DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 04, 2020

Crowd manhandles policemen for enforcing Friday prayers restrictions in Karachi's Liaquatabad

Imtiaz AliUpdated April 03, 2020

Email

A police vehicle is chased by a mob in Liaquatabad in this video screengrab. — DawnNewsTV
A police vehicle is chased by a mob in Liaquatabad in this video screengrab. — DawnNewsTV

At least seven people were arrested after members of a police party were manhandled by a mob for enforcing restrictions on Friday prayer congregations amid the coronavirus lockdown in Karachi's Liaquatabad neighbourhood, police officials and witnesses said.

The Sindh government had announced a complete lockdown from noon to 3:30pm on Friday, advising people not to come out of their houses for Juma prayers. Provincial Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah had said only three to five people would be allowed to pray in mosques.

Heavy contingents of police and Rangers were deployed outside mosques to prevent people from congregating for Friday prayers, with police officials claiming that lockdown measures and bans on congregational prayers were largely followed throughout the province, with just one incident of violence happening in Karachi's Liaquatabad.

Policemen were allegedly assaulted in Liaquatabad No.7 by a crowd when they reportedly tried to arrest Ghousia Masjid's prayer leader – who led congregational prayers in violation of the government order.

Police claimed that the prayer leader instigated the crowd which then beat up the police personnel, prompting two of them to reportedly take shelter inside a house in the locality.

Witnesses said police resorted to aerial firing to prevent the situation from deteriorating further.

Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon told Dawn that the prayer leader of the mosque and six other people including its trustees were arrested on charges of violating lockdown measures and manhandling the policemen. They were booked under terror charges along with other sections.

AIG Memon said the incident was subject to verification and a probe had been launched to ascertain as to how it transpired.

He said two elements are being probed: whether the detained imam had gathered the area's residents for prayers and whether he instigated the mob to commit violence when the police intervened.

If it is proved that the imam had instigated the people, relevant sections of the law will be invoked against him and others named in the First Information Report, he added.

The police officer acknowledged that some policemen were assaulted by the mob but said that it was yet to be ascertained whether the cops resorted to aerial firing as shown in some videos on social media or whether these videos were from some other incident.

Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) spokesperson Mohammed Ali told Dawn that the incident occurred when the police allegedly beat up worshippers. He claimed TLP workers saved the police personnel from the angry mob.

Police also registered cases against the prayer leaders of five other mosques for offering congregational prayers against the government ban.

'Positive response'

AIG Memon said there are an estimated 10,000 mosques in Karachi and almost all of them "responded positively" to the restrictions except a few in the Central district. The citizens too generally followed the orders as there was a complete lockdown for three hours in the city, he added.

Agreeing with him, Sindh Police chief Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar said a near-complete lockdown was witnessed in Karachi and other major cities of Sindh on what was the 12th day of the lockdown. Barring ambulance and rescue services, all kinds of public movements were completely banned.

Roads looked deserted where extra check posts were set up with additional deployment of LEA personnel. “There was strict compliance [of the lockdown measures] from 12:30pm to 3:30pm,” the IGP Sindh said.

Another senior police officer, East Zone DIG Nauman Siddiqi, said there was a complete lockdown in his zone and no one was arrested. A South Zone police officer said two people were held in Lyari on charges of violating the lockdown.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) expressed concerns over what it termed "elusive relief efforts" of the government for the people affected by the ongoing lockdown in Sindh.

