Today's Paper | April 03, 2020

PIA announces schedule for 10 special flights

Mohammad AsgharUpdated April 03, 2020

Spread of pandemic has wrought havoc on schedules of all airlines across the globe. — AFP/File
Spread of pandemic has wrought havoc on schedules of all airlines across the globe. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: Acting on the government’s Wednesday decision to partially resume international flight operations, the Pakistan International Airlines on Thursday announced a schedule for its 10 flights to be operated to the United Kingdom and Canada from April 4 to April 10.

Talking to Dawn, PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez said that two special flights, one PK-789 with 264 passengers on board departed for Toronto from Lahore, while another flight PK-781 carrying 242 passengers departed from Karachi for Toronto on Thursday. These flights were not part of the international flight schedule of 10 flights announced by the national flag carrier.

In addition to scanning of all passengers, disinfection of their luggage was carried out before departures of the flights and top officials of PIA were also present at the airports.

He said the two aircraft would return to Islamabad without carrying any passengers from Canada.

According to sources, out of the 10 flights scheduled by the national flag carrier, four flights of PIA have been allocated for British nationals stranded in Pakistan. Among the passengers are over 500 British nationals who had been asking their government to take them back as soon as possible.

Spread of pandemic has wrought havoc on schedules of all airlines across the globe

One of the four flights will take off from Islamabad for Manchester and the other for London on April 4, while two other flights have been scheduled from Islamabad to Manchester and Birmingham for April 5.

According to media report, “in a video message on Tuesday, British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Christian Turner said that British authorities are doing everything to facilitate UK citizens’ return to UK”.

“We are doing everything we can to help support you to return home. That is my and my team’s single priority. There is a lot of behind-the-scenes work going on with the government of Pakistan and airlines to deliver that,” he said.

After negotiations between British and Pakistani authorities, four flights were scheduled to take back British nationals stranded in Pakistan due to suspension of international flight operation by the Pakistan government.

According to the flight schedule, on April 7, the PIA will operate three flights — one from Islamabad to London, the second from Islamabad to Manchester and the third from Lahore to Toronto.

On April 8, three flights, one from Islamabad to Manchester, the second flight from Islamabad to Toronto and the third flight from Lahore to London would be operated.

On April 9, a PIA flight is scheduled from Islamabad to Manchester and two other flights — one from Islamabad to London and another other from Islamabad to Manchester have been scheduled to operate.

The schedule for international flights for April 11 is yet to be prepared.

Earlier, the PIA’s special flight PK-853 from Islamabad to Beijing to bring medical supplies returned to Islamabad on Thursday with 52 tons of medical supplies, including masks, testing kits and other essential medical-related goods.

Meanwhile, the first batch of medical supplies from the United Arab Emirates to cope with the coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan arrived in Islamabad on a special plane on Wednesday and more medical shipments are scheduled to arrive soon from the UAE.

According to a press release issued by the UAE embassy, the support of the UAE came on the directives of his highness Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayad Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

Published in Dawn, April 3rd, 2020

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Comments (12)

Ashfaq
Apr 03, 2020 08:53am
Where there is a Might, there is a Way. Let the Commoner earn its necessities.
Recommend 0
AL
Apr 03, 2020 10:06am
Good step but why not bring back stranded Pakistanis from Canada?
Recommend 0
NKAli
Apr 03, 2020 10:38am
@Ashfaq, can you please elaborate what is meant by, "Let the commoner earn its necessities." Have a nice day and Salams.
Recommend 0
Aine-E-Akbar
Apr 03, 2020 11:36am
UK airports are not operating....
Recommend 0
kam
Apr 03, 2020 11:55am
Nothing has been mentioned about the despicable and unacceptable behaviour of airport officials and PIA staff who are trying any method possible, openly and arrogantly , to extort huge sums of money from passengers desperate to get back to their countries of residence, taking advantage of the desperate situation. These shameful acts will only impact on the economy of Pakistan as the experience will no doubt prevent people returning to visit and bring much needed financial injection into the country. The Pakistan government should ensure this does not happen and portray a great example of protecting foreign visitors from being fleeced. We will no doubt hear about the experience of passengers I hope and pray it is positive one, but recent reports have left me with serious doubt. Pakistan Itegrity Airlines or Pakistan Inexcusable Airlines? which one?
Recommend 0
Akhtar
Apr 03, 2020 12:18pm
For people who are stranded in Pakistan and can’t get back home it is misery. Flights should reopen to allow people to leave. Pakistani nationals who want to return should also be allowed to come back home. Suddenly shutting down flights like the government did is irresponsible.
Recommend 0
Amir
Apr 03, 2020 12:27pm
on today's PIA flight from Karachi to Toronto (April 3rd) they charged business class passengers 3490 Canadian dollar saying that they have to keep empty seats in between passengers to prevent infection. At the last moment they packed business class with 33 passengers out of 35 seats. This is cheating to day the least. I had an option to go on economy seat at 2150 dollars with a vacant seat next to me.
Recommend 0
Pervez
Apr 03, 2020 12:34pm
Bring back only Pakistanis who are Pakistan nationals and visa has expired plus check them for COVID 19
Recommend 0
Sid
Apr 03, 2020 01:19pm
@Amir, please take pictures and report this on the hotline to the PM that he opened. This is shocking behaviour and must be dealt with, with an iron fist.
Recommend 0
Umair
Apr 03, 2020 01:28pm
Where I can buy the ticket for those special flight cause I can’t see any online tickets or flight ✈️ from Pakistan to Toronto? Please anyone knows or any lead. JazakAllah
Recommend 0
Imran
Apr 03, 2020 01:58pm
I don't what kind of help we are getting from British High Commissioner. PIA is ripping off people who are already struggling with their finances. They are charging around 165000Pkr to 180000Pkr. People still haven't received their refunds for their previous 3-4 booked flights which were cancelled due to frequent flights suspensions. British high commissioner is not helping its just PIA taking advantage of desperate people. Where is UKs £75m help for Airlines?
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 03, 2020 02:01pm
Great move by PIA to help the stranded overseas Pakistanis and facilitate their return through 10 special flights.
Recommend 0

