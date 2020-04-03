DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 03, 2020

PM Imran calls out BJP's Dr Subramanian Swamy over his bigoted comments regarding Muslims

Dawn.comApril 03, 2020

Email

Bharti Janta Party MP Subramanian Swamy. — Photo courtesy New Indian Express
Bharti Janta Party MP Subramanian Swamy. — Photo courtesy New Indian Express

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Subramanian Swamy is facing backlash over his bigoted comments that Muslims in India do not deserve the same rights as everyone else living in the country.

In a video snippet shared on Twitter on Thursday by VICE, the BJP MP, when asked about India's controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, alleged: "We know where the Muslim population is large there is always trouble — because the Islamic ideology says so."

"If Muslim [population] becomes more than 30 per cent [in any country], that country is in danger," Swamy claimed, upon which journalist Isobel Yeung pointed out that his comments sounded like language of hatred. "It is easy to call this hatred, I am being kind to them by not letting them enter India."

When reminded that Article 14 of the Indian constitution ensures equal rights for everyone in India, he went on to say that this was a misinterpretation of the Article, saying: "The law ensures equal rights for equals."

"Are all people not equal? Are Muslims not equal In India?" asked Yeung.

"No, not all people are equal, Muslims do not fall into the equal category," Swamy said.

The full interview is set to go on air on Sunday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, sharing the VICE video clip, said that BJP's leadership is now openly speaking about Muslims like Nazis spoke about Jews.

PTI leader Ali Haider Zaidi also tweeted the video clip, condemning the remarks made by Swamy and said that his words are "perfectly fascist and racist".

Among those who called out the BJP lawmaker was author and commentator on economy Salman Anees Soz, who said that Swamy "is a bitter man, wallowing in his own filth."

Vinod K. Jose, editor of The Caravan said that the CAA, the Delhi violence and the mass fleeing of the poor due to coronavirus "is the practical demonstration of this dictum getting played out in India?"

Defending the CAA

Swamy has repeatedly defended the CAA and had earlier termed Sonia Gandhi as a "true Nazi" for saying that the law discriminates against Muslims in India.

"The true Nazis are the Nazi soldier's daughter led uprising on a lie that CAA is anti Muslim! If you are pro Hindu, then you must be anti Muslim. If you are pro Muslim, you are secular," Swamy said on Twitter in response to Gandhi's criticism of the use of "brute force to suppress dissent", News18 had reported on March 6.

Furthermore, Swamy has repeatedly said that the CAA would not affect Indian Muslims.

"Many are protesting against the CAA, but they have not read the bill. I think most Congress people cannot read and write," The New Indian Express reported Swami as saying during a public address at Bengaluru.

"What is the bill about? That those who were persecuted because of their religion and left Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh came to India, they are still illegal migrants. They cannot get jobs as they do not have any documents.

"For 70 years, Congress was speaking about giving them citizenship, but they did not implement this. Our (Indian) Muslim minorities and their citizenship is not affected at all because of CAA. As Muslims are not persecuted in Pakistan and Bangladesh due to their religion, Muslims were not included in the list,” Swamy was quoted as saying.

Swamy's comments came at a time when India was experiencing violent riots over the controversial CAA.

A report published by The New York Times about the New Delhi clashes that left at least 50 dead said that evidence suggests that the city police "concertedly moved against Muslims" and "actively helped Hindu mobs" that targeted Muslims and their homes during the deadly riots that gripped the Indian capital in February.

