Pakistan, Bangladesh enforce lockdowns to restrict Friday prayers to avert coronavirus spike

Karachi's Zaibunnisa street is seen devoid of traffic on Friday. — Photo courtesy Shahzeb Ahmed
Police enforced a strict lockdown across the country to restrict Friday prayer congregations and curb the spread of the coronavirus, officials said, after failing to prevent large gatherings last week.

Health experts have warned of an epidemic in South Asia, home to a fifth of the world's population, that could easily overwhelm its weak public health systems.

But authorities in Pakistan and Bangladesh, another Muslim majority nation, and even India have struggled to persuade conservative religious groups to maintain social distancing in order to curb the spread of the virus.

The government in Sindh enforced a “curfew-like” lockdown for three hours beginning 12 noon on Friday to deter people from coming out of their homes for prayers, officials said.

"Governments have to make difficult and painful decisions for the greater good of the public," said Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Sindh's minister for local bodies and information.

In the greater interest of saving lives, a decision to restrict the prayer congregations at mosques has been taken following a meeting of clerics from all schools of thought.

Pakistan has reported 2,458 people infected with coronavirus, the highest in South Asia, fuelled by a jump in cases related to members of Tableeghi Jamaat, which had planned a congregation in Lahore last month.

The meeting was postponed but by then hundreds of people had already arrived at the premises and they stayed on.

In Bangladesh, some people were expected to go to mosques even though the government appealed to them to stay at home to reduce the risk of infections.

Bangladesh's top religious body, the Islamic Foundation, said elderly people and those with fever or cough, symptoms similar to those of Covid-19, should offer prayers at home.

Bangladesh, home to 160 million people is one of the world's most densely populated countries. So far it has had detected 56 cases, including six deaths.

Modi's appeal

In India which is under a strict three-week lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought to rally people, many of whom have lost their jobs because of the shutdown.

“We are not alone. All 1.3 billion of us are in it together,” he said in a video message.

The shutdown, which ends on April 14, has helped stem a big outbreak for now, but it has brought India's economy to a shuddering halt and left millions without work.

Many are struggling for food and water and fleeing cities for their villages in the hinterland, triggering criticism that the government rushed through the shutdown and has hurt the poorest the most.

“I request all of us 1.3 billion Indians to switch off lights in our homes for nine minutes on Sunday, April 5 and to light a lamp or candle or use your mobile flashlights to mark this fight against the coronavirus,” Modi said.

India has had 2,069 confirmed infections, of whom 53 have died, low figures by comparison with the United States, China, Italy and Spain.

A fifth of the people who are infected with the coronavirus are either members of the Tableeghi Jamaat, which held a gathering in a densely packed Delhi neighbourhood last month, or those who came in contact with them later.

Modi said social distancing must be maintained throughout, if India were to stop an epidemic which could overwhelm its public health system.

The World Bank on Thursday said it had approved an initial $1.9 billion in emergency funds for coronavirus response operations in 25 developing countries, with more than half the aid earmarked to help fight the fast-spreading disease in India.

“The poorest and most vulnerable countries will likely be hit the hardest,” World Bank Group President David Malpas said in a statement.

