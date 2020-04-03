DAWN.COM

Man self-immolates outside PM Secretariat in Islamabad

Shakeel Qarar | Munawer AzeemUpdated April 03, 2020

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Mohammad Hamza Shafqaat said that a man who self-immolated outside Prime Minister House earlier in the day was "mentally disturbed". — File
A man self-immolated outside the Prime Minister Secretariat in Islamabad on Friday, with Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Hamza Shafqaat saying he was "mentally disturbed".

Shafqaat added that the deceased, identified as Faisal Mehmood, was a resident of Murree and was mentally unstable and a drug addict.

The claim about Mehmood's mental health could not be independently verified.

A First Information Report (FIR) had been registered against Mehmood last year for allegedly attempting to abuse a minor girl and he had been declared an absconder in December 2019, the Islamabad deputy commissioner said.

Before setting himself on fire, the man said that he did not trust the Rawalpindi police which was why he was taking this step.

Shafqaat added that the man had some medical problems as well and had recently visited Polyclinic Hospital.

The Islamabad chief commissioner ordered a judicial inquiry into the matter to "ascertain the facts" and directed the inquiry committee to submit a report within 48 hours.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that the incident happened outside the PM House. In fact, it happened outside the PM Secretariat. The error is regretted.

Amit
Apr 03, 2020 07:03pm
Where is Mr. PM Niazi, and his priorities ?? Poor citizens ..
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Apr 03, 2020 07:05pm
Shame on you. He was not mental enough to commit suicide in front of PM house, instead anywhere else.
M. Emad
Apr 03, 2020 07:05pm
"mentally disturbed" !!!
M. Emad
Apr 03, 2020 07:06pm
The Beginning . . .
Saad Ahmed
Apr 03, 2020 07:20pm
All lies and deceits by Islamabad authorities, if person was mentally unstable, how would he knows to burn him self in front of PM house .Shame on PTI Govt
AKL
Apr 03, 2020 07:22pm
IK is not bothered
Syed A. Mateen
Apr 03, 2020 07:31pm
Poor people are always mentally disturbed and generally called as "mental cases" as they are the people who actually speaks the truth.
Rest
Apr 03, 2020 07:32pm
Now PM will constitute a commission headed by the head of tiger force to investigate.
Ahmed
Apr 03, 2020 07:35pm
Asserting that he was "mentally disturbed" and an absconder condones nothing.
Sid
Apr 03, 2020 07:45pm
His death and background should be investigated in any case independently from the police.
Indian
Apr 03, 2020 07:46pm
He died because of poverty and hunger. This is just the beginning
Desi dimag
Apr 03, 2020 07:48pm
Very sad, he became the victim of incompetent and corrupt system.
Tanveer
Apr 03, 2020 08:05pm
Mr DC is super genius who knows everything before investigation. Whats the need of an inquiry committee
MC Khan
Apr 03, 2020 08:10pm
No doubt mental illness has caused very serious damage for the nation in last 20 months. Now people have no choice.....sad.
Haroon
Apr 03, 2020 08:13pm
The nation is paying a heavy price for the last mistake......
Mehdi
Apr 03, 2020 08:29pm
The one who claims he was 'mentally disturbed' deserve to visit psychologist.
Shahid
Apr 03, 2020 10:27pm
Easy to wash off your hand by saying he was mentally disturbed. Just an expected explanation.
Onetwo
Apr 03, 2020 10:33pm
Yup, just blame this poverty and helplessness on mental illness.
Syed Hussain
Apr 03, 2020 10:35pm
@Amit, Criticism is easy and lip service is free.
Kumar(Varanasi)
Apr 03, 2020 11:17pm
What about two recent cases where a rickshaw puller committed self immolation because of crushing poverty and in second case a person self immolated because his son asked for woolen cloth in winter but he was too poor to purchase it. Both addressed PM IK in their suicide note and stated that extreme poverty and joblessness is forcing them to end their life. Were they also mentally disturbed? This person , instead of safely self immolating in home , burned himself in front of PM house, so it is obvious that you would dismiss him as mentally disturbed as it suits you to dismiss his demise that way there by absolving the ruler of any responsibility for the harrowing life poor and unemployed are faced with.
Bts
Apr 04, 2020 12:35am
He had nothing left to lose, so he eliminated himself. Nobody wants to live as a beggar.