Indian Muslims
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (69)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Akram
Apr 03, 2020 01:01pm
He’s our man in Delhi. Doing a great job.
Recommend 0
CHELFLS
Apr 03, 2020 01:01pm
Each country should treat their every citizen equally. Every citizen has to follow his country law. Uniform civil code is the only solution.
Recommend 0
Anand
Apr 03, 2020 01:02pm
Harsh but true.
Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Apr 03, 2020 01:07pm
Muslims got their Pakistan and Bangladesh, Hindus got India.
Recommend 0
Shashank
Apr 03, 2020 01:07pm
is he wrong? Do you have any example where this hasn't happened?
Recommend 0
Ramsay
Apr 03, 2020 01:08pm
First give food to Hindus.
Recommend 0
Shakaaraa
Apr 03, 2020 01:08pm
So true.
Recommend 0
Justice
Apr 03, 2020 01:08pm
Does Pakistan provide equal rights to all citizens? Answer is NO..
Recommend 0
Aine-E-Akbar
Apr 03, 2020 01:09pm
Dr. Swami is sharing his experiences. Nothing wrong with that.
Recommend 0
Gen Pasha ret.
Apr 03, 2020 01:13pm
Some advice for PM Khan - in the words of Shakespeare- “ judge not , yet ye be judged’
Recommend 0
Riz
Apr 03, 2020 01:14pm
@Shashank, do you hear yourself? Has Fascism has seeped in every hindu's blood?
Recommend 0
Sunil
Apr 03, 2020 01:14pm
IK please read Swamy’s credentials and then open your mouth
Recommend 0
Jonathan
Apr 03, 2020 01:15pm
Finally the mask has fallen! The entire world can see the real face of BJP/RSS?Modi Inc!
Recommend 0
adil108
Apr 03, 2020 01:15pm
Here we go again, it does prove now that BJP is scared, helpless and coward hiding behind accusations against the Muslims. If that’s what they want then let the history repeats itself. People like him is hollow from all angles and need mental health attention as soon as possible.
Recommend 0
Rakesh
Apr 03, 2020 01:15pm
True...
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Apr 03, 2020 01:16pm
Comments of BJP's Dr Subramanian Swamy internal matter of India.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 03, 2020 01:17pm
Swamy words are "perfectly fascist and racist". Very true this.
Recommend 0
Khan
Apr 03, 2020 01:17pm
2 nation theory is winning everyday, Ghandi secular/ united india losing with every passing day
Recommend 0
Thiru
Apr 03, 2020 01:17pm
Meanwhile WB has fast forwarded $billion to help Modi’s initiatives to help his people during Coronavirus problems.
Recommend 0
Simba
Apr 03, 2020 01:18pm
Whats the problem...the Truth?
Recommend 0
Sulemaklu Thurkru
Apr 03, 2020 01:19pm
Truth is always bitter.
Recommend 0
haris
Apr 03, 2020 01:23pm
Keep it Up Swamy, by doing this you are calling your demise ever sooner.
Recommend 0
rajesh
Apr 03, 2020 01:23pm
true to the core
Recommend 0
Worried
Apr 03, 2020 01:23pm
What Mr. Swamy told is factually true
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 03, 2020 01:28pm
India's growth engine was actually sputtering well before the threat of outbreak arrived. Once one of the fastest growing economies in the world, its growth slowed to 4.7% last year - the slowest level in six years. Unemployment was at a 45-year high last year. Industrial output from the eight core sectors at the end of last year fell by 5.2% - the worst in 14 years. Small businesses had only just begun to recover from the controversial 2016 currency ban that came as a body blow to the cash-consuming informal economy. Now, experts say the coronavirus outbreak is likely to further cripple the already frail economy.
Recommend 0
Worried
Apr 03, 2020 01:30pm
Subramanian Swamy is spot on in terms of whatever he mentioned. It can be understood only if it's looked at with fact
Recommend 0
Atul
Apr 03, 2020 01:32pm
Talking from purely statistical perspective (without emotion), the statement (30%) is backed by a solid data available worldwide. Can anyone counter that on the basis of statistics?
Recommend 0
Tayyab
Apr 03, 2020 01:33pm
PM Imran is doing great job in exposing such people to the world. Keep going Captain!
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 03, 2020 01:33pm
@Desi dimag, Instead of corona quarantine, India should have hate quarantine!
Recommend 0
Worried
Apr 03, 2020 01:33pm
Why Pakistan PM and others are worked up with this? He just mentioned facts. Look at western countries where Muslims have huge problem integrating with the country they adopted. They want all benefits of democracy but want their personal law supported when people from other religions donot have such demand
Recommend 0
anil
Apr 03, 2020 01:33pm
What the problem ..you got your land Pakistan and Bangladesh
Recommend 0
Zen
Apr 03, 2020 01:37pm
BTW who links him to BJP and RSS, he was a major leader of Janta Party, not BJP. He recently joined BJP in 2016, not an RSS member either. He is Howard graduate. So not everything RSS. do some research before trying to milk the agenda.
Recommend 0
Meow
Apr 03, 2020 01:38pm
Ik should also think about Pakistanis cronavirus.
Recommend 0
Dr.
Apr 03, 2020 01:39pm
@Desi dimag, And are all Hindus equal (e.g., Dalits)? What about a Sikh/Christian new country from within India?
Recommend 0
js magrey
Apr 03, 2020 01:40pm
Trouble is in your puny little brain. Are you sure you had sufficient GOW MUTR refreshment. If not, kindly go and have your daily intake of GOW MUTR & GOBER.
Recommend 0
SATT
Apr 03, 2020 01:42pm
He is not next PM but Yogi.He is saying same things from many years.
Recommend 0
Rao
Apr 03, 2020 01:43pm
@Tayyab, Doing nothing else for the people who elected him
Recommend 0
RAJA CHILL
Apr 03, 2020 01:44pm