M. Emad
Apr 03, 2020 03:43pm
7.8% post-Coronavirus GDP forecast for Bangladesh ---- the highest GDP growth rate in 2020 Asia (ADB: 3 April 2020).
Recommend 0
Tzaman
Apr 03, 2020 04:08pm
Good job. Sindh administration. Special thanks to our policeman, who are doing very difficult job at these time. Controlling conservative people from religious duty is sensitive and very tough.
Recommend 0
Aravind
Apr 03, 2020 04:29pm
Don't compare yourself to stronger economy like Bangladesh.
Recommend 0
LgbtqX
Apr 03, 2020 04:36pm
Our youth and faith is our strength!!
Recommend 0
Piyush G
Apr 03, 2020 04:45pm
@M. Emad, What about Pakistan post-Coronavirus GDP forecast?
Recommend 0
K Srinivas Rao
Apr 03, 2020 04:47pm
Bangladesh would do better in post CVD scenario.
Recommend 0
India
Apr 03, 2020 04:54pm
Who said? Today Bangladesh people performed congregations Friday prayer in mosques
Recommend 0
FRANK
Apr 03, 2020 05:06pm
@M. Emad, billions of dollars worth of orders have been cancelled and consequently dozens of Bangladeshi sweatshops are closing.
Recommend 0
Raghunath
Apr 03, 2020 05:07pm
How about iron brothers muslims
Recommend 0
topbrass
Apr 03, 2020 05:14pm
Good to see Pakistan's media finally comparing figures with Bangladesh. With $35B reserves and much bigger economy Bangladesh is too big for Pakistan
Recommend 0
Gorden D. Walter
Apr 03, 2020 05:17pm
Corona virus has no boundary, religion, nationality (except China) or cast. Can affect anyone. Stay away, Stay safe. Gorden D. Walter. Cameroon.
Recommend 0
aditya
Apr 03, 2020 05:29pm
@LgbtqX, yep faith..that ll fix it..try praying 6 times a day too..it would increase the odds.
Recommend 0
Piyush
Apr 03, 2020 05:39pm
I am still confused is there lockdown in Pakistan or Not? IK says no lockdown and news says lockdown can someone explain?
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Apr 03, 2020 05:44pm
@ FRANK: Yesterday, Saudi Arabia announced a multi billion-dollar investment in a new seaport terminal at Chittagong, Bangladesh.
Recommend 0
Nazir Gilani
Apr 03, 2020 06:06pm
It has to be.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Apr 03, 2020 06:09pm
@ FRANK: Many Bangladesh textile factories have been working nonstop to make Coronavirus protective clothings for US, EU and other countries.
Recommend 0
India
Apr 03, 2020 06:13pm
@M. Emad, another country defense also involves!!!
Recommend 0
Md Abdullah Al Bari
Apr 03, 2020 06:15pm
@M. Emad, really? Do you have any proof? I haven't seen any news like that.
Recommend 0
RationalBabu
Apr 03, 2020 06:20pm
@M. Emad, good to be positive but let’s be patient and overcome this calamity first!
Recommend 0
Tehseen
Apr 03, 2020 07:16pm
@Aravind, Bangladesh still very far poor than Pakistan.
Recommend 0
bkt
Apr 03, 2020 07:44pm
It is ridiculous to stop people praying on Friday. At this time when theyre feeling vulnerable, are frequently jobless, their business having closed or ground to a halt, they look to communal prayer for hope. Instead this is taken from them. What government should do is to disinfect the mass of praying public with disinfectants providing them disposable plastic suits for the prayer and on the way out have them disinfected again. This will allow them hope while also minimizing the risk of the virus spreading. The state should be enabling them to pray by jamaat from their homes and led by an Imam as another solution. Enable the people to hope!
Recommend 0
Swiss Neutral
Apr 03, 2020 07:51pm
@M. Emad Export of garments, 32 billion dollar worth, is 80% of Bangladesh total exports and all the garment orders are cancelled and 4.1 millions are jobless. Arrogance and self-flattering doesn't help
Recommend 0
P. Nag
Apr 03, 2020 07:59pm
Very good decision.
Recommend 0
khameni
Apr 03, 2020 08:01pm
@M. Emad, better to claim a round figure of 10%
Recommend 0
J
Apr 03, 2020 08:12pm
Hopefully Indian Muslims are sensible enough to stay home and pray
Recommend 0
T-man
Apr 03, 2020 10:26pm
@M. Emad, we Pakistani are happy for Bangladesh. They are doing something right that we need to learn from.
Recommend 0
Anjum
Apr 03, 2020 10:27pm
Why people belonging to the group of 'Tableeghi Jamaat' defy everything including safe health practices? Is it an education issue or something else?
Recommend 0
Padma
Apr 03, 2020 11:00pm
@Piyush, there is complete lock down, I mean there is no lock down. Confused? No one knows whether there is lock down or not in Pakistan!
Recommend 0

