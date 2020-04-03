DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 04, 2020

PM Imran announces incentives for construction sector, elevates it to industry

Dawn.comUpdated April 03, 2020

Email

Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks to reporters. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks to reporters. — DawnNewsTV

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday elevated the status of the construction sector to that of an industry while announcing incentives for investors and businessmen as the government tries to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

While speaking to journalists, the premier said that a board will also be formed to address all issues and matters related to the industry. He added that all industries that are connected to construction will continue to function even during the lockdown.

He said that the reason he was paying attention to the construction sector was that it generated jobs for daily wage workers, many of whom have lost their income due to the ongoing lockdown.

The main incentives announced by the premier include:

  • All the people investing in the construction sector this year will not be questioned about their source of income.

  • The tax rate will be fixed for the construction sector, and constructors will be charged tax per square foot or square yard.

  • People carrying out construction in the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme for the poor will only have to pay 10 per cent of the fixed tax.

  • Withholding tax will be waived off for all construction sectors except the formal sectors of steel and cement.

  • Sales tax will be reduced in coordination with provinces.

  • Any family selling their house will not have to pay any capital gains tax.

  • A subsidy of Rs30 billion to be given for the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme.

  • Construction sector to be given the status of an industry.

  • Construction Industry Development Board to be set up to support the sector.

The prime minister said that the government aimed to "find a balance" between continuing a lockdown and avoiding unemployment.

He said that the Western countries were facing the coronavirus on one hand and economic fallout on the other.

But "in Pakistan, we have corona on one hand and poverty on the other," he told reporters and added: "You cannot lock up 220 million people."

The premier expressed concerns that if the lockdown continued for a long time, people would become "desperate and come out on the streets. Not only would that lead to a spike in infection rate but also worsen the economic situation."

"We have a challenge on our hands," he said while responding to a question. "There is corona on one side and hunger on the other. How can we tell a person who is hungry to stay inside?"

Prime Minister Imran said that Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has also raised similar concerns regarding a lockdown.

He further said that the two-month-long lockdown had worked in Wuhan — believed to be the epicentre of Covid-19 — because the Chinese government delivered food to people in their homes.

He also shone a light on the government's efforts to provide relief to those who have been affected by the lockdown, saying that thousands of people — who are not already covered by Ehsaas Kafalat programme — had already sent Short Messaging Service (SMS) to designated numbers. The data of the people was being checked with NADRA, the premier said, adding that the government had shortlisted only those people who belonged to the "weakest sector" of the society.

"We are using all our government's resources to fight against corona," he said.

Furthermore, for people who have lost jobs or are earning less due to the lockdown, the government has allocated Rs200 billion to provide relief, the prime minister's aide Hafeez Sheikh told the media. He added that for people who could not afford to pay bills, the connections for gas, water or power will not be disconnected for the next three months.

The prime minister also warned people against taking the virus lightly.

"I have come across posts on social media where people claim that Pakistanis have some sort of immunity against the coronavirus and that is why we have few deaths. I want to say that this is very dangerous. No one can say how fast this virus will spread.

"Even this mindset is dangerous. [The virus] definitely poses a threat to us and we need to take all precautions."

He pointed out that bans on weddings and other gatherings were still in place.

Committee for protection of media workers formed

Also on Friday, Prime Minister Imran formed a five-member committee comprising ministers and special assistants that will address the problems of media workers during the coronavirus crisis.

The move came after the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) had written to the premier seeking government support to save the media industry from a possible crisis and protect media workers.

The premier has tasked the committee with reviewing PBA's recommendations and solving media workers' issues, a statement issued by his office said.

"Every possible effort will be made to protect media workers and lessen the industry's hardships," he said, lauding the media's role in helping the government control the spread of Covid-19.

