DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 04, 2020

$200m pandemic response pact signed with WB

Amin AhmedUpdated April 04, 2020

Email

‘Pandemic Response Effective Project’ will be for social protection measures, food and remote learning education. — AFP/File
‘Pandemic Response Effective Project’ will be for social protection measures, food and remote learning education. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the World Bank on Friday signed a $200 million ‘Pandemic Response Effective Project’ (PREP) that will help the poor and vulnerable cope with the immediate impact of the Covid-19 pandemic through social protection measures, food rations and remote learning education.

The board of executive directors of World Bank earlier approved the $200 million package to help Pakistan take effective and timely action to respond to the coronavirus pandemic by strengthening the country’s national healthcare systems and mitigating socio-economic disruptions.

The bank’s support will also draw on extra $38 million from eight existing projects for urgently needed medical equipment and supplies. Procurement of equipment and supplies by federal and provincial governments is under way and some equipment and supplies have arrived and being pressed into service, a World Bank press release says.

Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar witnessed the signing ceremony through a video link in Islamabad. Secretary, Economic Affairs Division, Dr Syed Pervaiz Abbas signed the financing agreement on behalf of the government, while provincial project agreements were signed by the designated officials of provincial governments. World Bank Country Director Patchamuthu Illangovan signed the agreement for the bank.

‘Pandemic Response Effective Project’ will be for social protection measures, food rations and remote learning education

The project is financed from the International Development Association (IDA), the World Bank’s concessional credit window for developing countries, in the amount of $200 million, of which $100 million is provided through the World Bank Group’s Covid-19 Fast-Track Facility. The World Bank Group is rolling out a $14 billion fast-track package to strengthen the Covid-19 response in developing countries and shorten the time to recovery.

PREP will help establish quarantine facilities in collaboration with public and private hospitals and also supply equipment to hospitals, including ventilators and Personal Protection Equipment for doctors and paramedics. The project will benefit infected people, at-risk populations, medical and emergency personnel, service providers in medical and testing facilities (both public and private), and national and provincial departments of health.

The scope of the project will be nationwide, covering all provinces and territories of the country. The primary project beneficiaries will be infected people, at-risk populations, medical and emergency personnel as well as service providers at medical and testing facilities, both public and private, and national and provincial departments of health. Staff of key technical departments and provincial health departments will also benefit from the project as their capabilities increase through the strengthened institutional capacity.

The primary target groups for the support to mitigate socioeconomic impacts are expected to be: affected households with high vulnerability to shocks, particularly the poorest and most vulnerable who tend to have limited assets and other mechanisms to protect themselves from shocks (bottom 20 of the distribution); and households who are affected due to mobility restrictions such as quarantine centres that disrupt their ability to meet basic needs.

Households may benefit from multiple interventions under the project which include emergency cash transfers to up to four million families enrolled in the safety programme across the country; emergency food supply for quarantined populations; and children’s learning activities by ensuring remote learning sessions through broadcast — to minimise the Covid-19 emergency effects on children’s and youth learning.

Published in Dawn, April 4th, 2020

Coronavirus
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (13)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Justice
Apr 04, 2020 08:05am
What are the repayment terms and conditions of this new loan?
Recommend 0
Thomas
Apr 04, 2020 08:07am
Great. Nearly $0.9b already distributed. Best thing about Khan? Relief reaches the poor rather than ending up in Surrey Palace, London flats or Jedddah Mills.
Recommend 0
Thomas
Apr 04, 2020 08:09am
Philanthropy is at its peak in Pakistan while billions devouring looters haven't helped with a single penny. Many reasons for the respect Imran Khan commands including his great Cancer Hospitals.
Recommend 0
ABCD
Apr 04, 2020 09:07am
Congratulations to PM IK. Due to his hard work and initiative, it has happened.
Recommend 0
Samprak1
Apr 04, 2020 09:56am
India got 1Billion $ relief package for Covid19 fight,, hope government use this effectively for the needy.
Recommend 0
SmartAlec
Apr 04, 2020 10:40am
$150 million will go to the poor. The rest will go to the rich and powerful.
Recommend 0
Rajput
Apr 04, 2020 10:41am
Is it loan or aid?
Recommend 0
jehengir khan
Apr 04, 2020 10:41am
Strong oversight needed....NAB : stay awake....
Recommend 0
Amir Indian
Apr 04, 2020 11:00am
@Thomas, signed with WB - do you know what that means ?
Recommend 0
Abrar Khan
Apr 04, 2020 11:16am
It means nothing if it does not reach the needy people.
Recommend 0
PmikFanClubHeadOfPak
Apr 04, 2020 11:19am
I hope this is not to be repaid and can be used for other things as well.
Recommend 0
Irfaan Kadir
Apr 04, 2020 11:27am
@Thomas, How do you know the relief reaches the poor as there are middle men, squashing up.
Recommend 0
A shah
Apr 04, 2020 01:25pm
More loans?
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

April 04, 2020

One million mark

MORE than a million cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported across the world, and over 55,000 deaths, a...
April 04, 2020

Drap delay

IT is distressing to learn that the country’s lead regulator for the pharmaceutical sector, the Drug Regulatory...
April 03, 2020

Bridging the gap

THE National Coordination Committee, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, has taken the correct decision to extend by...
April 03, 2020

Bailing out industry

QUITE rapidly, pressure is mounting on the government to do more for trade and industry through the lockdowns since...
Updated April 03, 2020

IHK domicile law

Activists have called the new domicile law a sinister attempt to change the demographic profile of the region.