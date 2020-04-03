DAWN.COM

US slams verdict in Daniel Pearl case

ReutersUpdated April 03, 2020

“Those responsible for Daniel’s heinous kidnapping and murder must face the full measure of justice,” says Alice Wells. — AFP/File
WASHINGTON: The US State Department has condemned the overturning of the convictions of four men in the Daniel Pearl kidnapping and murder case, terming it “an affront to victims of terrorism everywhere”.

Alice Wells, the top US diplomat for South Asia, hailed indications that prosecutors intended to appeal the decision.

“Those responsible for Daniel’s heinous kidnapping and murder must face the full measure of justice,” Wells wrote on Twitter.

fairplay
Apr 03, 2020 07:37am
agree with Ms. Wells.
Fastrack
Apr 03, 2020 07:47am
Please talk to CJ Sindh High Court. Why not try filling a petition?
Fastrack
Apr 03, 2020 07:47am
Weren't you against capital punishment?
Fastrack
Apr 03, 2020 07:48am
Slam or wham, things move like that in Sindh.