Jinnah already said similar things when he said Hindus and Muslims can't live together. They are different cultures. Dr subramaniam is supporting Jinnah here.
Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Apr 03, 2020 01:45pm
These people are scared of the rise of Muslim population because they all know that day is not too far when Muslims will rule India once again.
Recommend 0
India
Apr 03, 2020 01:45pm
True picture of India
Recommend 0
Rani
Apr 03, 2020 01:49pm
Prove him wrong with supporting data. I am sure, nobody can prove him wrong.
Recommend 0
Wacko
Apr 03, 2020 01:49pm
@bhaRAT©, yes ..all.this info was given to you Please by this logic improve your country
Recommend 0
Ahmed Mobeen
Apr 03, 2020 01:50pm
@Shashank, india is on the verge of disintegration, watch it with your own
Recommend 0
The World Bro
Apr 03, 2020 01:50pm
@bhaRAT©, Meanwhile Pakistan's economy has been dead and cremated long time ago.
Recommend 0
RIZWAN BASHIR
Apr 03, 2020 01:53pm
Muslims of Pakistan and Bangladesh have got their land what about 200 million Muslims living in Hindustan?
Recommend 0
A shah
Apr 03, 2020 01:54pm
I totally agree with this man, we need him as prime minister. Muslims are welcome to go to Islamic countries and live there if you don’t like it?
Recommend 0
Arshad
Apr 03, 2020 01:55pm
PMIK is interested only in world politics. He has no concern with the Muslims of Pakistan. After being the PM and delivering a few good speeches, he thinks himself to be a world leader like - Trump, Putin, Xi & Modi. He is a big zero in terms of performance.
Recommend 0
Munna
Apr 03, 2020 01:56pm
Where does IK get so much time to spend on just a party leader of other country?
Recommend 0
rising star
Apr 03, 2020 01:56pm
What Subramanian Swamy has full truth in it.
Recommend 0
thinking
Apr 03, 2020 01:56pm
Mr.Swamy doesnt listen to anyone on this planet, leave alone Modi. Imran Khan is like dust for him. He is a learned man and has his fingers in many domains. So if your above Swamy in knowledge, then take the chance
Recommend 0
shehzad
Apr 03, 2020 01:57pm
Will make Nazis proud.
Recommend 0
simba
Apr 03, 2020 01:58pm
@bhaRAT©, Is Pakistan economy booming?
Recommend 0
Patel Amit
Apr 03, 2020 01:59pm
Reality bites
Recommend 0
Sardar Khan
Apr 03, 2020 02:00pm
PM has a lot of time to engage in these useless discussions.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 03, 2020 02:00pm
@The World Bro, We know. At least we realise it. Whereas you live in fantasy world of becoming a 'super-duper power'!
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Apr 03, 2020 02:01pm
True colours and hidden agendas of Modi and his close associates have been exposed through their controversial statements. All this is done to divert attention - be aware! (Note: I regularly advocate my impartial views against injustice, inequality, oppression and nepotism without supporting any of the political parties. My family, country and people's well-being are far more important to me than anything else - be aware of fake ID's!).
Recommend 0
Mustafa Ansari
Apr 03, 2020 02:02pm
@bhaRAT©, Indians doesnt care as long as they have Modi Government in power.
Recommend 0
Bakht
Apr 03, 2020 02:04pm
Worse than him are the people defending him.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 03, 2020 02:05pm
@simba, No, its not. We live in real world.
Recommend 0
Krishna Rao
Apr 03, 2020 02:05pm
Imran Khan is so free during pandemic responds to Indian MP. Diverting situation
Recommend 0
Vijay
Apr 03, 2020 02:08pm
@bhaRAT©, you are going to apply a bailout for IMF soon
Recommend 0
Sohail
Apr 03, 2020 02:09pm
And yet muslims of india won't understand whats happening to them
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 03, 2020 02:09pm
Great move by the bold, brave and brilliant Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Well done, keep it up and hang on tough.
Recommend 0
Amir Indian
Apr 03, 2020 02:10pm
@RIZWAN BASHIR, Hindustan is our Motherland
Recommend 0
Nusrat
Apr 03, 2020 02:11pm
Show me 1 Indian Muslim that has lost his or her citizenship due to CAA.
Recommend 0
Vijay
Apr 03, 2020 02:12pm
@Ahmed Mobeen, its modi bro not gandhi who will.not give the land like the previous one
Recommend 0
Islamabad
Apr 03, 2020 02:13pm
He is correct!
Recommend 0
Tarique Paul
Apr 03, 2020 02:13pm
He is contradicting himself and yes he definitely has immense hate for Muslims. His Son-in-law is a Muslim. What a Hypocrite. RSS and likes have No place in Democratic world.
Recommend 0
Islamabad
Apr 03, 2020 02:14pm
@Jonathan, what kind of mask is it? Is it n95?
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Online learning

Online learning

Access is, in fact, the most straightforward of issues to address right now.

Editorial

April 03, 2020

Bridging the gap

THE National Coordination Committee, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, has taken the correct decision to extend by...
April 03, 2020

Bailing out industry

QUITE rapidly, pressure is mounting on the government to do more for trade and industry through the lockdowns since...
Updated April 03, 2020

IHK domicile law

Activists have called the new domicile law a sinister attempt to change the demographic profile of the region.
April 02, 2020

Limiting the spread

WHERE containment of the spread of Covid-19 is concerned, it is essential that decisions at the top are taken with...
April 02, 2020

Informal enterprises

THE country’s informal sector has always kept the wheels of the economy moving during every financial crisis we...
April 02, 2020

Policing the pandemic

LIKE much of the world, Pakistan is suffering from the weight of the coronavirus pandemic, and no one seems to know...