Additional reporting by Sanaullah Khan in Islamabad.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (53)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
bhaRAT©
Apr 03, 2020 06:32pm
Good move from a leader to revive economy. Other leaders take cue.
Recommend 0
AAA
Apr 03, 2020 06:38pm
"All the people investing in the construction sector this year will not be questioned about their source of income." Imran and cronies mega plan to legalizing their corruption, nice.
Recommend 0
AHMED 40
Apr 03, 2020 06:45pm
Another plan which involves committees like the trillions of other committes that have been formed before with zero result
Recommend 0
AHMED 40
Apr 03, 2020 06:48pm
I'm sorry is this PM Nawaz Sharif or PM Imran Khan..Pti has been criticising pml for ages for building roads,bridges ,metros,ashiana housing etc..and now they r doing the same..no university no college no hospital..so that means economic strategy of pml was correct
Recommend 0
Georgie
Apr 03, 2020 06:50pm
PM IK was presented with two options: People die from hunger or from coronavirus. He has chosen the latter.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Apr 03, 2020 06:53pm
Chinese labourers will construct houses for the CpEC-'Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme'
Recommend 0
Novoice
Apr 03, 2020 06:57pm
Money laundering mafia won.
Recommend 0
Novoice
Apr 03, 2020 06:57pm
Billions to be laundered using daily wagers as an excuse? What a mockery.
Recommend 0
Lost track
Apr 03, 2020 07:03pm
Don’t forget 1 million Homes and 2 million jobs
Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Apr 03, 2020 07:07pm
Very nice. No question will be asked for source of income any investment made in the construction sector. It is also sort of amnesty. Unfortunately our economy can not be documented. These Mafia always has the source/ reason to over whelm the government.
Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Apr 03, 2020 07:08pm
At least start paying doctors first.
Recommend 0
NACParis
Apr 03, 2020 07:25pm
PMIK is doing everything humanly possible for the poor despite Government having very limited resource available due to looting by previous Governments. If there is any shame left in opposition they should support him both financially and morally instead of criticisms as more and more public are getting aware of their motives.
Recommend 0
QiXi
Apr 03, 2020 07:27pm
Cheap Pakistani lives for the Black money .What an investment . Start counting the sacrifices .
Recommend 0
Iqbal
Apr 03, 2020 07:27pm
Long live Buiders MAFIA. The blood suckers of poor people gets incentives Day & Night. Well done
Recommend 0
Truth wala serum
Apr 03, 2020 07:27pm
So our super PM finally realised after 22 year of false and farce rhetoric that developing country needs development in the end.
Recommend 0
Bts
Apr 03, 2020 07:28pm
What happened to Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme and the 40 industries?
Recommend 0
Fida
Apr 03, 2020 07:28pm
Wonderful Idea, problem is who is going to monitor the quality of construction. Looking around within Pakistan, the quality of construction is very poor. Take the biggest metropolitan areas such as Karachi, Lahore, Pindi-Islamabad , Multan and other major cities, and look at the buildings, factories, bridges and other structure the quality of construction is very poor, there are leaks and wires hanging around and in those pitiable structures people live. So before pouring money into construction, first act is to have proper Bye-laws and qualified and honest people in the administration to monitor the quality of construction.
Recommend 0
Asim
Apr 03, 2020 07:45pm
I guess 50 million houses are already under construction like 20 million jobs! Hollow promises without catering for ground realities! But now Imran has Corona to blame for otherwise poor performance!
Recommend 0
MK
Apr 03, 2020 07:52pm
stile and cement???
Recommend 0
parveez shafi
Apr 03, 2020 07:52pm
A lot of criticism, there is no wrong or right at this time. Very easy for people to comment and criticize. Pakistan is controlled by Mafia very difficult for government to change things so easy. At least the black money will help to create jobs, meaning food for the poor. Find ways of helping
Recommend 0
Sanjay
Apr 03, 2020 08:08pm
Order from China in returns for Aids & investments to start the CPEC construction..
Recommend 0
Sultan
Apr 03, 2020 08:08pm
This too will pass....wait for tomorrow's mega announcement.
Recommend 0
wasim
Apr 03, 2020 08:11pm
@bhaRAT©, other leaders care about people not dying.
Recommend 0
Lahori Kid
Apr 03, 2020 08:12pm
So jobs are more important than people's lives. Can you say clueless
Recommend 0
wasim
Apr 03, 2020 08:13pm
@Georgie, its his responsibility to feed the poor, you can do both if he was a good leader... gt an emergency tax on rich and himself and feed the poor.
Recommend 0
Kamran
Apr 03, 2020 08:29pm
@AHMED 40, Building self-serving mega projects is different from providing homes to people.
Recommend 0
Jigar
Apr 03, 2020 09:09pm
@Dr Vikas Jamwal , meanwhile modi wants you to light a candle. No word on policy.
Recommend 0
Neo
Apr 03, 2020 09:13pm
@AAA, prove it?
Recommend 0
TravellingHuman
Apr 03, 2020 09:44pm
It will be like giving a blank cheque to the money laundering mafia. Amazing.. Which country can openly endorse legitimising black money?? They should learn the basics of running an economy
