April 08, 2020

Here's how the Sindh govt is planning to reach the most vulnerable with rations

Urooj ImranUpdated April 07, 2020

People sit at a distance to receive relief goods during a nation-wide lockdown to contain the Covid-19 outbreak, in Karachi, Pakistan on March 27. —AP
People sit at a distance to receive relief goods during a nation-wide lockdown to contain the Covid-19 outbreak, in Karachi, Pakistan on March 27. —AP

After Sindh became the first province to announce a lockdown on March 22, closing non-essential shops and businesses and restricting movement, concerns arose about survival of daily wagers and others living below the poverty line.

The provincial government announced it would distribute rations among deserving people and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah formed a five-member committee for relief work, which included ministers Saeed Ghani, Imtiaz Sheikh and Nasir Hussain Shah, government spokesman Murtaza Wahab and CM's Coordinator Haris Gazdar.

The provincial government also launched a mobile application, Sindh Relief Initiative, for people and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to register themselves so the relief and distribution work could be streamlined.

While the Sindh government has been commended by some for its early efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus, it appears ration distribution has been off to a slow start. Almost two weeks into the lockdown, the government was still working on chalking out a mechanism for distribution although its ministers said it was being finalised and ration distribution had already started.

Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab, while talking to Dawn.com, said the provincial government had taken the first step and already distributed Rs600 million to some 95,000 families.

"When we decided to impose the lockdown, we also decided that we would provide relief to people so they would stay in their homes. We already had a list of families registered with the Zakat department so we decided to give Rs6,000 per family to provide immediate relief."

The second phase was cash disbursement on a larger scale, he said, for which the government needed to ascertain who was "deserving". For this, they reached out to four federal institutions — National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

Explaining how the government would determine which people were deserving, Wahab said those who registered to receive rations would be verified through Nadra (only one member of each family would be eligible for relief), SBP (only people with less than Rs10,000), FBR (to ensure that the person was not in their taxpayer data) and PTA (to check which tower areas the person had messaged from).

Provincial minister Imtiaz Sheikh, while explaining the process further said that there were two separate programmes the government had decided on — ration distribution and cash disbursement.

He added that another way to determine deserving individuals would be through committees formed under District Commissioners (DCs). These committees also included members from the union councils, chairman of the Zakat department and people associated with NGOs.

"A list has been made, people have been identified and distribution work has started. The list includes those registered with the Zakat department, and has been compiled with the help of union council members, NGOs and people who come themselves to the government," he clarified.

Partnering with federal govt

Wahab added that Sindh had requested the federal government to cooperate in the disbursement programme, which would increase outreach and ensure uniformity in the process. The federal government's process for payment of Rs144 billion under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme is set to start from Wednesday (tomorrow).

Overall the federal government will provide Rs12,000 assistance each to 12 million families across the country, while the provincial government has decided to contribute funding for the assistance of additional 250,000 people.

"In the next phase, the federal and Sindh government will together disburse money to some 3.5 million families. Some of the amount will come from the federal government while the Sindh government will cover the deficit amount."

'Centre not fully cooperating'

Wahab said federal institutions, especially Nadra, had been largely cooperative but alleged that the SBP and PTA had not been "very willing".

Read: Red zone files: Who has sinned?

Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah had made similar comments in a show on Geo News, saying that the government was facing some "technical issues" such as getting data and approval for the telephone number the Sindh government would use to register people.

Senator Sherry Rehman in a post on Twitter also criticised the federal government for its "slow response" to requests by the Sindh government for information.

Acknowledging difficulties in ration distribution, Shah said: "We have to find a way to avoid crowds as that would defeat the very purpose of the lockdown. We want to find a way to deliver this facility to their doorsteps. We have been working on it for the last 10-12 days."

Wahab said that the "impression" that ration distribution had not yet begun was wrong as PPP MNAs, MPAs and Senators had already started to facilitate distribution in their constituencies without government funding and recently the Sindh government announced ration worth Rs25m had been provided to the district administration for distribution.

