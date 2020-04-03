DAWN.COM

Sindh announces three-hour complete lockdown for Friday

Ikram JunaidiUpdated April 03, 2020

City to face complete shutdown from 12pm to 3pm. — Dawn/File
ISLAMABAD: With the situation in Pakistan continuously worsening, the government has sought innovative ideas from organisations, experts and individuals to combat the deadly Covid-19 disease.

As many as 21 organisations, including United Nations agencies, have been involved in analysing suggestions and implementing them as there will be financial impl­ications of enforcing such ideas.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government has announced that there will be complete lockdown from 12 noon to 3pm on Friday, advising people not to come out of their houses for Juma prayers. In a statement issued on Thursday, Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Shah said the “painful” decision about the ban on Friday prayers was taken with a heavy heart. “The mosques, however, will remain open where only three to five persons can perform Juma prayers,” he added.

Speaking at a news conference on Thursday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said a new initiative had been launched by the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) and the National Incubation Centre (NIC) to get innovative ideas to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Govt seeks innovative ideas to combat virus; confirmed Covid-19 cases surge to 2,419 with 34 deaths

“As many as 21 organisations, including UN agencies, have been involved in the initiative. Organisations, experts and individuals should share written ideas as to how people can get authentic information about Covid-19 and get rid of wrong information, how supply chain of personal protective equipment can be improved and how hygiene conditions can be improved,” he added.

Dr Mirza said ideas should also be given on how people could be protected from the deadly virus, how rush in hospitals could be reduced, how patients should be quarantined and how people could work from home.

“Since it involves funding, guidance, support and fellows, we will facilitate to implement the ideas. Ideas should be given at ‘nicpakistan.pk/hackathon’ by April 12. Ideas will be analysed on April 13 and 14 and information will be shared on the website on April 15. Mentors will contact the movers of the ideas to further refine them from April 17 to 19. On April 22, the ideas will be finalised,” he added.

Dr Mirza said that funding and support such as officers, technology, etc, would be provided by the government and the ideas finalised would be implemented at the national level.

Meanwhile, some more areas have been disinfected and sealed in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Shahzad Town and Bhara Kahu areas of Islamabad, which had been sealed after emergence of some cases of coronavirus, were disinfected on Thursday.

Similarly, an area from Banni Chowk to Jamia Masjid in Rawalpindi was sealed after a Covid-19 case was reported from there.

Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqat said that the assistant commissioners had after visiting areas of the federal capital filed a report that there were a few buyers in the market as people had stocked up on wheat flour after rumors that it would not be available.

Tahir Siddiqui in Karachi also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, April 3rd, 2020

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Comments (9)

Khajur
Apr 03, 2020 07:55am
But PMIK said lockdown wouldn’t be necessary. Total confusion prevails.
Recommend 0
Truthwins
Apr 03, 2020 07:58am
Half hearted efforts will not help. They are just cosmetic. Hard decisions are required. 3 hr lockdown will not and has not helped anywhere. Govt. ban on any congregation has to be applied to all places, religious or otherwise.
Recommend 0
Hamid
Apr 03, 2020 08:17am
Will it goes the same in Punjab? Just like they followed the footsteps of Sindh govt last friday?
Recommend 0
Javed
Apr 03, 2020 08:18am
Good decision
Recommend 0
Worried
Apr 03, 2020 08:21am
"the “painful” decision about the ban on Friday prayers was taken with a heavy heart" What's so pain ful about this decision. this is to save people's lives
Recommend 0
Logicalhuman
Apr 03, 2020 09:22am
I also do a tough 3-hour fast once a week to get slim and healthy. I don’t know why i can’t go below 140 Kg.
Recommend 0
MG
Apr 03, 2020 09:53am
When religion is priority number 1-2-3 how do you impose this ban? Who cares for orders? What was done to the Tableeg Jamat thugs who breached all orders
Recommend 0
Chris Dann
Apr 03, 2020 10:33am
Very nice and a humane action.
Recommend 0
Chris Dann
Apr 03, 2020 10:35am
@Worried, it is the most humane decision ,Government has taken to save human lives.
Recommend 0

