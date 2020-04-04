DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 04, 2020

Nigerian man shot dead for flouting virus lockdown

AFPUpdated April 04, 2020

Email

Lawmaker representing the area condemns incident and calls for the perpetrators to be prosecuted. — AFP/File
Lawmaker representing the area condemns incident and calls for the perpetrators to be prosecuted. — AFP/File

WARRI: A Nigerian man has been shot dead for allegedly flouting a stay-at-home order aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus, police and a lawmaker said on Friday.

Nigeria has introduced a raft of measures, including lockdowns of major cities, to try to contain the virus, which has infected 184 people, two of them fatally.

Joseph Pessu, a resident of the oil city of Warri in the southern state of Delta, was killed on Thursday by a soldier deployed to enforce the lockdown, the sources said.

“The incident occurred yesterday with the youths protesting,” state police spokesman Onome Onowakpoyeya said.

Angry young people lit fires in the streets but police later restored calm, he said.

In a statement late Thursday, the lawmaker representing the area condemned the incident and called for the perpetrators to be prosecuted.

“Those who are authorised to bear arms in defence of the nation ought to understand that this comes with responsibility, especially when human life is sacrosant,” said Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

Published in Dawn, April 4th, 2020

Coronavirus
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
T-man
Apr 04, 2020 10:51am
Learning bad things from RSS.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

April 04, 2020

One million mark

MORE than a million cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported across the world, and over 55,000 deaths, a...
April 04, 2020

Drap delay

IT is distressing to learn that the country’s lead regulator for the pharmaceutical sector, the Drug Regulatory...
April 03, 2020

Bridging the gap

THE National Coordination Committee, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, has taken the correct decision to extend by...
April 03, 2020

Bailing out industry

QUITE rapidly, pressure is mounting on the government to do more for trade and industry through the lockdowns since...
Updated April 03, 2020

IHK domicile law

Activists have called the new domicile law a sinister attempt to change the demographic profile of the region.