However, that has not come without its due share of criticism as people in several parts of the province protested against what they termed "favouritism" in ration distribution.

Wahab added that the chief minister had held a meeting with philanthropists and asked them to ensure the rations were delivered to people's homes.

"We are standing with the people of Sindh during this time," Sheikh said.

Protests in Karachi over ration distribution

Meanwhile, daily wagers have grown anxious as the lockdown goes on and only limited rations are available. On Thursday, some 500-600 people protested and pelted stones on vehicles moving on Mauripur Road. The protesters were demanding ration and opening of fisheries which they said was their only means of livelihood.

Read: Amid scarce handouts, anxiety grows among wage earners due to lockdown

On Wednesday, several thousand people stormed the National Highway near Quaidabad to get rations which turned into a protest as the welfare organisation distributing them ran out.

Comments (12)

aisha
Apr 07, 2020 07:03pm
They are not Sindis or Punjabis, they are all Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Apr 07, 2020 08:22pm
There is no confirmation as yet if each and every family residing in Sindh is possessing CNIC or not as there are many families who migrated to Sindh more particularly to Karachi to get employment in private sector. Due to unavailability of data, provincial government of Sindh is facing difficulties and daily wagers and poor people are suffering the worst. The doctors dealing with the patients of coronavirus have suggested to CM Sindh that the lock down should be extended, otherwise, more people will be infected by coronavirus, and if this will happen, the health system of the province will not be able to cope up with the situation. On the other hand, CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah want that the lock down should be enforced very strictly and no body should go out without any legitimate reason. To come on the point, CM Sindh want a total lock down for seven days in the week. In these circumstances, it seems difficult that Sindh govt. will be able to distribute ration to needy people.
Recommend 0
Nk
Apr 07, 2020 08:38pm
"Ration distribution is to a slow start" This is the step where corruption swiftly starts. Sorry, whatever they and the other corrupts do I will never support their efforts. They are the reason for the treason they have comiitted towards this nation in there tenures.
Recommend 0
kp
Apr 07, 2020 09:15pm
Does that mean Hindus and Christians will get ration as well?
Recommend 0
AAA
Apr 07, 2020 09:55pm
"On Wednesday, several thousand people stormed the National Highway near Quaidabad to get rations which turned into a protest as the welfare organisation distributing them ran out." Maybe its time for distribution of government land for farming as its not a race, its ekiden, we need teamwork and steadiness, import in long term seems to be not an option like Afghanistan close its borders, which may cause tomatoes price hike as we import from them so does other items from different countries, also foreign receivers start drying fast because of big cut in remittances and exports. P.S. think about worst possible situation is the key to form best strategy.
Recommend 0
Singer
Apr 07, 2020 10:32pm
Looks like only Sindh gov is proactive and aims at irradiation of the Corona virus.
Recommend 0
Abid
Apr 07, 2020 11:45pm
@Nk This is not the right time to spread Despair among the masses. There are lot of good people among us, who are working day and night to help their people. Please at least encourage them, if one does not have any idea or intention to help the needy ones.
Recommend 0
Abid
Apr 07, 2020 11:54pm
@kp Yes! They are Pakistani too!
Recommend 0
Najam Uddin
Apr 08, 2020 12:18am
Both Provincial and Federal government need to work together to ensure the Food Distribution as quickly and as Safely possible to the needy ones. People are watching both governments performance and intent very closely.
Recommend 0
Sairbeen plus.
Apr 08, 2020 04:01am
Such arrangement was first devised by Edhi & Saylanese. Anyways Sindh Govt deserve applaud. Keep it up.
Recommend 0
Faisal
Apr 08, 2020 04:20am
While people are starving with hunger, the Govt is chalking out mechanism of ration distribution. Let their shops open so that they earn their livelihood
Recommend 0
Ikf Irfan
Apr 08, 2020 07:36am
I think this is a golden opportunity for the PPP to recover its lost worth and to put a halt to its free fall in popularity in Pakistan. They must do the best they can to help the Province - especially its underprivileged and the downtrodden class whose future votes can save them and bring them back to the forefront of politics.
Recommend 0