HRCP coordinator Kaleem Durrani said anxiety among the poor people over food shortage was growing while it was being observed that daily wagers and others rendered jobless were resisting the lockdown measures as their sources of livelihood had been suspended.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (27)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Umar
Apr 03, 2020 11:14pm
Self destruct mode of this nation
Recommend 0
Syed Hussain Akbari
Apr 04, 2020 12:42am
They are the educated illiterates being instigated by lesser educated Mullas. Criminals are they.
Recommend 0
R. S. Menon
Apr 04, 2020 12:51am
Strict enforcement of the law is the need of the hour. R.S. Menon, Gurgaon
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Apr 04, 2020 12:59am
The chief minister of Sindh Mr. Syed Murad Ali Shah is responsible for that because he is always criticising the religious clerics and never speak about the people who have come from Iran with coronavirus. Why has he double standard? What is the reason? This matter has nothing to do with literacy or illiteracy.
Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Apr 04, 2020 01:13am
Despite high alert of coronavirus and many people have already been affected and shifted to quarantine centres but Muslims in Pakistan are feeling offended by stopping them by force not to go to mosques to offer Friday prayers. It was second Friday that only few people were allowed by Sindh govt. to offer Friday prayers in entire province. Despite Sindh govt. have taken ulema into confidence and keeping in view of severity, sensitivity and spreading of coronavirus which have killed thousands of people around the globe restrictions were put not assemble at any place in order to keep the social distancing. Fatwas were issued by ulemas, but there are prayers leaders in the country and worshippers (namazi's) who are of the opinion that it is an intentional sin not to offer Friday prayers in mosques. In Pakistan no body can stop Muslims to offer Friday prayers in mosques but innocent Imam's (prayers leaders) and worshippers (namazi's) are totally ignorant about the deadly coronavirus.
Recommend 0
Nazir Ahmed
Apr 04, 2020 01:49am
Law and order situation is very worse in our country.
Recommend 0
Imran khan (Mardan)
Apr 04, 2020 02:16am
Medievalism
Recommend 0
Raven
Apr 04, 2020 03:05am
Rowdy crowds putting not their lives but lives of their loved ones and others. Not even a case that they don't know as social media has advertised almost all. They have been educated enough. Should be dealt severely as they are putting others in extremely dangerous situation.
Recommend 0
VAG
Apr 04, 2020 03:17am
Why don't people in Pakistan and India understand that with limited medical resources the only way we can control this infection spread is by social distancing and following the government's instructions? How does this go against any religion?
Recommend 0
Jahangir Mir
Apr 04, 2020 03:59am
Same problem India as well. More education required.
Recommend 0
Tanvir
Apr 04, 2020 04:16am
These people and the Tablighi Jamat members in Pakistan and India are giving bad reputation to Islam.
Recommend 0
Zeshan Ali
Apr 04, 2020 04:28am
What a horrible view, I am surprised to see what kind of citizens Pakistanis are? Don’t they understand the importance of this measure? Shame on everyone.. uneducated, illiterate people
Recommend 0
Shah Alam
Apr 04, 2020 04:30am
This is a real face of extremism. As you sow, so shall you reap.
Recommend 0
Dr. Synonymaria
Apr 04, 2020 04:32am
Govt. should call the army. Ramadan is coming soon, what are they gonna do in tarweeh? Only army can stop this madness.
Recommend 0
Dr. Chipmunk
Apr 04, 2020 05:36am
Religious fanatism leading to destruction of humanity
Recommend 0
maulvis saad
Apr 04, 2020 06:03am
Tableeghi jamaat version 2
Recommend 0
Kris
Apr 04, 2020 06:32am
Harm humans and then pray? How illogical?
Recommend 0
Subrat
Apr 04, 2020 06:49am
These brainwashed lot did the same thing with health care workers in India as well. Disgusting lot
Recommend 0
Hasmukh dave
Apr 04, 2020 06:52am
As a long term goals, Pakistan need to change education system based on science instead of Madarasa and also force population control once Corona mence is over.
Recommend 0
Salim
Apr 04, 2020 07:11am
Where is the Army? These frenzied rioters should be dealt with by the Army.
Recommend 0
riz1
Apr 04, 2020 07:13am
@Umar , "Self destruct mode of this nation" COVID 19 has just pressed the fast forward button. Isn't that better than slow, sure suffocation?
Recommend 0
Desi
Apr 04, 2020 07:54am
In India, the same people are beating up the doctors and nurses too.
Recommend 0
Thomas
Apr 04, 2020 08:02am
India has had hundreds worse incidents. Their media is too scared to report. Dawn already showed them the mirror.
Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 04, 2020 08:03am
Innocents being hurt by police.
Recommend 0
Asif Ali
Apr 04, 2020 08:05am
Check the Maulvi!
Recommend 0
LaWhore truth
Apr 04, 2020 08:11am
This shows the level of madness sans education by considering religion as paramount than health emergency, what you sow, so as to reap.
Recommend 0
Thinking
Apr 04, 2020 08:22am
Is Egypt's fatwa not working? Or president alvi didn't receive acknowledgement also from.them
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

April 04, 2020

One million mark

MORE than a million cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported across the world, and over 55,000 deaths, a...
April 04, 2020

Drap delay

IT is distressing to learn that the country’s lead regulator for the pharmaceutical sector, the Drug Regulatory...
April 03, 2020

Bridging the gap

THE National Coordination Committee, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, has taken the correct decision to extend by...
April 03, 2020

Bailing out industry

QUITE rapidly, pressure is mounting on the government to do more for trade and industry through the lockdowns since...
Updated April 03, 2020

IHK domicile law

Activists have called the new domicile law a sinister attempt to change the demographic profile of the region.