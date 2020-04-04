DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 04, 2020

UN asked to probe if Covid-19 man-made

Iftikhar A. KhanUpdated April 04, 2020

Email

Rehman Malik writes to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. — APP/File
Rehman Malik writes to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Rehman Malik has urged the United Nations to form a high-powered commission to probe if Covid-19 is a man-made or a naturally grown virus and to locate its origin.

In a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, he said the proposed commission on Covid-19 under the UN Convention on Biological Weapons, 1975 might comprise of virologists, scientists, professors, researchers, analysts and experts in the fields of microbiology and virology.

Making the letter public at a press conference through a video link, Mr Malik said the commission should present its report to the UN secretary general in three months, and its ‘terms of reference’ (ToR) should include recommendations to prevent future breakouts of such viruses, and international standards for coordination in case of a breakout.

For the proposed UN commission on Covid-19, Mr Malik in his letter has proposed seven ToRs to the UN secretary general.

These include accurate identification of the geo-location of the Covid-19’s origin, identification of areas with zero patient, discovery as to why the behaviour, intensity and fertility rate of Covid-19 varies from country to country, investigation whether Covid-19 is a man-made or naturally-grown virus and examination of the allegations of transportation of the virus from one place to other destinations in the world, as a ‘biological warfare tactics’.

He said the deadly coronavirus pandemic had stirred up the worst global crisis since World War II. Many claims, speculations, conspiracy theories and misinformation about the disease have found their way into the international print and electronic media, blurring distinction between real and fake news.

He said that he was not blaming any government or a group or levelling any allegation or endorsing any media report about the origin of Covid-19. However, he added, he had drawn the UN general secretary’s attention to apprehensions being shown by the international media.

In his letter, Senator Malik writes that, it is unfortunate that coronavirus has emerged as the deadliest virus of this century, which definitely, is a deadly pandemic which has stirred up the worst global crisis since World War II, adding though the world history is strewn with pandemics, Covid-19 has shaken the whole world, like no other. He said what was being reported internationally was instead of calming down the public, was only creating uncertainty and panic amongst the masses across the globe.

Published in Dawn, April 4th, 2020

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (12)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
CIVILIAN
Apr 04, 2020 09:29am
Very wise thing to do !
Recommend 0
sidhu
Apr 04, 2020 09:32am
This is called the right approcah.
Recommend 0
Monjitbora
Apr 04, 2020 09:36am
A good proposal indeed.
Recommend 0
Sanjeev
Apr 04, 2020 09:43am
When is he going to visit China?
Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Apr 04, 2020 09:45am
You got guts.
Recommend 0
Indian
Apr 04, 2020 09:51am
This will unearth the most evil, deadly fight between USA and China. Maybe both sent gifts to each other. China was just better prepared to receive.
Recommend 0
Aravindan S
Apr 04, 2020 09:56am
Seems Mr Malik is not a fan of China!!!
Recommend 0
Sindhu
Apr 04, 2020 09:59am
He should have addressed the letter to the all weather friend instead of UN.
Recommend 0
beautifulmind
Apr 04, 2020 10:01am
@Sanjeev, you make no sense, out of blue
Recommend 0
kukar
Apr 04, 2020 10:05am
bhai sahib china is ruthless, be careful
Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Apr 04, 2020 10:15am
Please be careful. China is watching you.
Recommend 0
FAROOQ MOAZAM
Apr 04, 2020 10:22am
He has a point ! But any conspiracy will not work .... now it has to be subdued
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

April 04, 2020

One million mark

MORE than a million cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported across the world, and over 55,000 deaths, a...
April 04, 2020

Drap delay

IT is distressing to learn that the country’s lead regulator for the pharmaceutical sector, the Drug Regulatory...
April 03, 2020

Bridging the gap

THE National Coordination Committee, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, has taken the correct decision to extend by...
April 03, 2020

Bailing out industry

QUITE rapidly, pressure is mounting on the government to do more for trade and industry through the lockdowns since...
Updated April 03, 2020

IHK domicile law

Activists have called the new domicile law a sinister attempt to change the demographic profile of the region.