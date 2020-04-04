DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 04, 2020

Corona isolation hospital opens in Muzaffarabad

Tariq NaqashUpdated April 04, 2020

Email

The 50-bed facility has been set up in the newly constructed building. — Dawn/File
The 50-bed facility has been set up in the newly constructed building. — Dawn/File

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider on Friday inaugurated the first independent Corona Isolation Hospital equipped with modern electro-medical apparatus and specialised staff.

The 50-bed facility has been set up in the newly constructed building of Officers’ Club along Bank Road in Muzaffarabad and would later be converted into a 100-bed cardiac hospital with angioplasty and angiography facilities.

Briefing the prime minister on the occasion, Dr Noman Manzoor Butt, co-incharge of the facility, said that it included intensive care and high-dependency units with six beds each as well as seven single bed and five double bed isolation rooms and two isolation wards with 10 beds each.

As many as 10 ventilators had initially been installed in the hospital, he said.

Dr Butt further informed the premier that 86-member staff, including doctors, paramedics and others, had initially been detailed in the facility on a rotation basis and the staff had been provided “complete safety kits”.

Speaking to reporters on the occasion, PM Haider asserted that the situation regarding Covid-19 was under control in AJK due to the “solid precautionary measures taken by his government”.

Published in Dawn, April 4th, 2020

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

April 04, 2020

One million mark

MORE than a million cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported across the world, and over 55,000 deaths, a...
April 04, 2020

Drap delay

IT is distressing to learn that the country’s lead regulator for the pharmaceutical sector, the Drug Regulatory...
April 03, 2020

Bridging the gap

THE National Coordination Committee, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, has taken the correct decision to extend by...
April 03, 2020

Bailing out industry

QUITE rapidly, pressure is mounting on the government to do more for trade and industry through the lockdowns since...
Updated April 03, 2020

IHK domicile law

Activists have called the new domicile law a sinister attempt to change the demographic profile of the region.