its constitution, stripping occupied Kashmir of its special status. It also divided up occupied Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories; one Jammu and Kashmir, and the other the Buddhist-dominated high altitude region of Ladakh. The bifurcation of the territory came into effect on October 31 last year.

A strict lockdown and communications blackout has been in place in occupied Kashmir since August last year, with reports suggesting limited mobile data services and internet were temporarily restored in the region in January.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

April 04, 2020

One million mark

MORE than a million cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported across the world, and over 55,000 deaths, a...
April 04, 2020

Drap delay

IT is distressing to learn that the country’s lead regulator for the pharmaceutical sector, the Drug Regulatory...
April 03, 2020

Bridging the gap

THE National Coordination Committee, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, has taken the correct decision to extend by...
April 03, 2020

Bailing out industry

QUITE rapidly, pressure is mounting on the government to do more for trade and industry through the lockdowns since...
Updated April 03, 2020

IHK domicile law

Activists have called the new domicile law a sinister attempt to change the demographic profile of the region.