US slams verdict in Daniel Pearl case

WASHINGTON: The US State Department has condemned the overturning of the convictions of four men in the Daniel Pearl kidnapping and murder case, terming it “an affront to victims of terrorism everywhere”.

Alice Wells, the top US diplomat for South Asia, hailed indications that prosecutors intended to appeal the decision.

“Those responsible for Daniel’s heinous kidnapping and murder must face the full measure of justice,” Wells wrote on Twitter.

Published in Dawn, April 3rd, 2020