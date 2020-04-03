Covid-19 vaccine tests show promise

DAWN.COM

The researchers cautioned that because the animals have not been tracked for very long as yet, it is too early to say whether and for how long the immune response against Covid-19 lasts. — AFP/File
LONDON: Initial tests in mice of a potential Covid-19 vaccine delivered via a fingertip-sized patch have shown it can induce an immune response against the new coronavirus at levels that might prevent infection, US scientists said on Thursday.

A team at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine in the United States said they were able to move quickly in developing a potential Covid-19 vaccine after working on other coronaviruses that cause Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).

“These two viruses, which are closely related to SARS-CoV-2 [the new coronavirus causing the Covid-19 pandemic], teach us that a particular protein, called a spike protein, is important for inducing immunity against the virus,” said Andrea Gambotto, an associate professor at Pittsburgh. “We knew exactly where to fight this new virus.”

When tested in mice, the prototype vaccine, which the researchers have called PittCoVacc, generated what they described as “a surge of antibodies” against the new coronavirus within two weeks.

The Pittsburgh researchers cautioned that because the animals have not been tracked for very long as yet, it is too early to say whether and for how long the immune response against Covid-19 lasts.

The team said they hope to start testing the vaccine candidate on people in clinical trials in the next few months.

The potential vaccine uses a needle patch design, called a microneedle array, to increase its potential potency.

Published in Dawn, April 3rd, 2020

Comments (13)

saksci
Apr 03, 2020 10:12am
It will take 12-18 month to get real result.
Recommend 0
Jacky
Apr 03, 2020 12:20pm
When will religious mullas make desi medicine to fight covid19?
Recommend 0
NACParis
Apr 03, 2020 12:22pm
Let us hope that next trail on humans will produce positive results also so that we can some vaccine by the year end.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 03, 2020 02:22pm
Notwithstanding the global ongoing research and development to find a vaccine for Covid-19, it's still a long way to go and might take at least a year to make the ends meet.
Recommend 0
Ijaz
Apr 03, 2020 04:23pm
Salute to all researchers in this field. They should be given unlimited resources to facilitate their holy work
Recommend 0
Rafique
Apr 03, 2020 04:41pm
I hope Pakistani researchers can come with the covid19 cure it will help the whole country & gain back respect for the Muslim world. Inshallah!
Recommend 0
LgbtqX
Apr 03, 2020 05:28pm
We strongly believe in faith and youth.
Recommend 0
Abrar
Apr 03, 2020 05:56pm
@Jacky, Religious leaders have different role than that of scientists.
Recommend 0
Baqir Shah
Apr 03, 2020 05:59pm
Just keep using masks when outside and stop touching each other for this month. The virus will vanish.
Recommend 0
SalmanH
Apr 03, 2020 06:01pm
@Jacky, the day science and technology will cure death, and make everyone immortal.
Recommend 0
kp
Apr 03, 2020 07:38pm
@Jacky, Desi Mulahs cannot be infected with Covid-19, Thats what they are preaching in sermons in India. So they dont need any vaccine.
Recommend 0
Sid
Apr 03, 2020 07:47pm
Still a long way to go unless they can somehow cut the amount of human trials from years to a few weeks...
Recommend 0
El Cid
Apr 03, 2020 08:07pm
It should be tried right away on a few select people, volunteers.
Recommend 0