Recommend 0
Huma N
Apr 03, 2020 09:48pm
IK is a visionary. Milk costs more than petrol in Pakistan
Recommend 0
aslam
Apr 03, 2020 10:36pm
what kind of PM keep demeaning his own country .everytime same thing
Recommend 0
Murad Mahal
Apr 03, 2020 11:12pm
When the world is instructing distancing, PM Imran is asking laborers to go hand in hand and spread the disease. Best way to lessen population.
Recommend 0
Gairu
Apr 03, 2020 11:30pm
Just keeps announcing.
Recommend 0
Vasudev
Apr 03, 2020 11:32pm
What is Da Next Announcement after this?
Recommend 0
Indra
Apr 03, 2020 11:33pm
Pakistanis must be so happy to have him, announcing incentives one after another.
Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Apr 03, 2020 11:34pm
PM IK' Government has already shattered the confidence of the business community. Who will invest in this new housing scheme ? The Government has no money.
Recommend 0
kamran
Apr 03, 2020 11:34pm
These are good incentives announced by the PM it is need of the time to revive economy. we will documented the economy in 2nd phase. Hope that this scheme would bring prosperity and boom in the construction industry.
Recommend 0
Lahori Kid
Apr 03, 2020 11:39pm
What the government needs is to offer incentives for staying home, not go out and work.
Recommend 0
A shah
Apr 03, 2020 11:48pm
This guy just talks talks talks. No action
Recommend 0
Faran
Apr 03, 2020 11:54pm
What happened to Dam funds collected from people? Why people should donate if there is no accountability.
Recommend 0
A.shah
Apr 04, 2020 12:04am
And who has money to buy the constructed properties right now? Corona is justvthe latest curse fir the economy, it is the ik rule of the last 18 months that broke the back of economy and people
Recommend 0
Ahmad
Apr 04, 2020 12:04am
Basically clean chit to money laundering. But need of time, I guess.
Recommend 0
rns
Apr 04, 2020 12:09am
There is only so much IK can do with the countries' limited resources, other than offer encouragement.
Recommend 0
Azam Kadeer
Apr 04, 2020 12:15am
good move what about Rice exporters?
Recommend 0
Zubair
Apr 04, 2020 12:37am
Please make house building loans cheaper.
Recommend 0
Faketrack
Apr 04, 2020 01:37am
@Jigar, no harm in lighting a candle,atleast he chose to save the people and enforced a lockdown,you cant depend on hope and destiny as advised by imran khan.
Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Apr 04, 2020 01:45am
Investing in real estate i.e. construction of apartments, houses, multi-storey buildings when economy of Pakistan, more particularly, after global pandemic of coronavirus is not a good idea and not a good time when investors are reluctant to invest, keeping in view of the fact that there will be no immediate return of the investment. If investors will not invest then how come wheels will start rolling of the construction industry as well as of the allied industries and how come labourers will be employed by the constructors and developers? This is not a good time to announce building construction in Naya Pakistan when the investors who are already frightened by the FBR, Income Tax Department and by the NAB. They have not yet came out of from the threats of SBP in which Banks were told to unveil bank accounts of each and every depositor. This is no magic when someone claps every thing goes stand still and by clapping again every thing will start functioning with the blink of an eye.
Recommend 0
Citizen Khan
Apr 04, 2020 02:31am
Again only statements
Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Apr 04, 2020 02:56am
"Prime Minister Imran said that Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has also raised similar concerns regarding a lockdown." Looks Mr. IKN is more worried about the world than any leader. What a selfless leader, who is worried about everything other than governance.
Recommend 0
Tamil
Apr 04, 2020 03:49am
@Lost track , Not forgotten and 4 more years of non corrupt rule.
Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 04, 2020 03:51am
@Fida, That was a problem in the past due to corrupt leaders, who gave contracts to cronies but under IK, tender selection will be on merit and clean.
Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 04, 2020 03:52am
@Lahori Kid, 'So jobs are more important than people's lives. Can you say clueless' PMIK is ahead of his time. Now you will see your leader Modi, copy him, as so far he is clueless, even U turned on his lockdown.
Recommend 0
Rahim
Apr 04, 2020 06:48am
PMIK is as confused as ever. Boneless tongue can twist and speak whichever it likes.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

April 04, 2020

One million mark

MORE than a million cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported across the world, and over 55,000 deaths, a...
April 04, 2020

Drap delay

IT is distressing to learn that the country’s lead regulator for the pharmaceutical sector, the Drug Regulatory...
April 03, 2020

Bridging the gap

THE National Coordination Committee, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, has taken the correct decision to extend by...
April 03, 2020

Bailing out industry

QUITE rapidly, pressure is mounting on the government to do more for trade and industry through the lockdowns since...
Updated April 03, 2020

IHK domicile law

Activists have called the new domicile law a sinister attempt to change the demographic profile of the region.