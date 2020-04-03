DAWN.COM

PM wants resumption of construction, CPEC work

Syed Irfan RazaUpdated April 03, 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed his satisfaction over the government's efforts in combatting Covid-19. — Photo courtesy PM Imran Khan Facebook/File
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday ordered a relief package specifically for the construction industry and directed resumption of all China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) related infrastructure and energy projects.

The package for construction industry will be unveiled today (Friday).

The premier also directed formation of a Codal Research Committee (CRC) for devising an action plan that would allow the centre and provinces to jointly deal with Covid-19’s brunt on the country’s economy.

The decisions were taken in two separate meetings held to assess the impact of the pandemic on economy and common man.

During a meeting, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar apprised the prime minister about steps being taken for better coordination between provinces and the centre to combat Covid-19, revival of construction industry, CPEC projects and food security.

Another relief package to be announced today

“The relief package will also support the uplift of other industries allied with the construction sector,” PM Khan said.

He added that the construction of road infrastructure will not pose any danger regarding spread of coronavirus. The PM further said a Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) was being devised about how the construction industry and its related sectors will work the during lockdown. “SOPs will also be made for the safety of the workers,” he added.

The primer said the Ministry of Commerce has compiled a list of industries which will operate during countrywide lockdown.

In a separate event, PM distributed tax refund cheques to businessmen. He said these were part of the relief his government is giving to keep industry afloat.

A press release issued by the Prime Minister Office (PMO), quoted the PM as saying: “A Codal Research Committee (CRC) should be formed to give suggestions to the National Coordination Committee in its next meeting regarding different sectors and how these could perform during prevailing lockdown situation.”

The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the government’s arrangements to combat Covid-19.

Chairing a meeting on energy, he directed the ministry concerned to accelerate reforms in the energy sector by removing systemic hurdles and effectively utilising the limited resources for ensuring relief to the common man.

Minister for Energy Omar Ayub, Finance Adviser Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Commerce Adviser Abdul Razak Dawood, Special Assistant to the PM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar and senior officers of ministries attended the meeting.

Published in Dawn, April 3rd, 2020

Comments (7)

kamal chowkidar
Apr 03, 2020 07:26am
"PM wants resumption of construction, CPEC work". Will you please tell us who and when stopped it at the first place?
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 03, 2020 08:47am
Sensible going sir.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 03, 2020 08:48am
Construction and CPEC provides employment to hundreds of thousands. Pragmatic thinking by Khan.
Recommend 0
Ashfaq
Apr 03, 2020 08:49am
Why just CPEC? Please! Open all construction!
Recommend 0
Thomas
Apr 03, 2020 08:51am
Rational. Many Pakistanis eager and ready to work.
Recommend 0
Nawaz
Apr 03, 2020 08:51am
Wait what? Order to construct more roads under cpec?? Wasnt exactly this that PTI complained about when pmln???u turn?
Recommend 0
Sairbeen plus.
Apr 03, 2020 08:59am
Bold & brave step. Good luck.
Recommend 0

